You are here

  • Home
  • Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control of the Donbas region. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xnma

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
  • Russian forces attack along broad front in eastern Ukraine as part of full-scale ground offensive
  • The stepped-up assaults began Monday along a front of more than 300 miles
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”
Ukraine’s General Staff said early Tuesday that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control of the Donbas region.
“The occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline,” the General Staff said in a statement.
The stepped-up assaults began Monday along a front of more than 300 miles (480 kilometers), focused on the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, with the Russian forces trying to advance in several sections, including from neighboring Kharkiv.
In southern Donetsk, the General Staff said the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell the strategic port city of Mariupol and fire missiles at other cities.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.”
Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia. Russia has declared the capture of the Donbas to be its main goal in the war since its attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, failed.
“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” Zelensky vowed. “We will defend ourselves.”
Before the offensive got underway, Russia bombarded the western city of Lviv and other targets in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down Ukraine’s defenses.
On Monday morning, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, told Ukrainian media that the defensive line had not been broken.
“Fortunately, our military is holding out,” Danilov said. “They passed through only two cities. This is Kreminna and another small town.”
There were street battles in Kreminna, and Russian forces took control of the city, according to Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai. He told Ukrainian TV that heavy artillery fire set seven residential buildings on fire and targeted a sports complex where the nation’s Olympic team trains.
Haidai said that before advancing, Russian forces “just started leveling everything to the ground.” He said his forces retreated to regroup and keep fighting.
In Mariupol, Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard, said in a video message that Russia had begun dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Azovstal steel plant where the regiment was holding out.
The sprawling plant contains a warren of tunnels where both fighters and civilians are sheltering. It is believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the shattered city.
Russia has Mariupol surrounded and has been fighting a bloody battle to seize it. If Russia takes Mariupol, it would free up troops for use elsewhere in the Donbas, deprive Ukraine of a vital port, and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014.
In western Ukraine near the Polish border, at least seven people were reported killed Monday in missile strikes.
Lviv has been a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. And to the Kremlin’s increasing anger, the city has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.
The attack hit three military infrastructure facilities and an auto shop, according to the region’s governor, Maksym Kozytskyy.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled the fighting in other parts of the country was also badly damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
“The nightmare of war has caught up with us even in Lviv,” said Lyudmila Turchak, who fled with two children from Kharkiv in the east.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit by shelling that killed at least three people, according to Associated Press journalists on the scene. One of the dead was a woman who appeared to be going out to collect water in the rain. She was found with a water canister and an umbrella by her side.
Moscow said its missiles struck military targets in eastern and central Ukraine including ammunition depots, command headquarters, and groups of troops and vehicles. It reported that its artillery hit hundreds of Ukrainian targets, and that warplanes conducted 108 strikes on troops and military equipment. The claims could not be independently verified.
Gen. Richard Dannatt, a former head of the British Army, told Sky News that Russia was waging a “softening-up” campaign ahead of the Donbas offensive.
A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war, said there are now 76 Russian combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in eastern and southern Ukraine, up from 65 last week. That could translate to around 50,000 to 60,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky
World
Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky
Update Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
World
Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky

Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky
Updated 19 April 2022
AFP

Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky

Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky
  • Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna after three days of fighting
  • A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on its new offensive in eastern Ukraine, says Zelensky
Updated 19 April 2022
AFP

NOVODRUZHESK, Ukraine: Russia has launched a major offensive into eastern Ukraine, Ukrainianian leaders said, opening a new phase of its invasion after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital.

In recent weeks, Moscow’s military campaign has refocused on the eastern region of Donbas, which pro-Kremlin separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

“We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram late Monday.

“No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves.”

Ahead of the widely anticipated advance, Ukrainian authorities had urged people in Donbas to flee west to escape.

“The second phase of the war has started,” Kyiv’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Control of Donbas would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

In the south of the region, Russia continued its push to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the last remaining Ukrainian forces have taken a final stand.

But despite the desperate situation in the city, a senior US Defense Department official said Mariupol “is still contested.”

Russia has also added 11 battalion tactical groups — consisting of, among other things, artillery, helicopters, and logistical support — to its forces in east Ukraine, the official added, bringing the total to 76 in the country.

Monday also saw the first shipments of a new US military aid package arrive at Ukraine’s borders to be handed over in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The United States on April 13 unveiled an $800-million tranche of equipment for Ukraine, including helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers.

Moscow’s forces on Monday pounded targets across the country, killing at least seven people in the far western city of Lviv.

Lviv has largely been spared bombardment since Russia invaded on February 24, and the city and its surroundings had become a haven for those seeking safety from the war zone.

But “today we understood clearly that we don’t have any safe places in Ukraine. It’s very dangerous,” a bank employee who gave her name as Natalia told AFP after the strikes.

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday it had hit 16 military targets across Ukraine.

Among the sites struck was a depot near Lviv that Moscow said held weapons recently delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe.

Shortly before Zelensky’s address, the regional governor of the Lugansk region Sergiy Gaiday also announced the beginning of Russia’s much-anticipated attack.

“It’s hell. The offensive has begun, the one we’ve been talking about for weeks. There’s constant fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, fighting in other peaceful cities,” he said on Facebook.

Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities.

Gaiday said four people died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna in Lugansk as Russian troops moved in.

A crater and a destroyed home are pictured in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine on April 16, 2022. (AFP)

“The Russian army has already entered there, with a huge amount of military hardware... Our defenders have retreated to new positions,” Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

But Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Russian forces had not conquered the city.

Ukrainian officials on Monday halted the evacuation of civilians from frontline towns and cities in the east for a second day, accusing Russian forces of having blocked and shelled escape routes.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Moscow to open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to Berdyansk and from the Azovstal metallurgical industrial zone — a holdout for Ukrainian fighters.

“Your refusal to open these humanitarian corridors will, in the future, be grounds for prosecuting all those involved in war crimes,” she said on Telegram.

The Mariupol city council said Monday there are over 1,000 civilians trapped in shelters under the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian forces are waging a desperate last stand against the Russians.

“(They are) mostly women with children and the elderly,” they said on Telegram.

President Vladimir Putin has said he launched the military operation on February 24 to save Russian speakers in Ukraine from a “genocide” carried out by a “neo-Nazi” regime.

He recognized the independence of two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Lugansk shortly before the invasion began.

On Monday, Putin lauded the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade — which is accused of committing atrocities near Kyiv — bestowing battle honors on them for “heroism and valour, tenacity and courage.”

Ukraine has alleged the brigade is guilty of war crimes while occupying the suburb of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, where residents were shot dead, some with their hands bound.

The European Union condemned Russia’s “indiscriminate” bombing of Ukrainian civilians following the strikes on Lviv.

Its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pointed to “particularly heavy attacks” in eastern and southern Ukraine and an offensive against second city Kharkiv, where officials said Russian shelling killed three people.

“Attacks on Lviv and other cities in western Ukraine show that no part of the country is spared from the Kremlin’s senseless onslaught,” Borrell added.

Seeking to strengthen ties and accelerate admission to the 27-nation bloc, Zelensky said that Ukraine hoped to receive EU candidate country status within weeks.

On Monday, he handed the EU’s envoy to Kyiv a two-volume response to a membership questionnaire brought by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in March.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Donbas European Union Volodymyr Zelensky Kreminna

Related

Update Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
World
Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
Update A torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. (Reuters)
World
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires

White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests

White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests

White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests
  • The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia in November launched a missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration announced Monday it is barring anti-satellite missile testing by the United States, a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore its hopes of establishing new norms for military action in space.
The US has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, although it also used an interceptor missile fired from a US Navy warship more than 14 years ago to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite.
The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia in November launched a missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Russian action as an “irresponsible act.” The strike created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris that increased risk to US and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station and China’s Tiangong space station, according to US Space Command.
Harris, who chairs the White House National Space Council, planned to discuss the US commitment to bar anti-satellite missile testing and establishing norms for space during a speech on Monday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast of California, according to the White House.
The Russian test occurred as it was massing troops ahead of its latest invasion of Ukraine. The more than seven-week-old war has left thousands dead and has caused to US and its allies to hit Russia with massive economic sanctions.
A similar weapons test by China in 2007 also resulted in widespread debris.
“The long-lived debris created by these tests now threaten satellites and other space objects that are vital to all nations’ security, economic, and scientific interests, and increases risk to astronauts in space,” the White House said in a statement. “Overall, these tests jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space and imperil the exploration and use of space by all nations.”
The Biden administration announcement of the anti-satellite missile testing ban comes months after Harris announced at a meeting in December that White House National Security Council officials would work with officials at the Pentagon, State Department, and other US national security agencies to develop proposals for national security space norms.
The US is the first country to announce such a ban.
The kind of direct-ascent weapon that the Biden administration is committing not to fire relies on interceptor missiles that travel from the Earth’s surface to strike a satellite target hundreds of miles into space.
Since the 1960s, the United States, China, India and Russia have conducted more than a dozen anti-satellite tests in space that destroyed satellites and created more than 6,300 pieces of orbital debris, according to the Secure World Foundation, a nongovernmental group that advocates for sustainable and peaceful uses of outer space.
At least 4,300 pieces of that debris are still in orbit today and pose long-term threats to human spaceflight, science and national security missions, and the future economic development of space, according to the foundation.
Anti-satellite missile tests by the US in 2008 as well as one by India in 2019 targeted satellites at much lower altitudes, well below the space station at about 260 miles (420 kilometers).
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the destruction of a satellite in low-earth orbit by missile was meant to demonstrate India’s capacity as a “space power” alongside the US, Russia and China. He ordered the launch weeks before national elections.
The defunct Russian satellite Cosmos 1408 was orbiting about 40 miles (65 kilometers) higher when it was destroyed in November by a missile fired from northern Russia.
Brian Weeden, director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, called the Biden administration’s move a significant one that puts pressure on China and Russia to take similar action.
“They have made a lot of diplomatic noise the last decade about preventing a space arms race, while also testing their own (anti-satellite) weapons and creating orbital debris,” Weeden said of Russia and China.

Topics: White House anti-satellite missile test

Related

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (AFP) video
World
Biden not calling for Russia ‘regime change’ after Putin comments: White House
US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House
World
US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
  • A backlog of people waiting outside the country to seek asylum, as well as dire economic and political conditions in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, is partially responsible for the increase in migrants
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Migrants attempted to cross the US-Mexico border at the highest level in two decades as the US prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers.
Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34 percent increase from a month earlier, according to US Customs and Border Protection data released Monday.
The new figures were disclosed as the Biden administration comes under increasing pressure over the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled US authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum from persecution.
The number of migrant encounters has gone up nearly every month since President Joe Biden took office, becoming fodder for political opponents who point to the increase as evidence that this administration is weaker on border security than its predecessor.
A backlog of people waiting outside the country to seek asylum, as well as dire economic and political conditions in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, is partially responsible for the increase in migrants. Administration critics blame Biden, arguing his administration’s moves to roll back Trump-era policies has encouraged people to come.
The number of illegal crossings, or those outside official ports of entry, totaled 209,906 in March, surpassing the previous high of Biden’s presidency of 200,658 set in July, and the highest level since March 2000, when it reached 220,063.
Former President Donald Trump also faced a sharp increase in migrant border crossings but the number plummeted with the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the previous administration invoked Title 42, a little-used public health authority to quickly expel nearly anyone encountered along the Southwest border.
US authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times under Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, using the threat of COVID-19 to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum as required under US law and international treaty.
With COVID-19 cases in decline, the Biden administration has said it intends to end the use of Title 42 at the border on May 23.
Several moderate Democrats have joined Republican leaders to call for an extension of Title 42 authority. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat up for election this year, toured the border last week and warned that the Biden administration is unprepared for asylum restrictions to be lifted.
Human rights groups and other migrant advocates say the US has a legal obligation to permit people to seek asylum and have called for the lifting of the public health order. “The United States can and must welcome people seeking asylum because it is the law, because it is right, and because we can,” the Catholic Legal Immigration Network said in a statement Monday to mark Holy Week.
The rapid expulsions under Title 42 are a significant component of the recent increases. Migrants are turned back without any legal consequences, and many simply try to cross again and are therefore counted more than once in the total.
More than half of the 221,303 stopped were quickly turned away, without being given a chance to apply for asylum, either to Mexico or their homelands, according to data supplied to a federal court in Texas as part of that state’s challenge of Biden administration immigration policies.
Most of the rest were processed under immigration authority, known as Title 8, and their ultimate fate varies. About 34,000 were allowed to remain in the US under parole, which will allow them to pursue asylum or legal residency through other avenues. If they are unsuccessful, they could face deportation.
Mexicans made up the largest group by nationality of those encountered at the border, followed by Cubans. The number of Ukrainians, who are generally being allowed into the country on humanitarian parole, increased to over 200 in March from just 5 in November.

Topics: migrant crossings asylum seekers

Related

Asylum-seeker in UK asked for help 72 times before stabbing six people
World
Asylum-seeker in UK asked for help 72 times before stabbing six people
A Ukrainian family chat as they seek for a humanitarian visa at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Russian asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur‘an

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur‘an
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur‘an

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur‘an
  • Sweden rocked by violence after Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs called for a mass book-burning 
  • Saudi foreign ministry accuses the far-right group of “incitement against Muslims,” calls for dialogue 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Arab and Muslim countries have strongly condemned plans by Sweden’s notorious far-right group Stram Kurs to burn copies of the Qur’an, the holiest book in Islam, during the month of Ramadan.

Clashes broke out in Norrkoping, Linkoping, Rinkeby, Malmo, Orebro, and the capital Stockholm over the weekend as police tried to prevent the book-burning taking place.

Saudi Arabia condemned the group’s “deliberate” abuse of the Qur’an as an incitement against Muslims, calling instead for the promotion of a culture of dialogue, tolerance and religious coexistence.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the deliberate abuse of the Holy Qur’an, provocations and incitement against Muslims by some extremists in Sweden,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Kingdom stressed the importance of renouncing hatred, extremism and exclusion, while also promoting efforts to prevent abuses against all religious groups and holy sites.

Stram Kurs’s plans were condemned by Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia and Qatar, among others. Objections were also lodged by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Muslim World League, and the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the Arab League.

 

In a statement on Monday, Swedish police said 40 people had been injured, including 26 police officers, more than 20 vehicles had been damaged or destroyed, and 26 people had been arrested in the days of violence.

Danish-Swedish lawyer and far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, who founded Stram Kurs in 2017, had planned to attend the demonstration in Norrkoping on Sunday, but according to Swedish media he never arrived.

In this picture taken on Sept. 4, 2021, in Stockholm, Sweden, Danish-Swedish hate preaching politician Rasmus Paludan shows a copy of the Qur'an, which he later tore apart and put on fire. (Pelle T. Nilsson/Swedish Press Agency)

 

In a statement released by Stram Kurs late on Sunday, Paludan said the rally had been canceled because organizers felt the Swedish police were unable to “protect themselves and me.”

The controversy began on April 15 when Paludan shared a picture with his 4,700 Instagram followers of himself holding a book that appears to be burned at the corners. The caption reads: “Qur’an burning in Rinkeby.”

The following day, he appeared to call upon his social media followers to imitate his action with a post reading: “Time to burn the Qur’an.”

Counter-protesters throw stones at the police in Orebro, Sweden, on April 15, 2022, ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim gang Stram Kurs. (Kicki Nilsson/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

Although still a fringe group in Scandinavian politics, Stram Kurs has gained traction in recent years, particularly in the wake of the 2015 European refugee crisis, when millions of people fleeing conflict and instability in the Middle East, Africa and Asia began arriving on European soil.

Stram Kurs and other groups on the far right routinely seek to stir up hostility against Muslims, economic migrants and refugees, even calling for the mass deportation of these groups in order to, in their words, preserve Sweden’s authentic ethnic identity.

Paludan, who intends to stand in Sweden’s legislative elections in September, is currently touring the country to secure support for his candidacy, often deliberately campaigning in areas with large Muslim communities.

Police officers chase rioters in in Orebro, Sweden, ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party on April 15, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

This is not the first time Paludan has sought to provoke Muslims with calls to publicly burn the Qur’an. In November 2020, his website urged supporters in Paris to assemble at the Arc de Triomphe to “burn the Qur’an in preparation for the peaceful public assembly.”

That same month, Paludan also urged supporters to gather in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, where “the European patriots will burn the Qur’an in blatant contempt of the religion of Islam.”

For inciting hatred against the Muslim community on Stram Kurs’ social media accounts, Paludan was sentenced to a month in jail in 2020. The previous year, he was handed a suspended sentence for racism and faced 14 charges, including defamation and dangerous driving.

Paludan is also not the first public figure to incite hatred by attempting to burn copies of the Qur’an. In 2010, Terry Jones, a Florida pastor and founder of the nondenominational Dove World Outreach Center, vowed to mark the ninth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by burning the Islamic text.

Palestinian Muslims read the Qur'an in the Al-Omari mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City on April 18, 2022. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto)

The planned burning drew worldwide condemnation, with even the Vatican and the UN urging Pastor Jones not to go ahead with it.

David Petraeus, then commander of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, warned the burning could be exploited by the Taliban and other extremist groups to garner support or promote acts of terrorism on Western soil.

Iranian students demonstrate in front of the Swedish embassy in Tehran, on April 18, 2022, to protest a Swedish far-right group's plan to burn the Muslim holy book. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)

“It is precisely the kind of action the Taliban uses and could cause significant problems. Not just here, but everywhere in the world we are engaged with the Islamic community,” Petraeus said at the time.

Then-president Barack Obama likewise warned, when asked about Pastor Jones’ plan on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” that the Qur’an burning “could increase the recruitment of individuals who would be willing to blow themselves up in US cities or European cities.”

Following the outcry, Pastor Jones did not go ahead with the mass burning on the 9/11 anniversary.

It remains to be seen whether similar condemnation will dissuade Paludan and Stram Kurs supporters from going ahead with their own burning.

Decoder

What is the Stram Kurs?

Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, is a far-right political party in Denmark founded in 2017 by politician Rasmus Paludan. The hate-preaching politician's call on April 18, 2022, for a mass-burning of the Qur'an, the Muslim holy book, triggered riots in Sweden. In 2019, he was convicted of posting anti-Islam videos on his party's social media channels, was given a suspended jail term for racism, and was disbarred for three years as a criminal lawyer and banned from driving for a year.

Topics: Editor’s Choice Rasmus Paludan Islamophobia Sweden qur'an

Related

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
World
New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden

Ahead of Eid exodus, govt says 99% Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies

Ahead of Eid exodus, govt says 99% Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies
Updated 19 April 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Ahead of Eid exodus, govt says 99% Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies

Ahead of Eid exodus, govt says 99% Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies
  • More than 85m expected to travel home from cities at the end of Ramadan
Updated 19 April 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: More than 99 percent of Indonesia’s population has developed antibodies against COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, as tens of millions of people are expected to stream out of cities at the end of Ramadan.

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has allowed the annual exodus tradition locally known as “mudik” for the first time since it was banned for two years during the pandemic.

More than 85 million Indonesians are planning to travel at the end of the Muslim holy month this year, according to a survey from the Transportation Ministry, after the government eased COVID-19 testing requirements for domestic travel and dropped quarantine rules for vaccinated foreign arrivals.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said a seroprevalence survey conducted ahead of Eid Al-Fitr showed 99.2 percent of Indonesians have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

“We also measured the level of antibodies. In December when we conducted the (first) sero survey, the antibodies were in the hundreds. But by March it (was) in the thousands, around 7,000 (to) 8,000,” Sadikin said during a press briefing in Jakarta, adding that higher levels of antibodies mean better resistance against the coronavirus and less risks of hospitalization and death.

“This has resulted in the government hoping that this Ramadan, this mudik, can occur smoothly without bringing any negative impact to our people.”

Millions had flouted the poorly enforced bans in the last two years, while previous public holidays in the southeast Asian country had resulted in spikes of coronavirus cases. But the public health situation has since improved, and daily cases at the national level are currently in the hundreds, compared to nearly 65,000 daily cases during the peak of the omicron wave in mid-February.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, who heads Indonesia’s COVID-19 handling committee, urged Indonesians not to travel abroad during the long holiday.

“With this upcoming long holiday, citizens are advised not to travel abroad because we know the situation in other countries is not the same (as) in Indonesia so there’s potential for transmissions from abroad,” Hartarto said.

Bracing for the return of mass travel and notorious road congestion, President Joko Widodo said Indonesians should start hitting the roads early.

“I am calling on the public to go on mudik earlier … don’t forget to obey health protocols, especially to use masks, wash hands, and keep social distance,” Widodo said.

As the country enjoyed a gradual return to normalcy in the last month, more than 162 million Indonesians, over half of the country’s 270-million population, have now been fully vaccinated.

Umi Mubarotun, who lives and works in the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, said she’s planning to return to her hometown in West Java for Eid Al-Fitr next month after skipping mudik last year.

“The government is already allowing mudik this year,” Mubarotun told Arab News.

“I’m not worried because I’m already vaccinated.”

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19 Indonesians

Related

Special Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill
World
Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill
Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president’s term
World
Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president’s term

Latest updates

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering
China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned
China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned
Parents call for strict measures in Oman after string of fatal school bus accidents
Parents call for strict measures in Oman after string of fatal school bus accidents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.