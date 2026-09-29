BAGHDAD: The United States has granted Iraqi airlines a sanctions waiver allowing them to fly Iranian pilgrims in and out of the Iraqi city of Najaf, holy to Shia Muslims, an Iraqi government official and an airport source told AFP.

“Iraqi airlines have obtained a conditional exemption to operate flights between Najaf and Iran,” the official said.

“The airport was informed yesterday that Iraqi airlines can fly to Iran but there is no schedule yet,” the airport source added.

The Iraqi government had last week said it was in talks with the US to seek an exemption after sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector took effect.

Iranian airlines mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran’s holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq. The flights also serve Iraqi students studying in Iran and patients seeking medical treatment there.

Iraq joined several countries including the United Arab Emirates in enforcing the US ban, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would be “shut down”.

Bessent said on Saturday that he had sent envoys around the world to pressure countries to economically isolate Iran, hailing the new restrictions targeting the country’s airlines and banks.