Bahrain confirms firm's talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn
Stock image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor.


Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.


The US-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan.

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.


Neither Elliott nor Milan has discussed the talks with Investcorp, and club director Paolo Maldini said little when asked about it on Friday.


“It’s normal that there could be a sale in the future of Milan,” Maldini said then. “I don’t know when that will be.”


Investcorp, which was founded in Bahrain in 1982, delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange last year after almost four decades as it continues its global expansion of investments.


The embassy tweet said Investcorp “manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”

Topics: economy Bahrain AC Milan

TASI higher on investor optimism: Opening bell

TASI higher on investor optimism: Opening bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI higher on investor optimism: Opening bell

TASI higher on investor optimism: Opening bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher in early morning trading as investors grew optimistic as first-quarter profit for numerous companies surpassed expectations.

The main index, TASI, began Tuesday 0.21 percent higher to 13,761, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened 0.09 percent higher at 24,200, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 112.67 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 107.62 per barrel, at 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading 0.23 percent higher.

The top gainer was Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., which gained 4.8 percent, while the top faller was Arabian Contracting Service Co., which fell 1.36 percent.

Filling and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., or FIPCO, fell 0.19 percent, despite reporting a profit of SR400,000 ($106.666) for the first quarter of 2022.

Yamama Cement Co. dropped 0.72 percent, after reporting a 46-percent drop in first-quarter profits to SR29 million.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Service group edged down 0.80 percent after its shareholders approved the dividend payout of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or SPICHEM, rose 0.86 percent, after posting a 162-percent growth in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.11 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks advanced on Monday as investors awaited further first-quarter earnings results, despite a drop in global stocks.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.37 percent higher at 13,733, and the parallel market, Nomu, slightly edged up by 0.09 percent to 24,214.

Apart from the Saudi index, fellow GCC stock exchanges, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all went down.

Egypt’s EGX30 index inched 0.2 percent higher.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Brent crude reached $113.06 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.93 at 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. saw its profits skyrocket by 6,407 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. submitted a filing to the Saudi central bank to increase its capital from SR130 million to SR430 million by offering rights issues

Yamama Cement Co. saw its profit decrease by 46 percent to SR29 million during the first quarter of 2022

Sahara International Petrochemical Co. posted a 162 percent surge in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022

Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the board's proposal to distribute SR4 per share as dividends for the third quarter of 2021

Saudi-listed Obeikan Glass Co. posted a 903 percent increase in annual profit to SR174 million in 2021

Shareholders of Dr. Sulaiman al Habib Medical Services Group endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a cash dividend of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Tanmiah Food Co. appointed Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh as board chairman and Jamal Abdullah Al-Dabbagh as vice chairman of the board

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. turned into profit of SR400,000 in the first quarter of 2022 from a loss of SR1.5 million in the same quarter last year

Calendar

April 20, 2022

Shares in Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Stock Market Tadawul

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Updated 19 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Updated 19 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Sipchem, posted a 162 percent surge in net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company's profit rose to SR1.08 billion ($288 million), from SR411.5 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

Sipchem attributed the results to revenue growth of 18 percent, a decline in finance costs, as well as an increase in share of profit from joint ventures.

Topics: economy SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem)

Related

Update Saudi chemical giant SABIC reports a massive rise in 2021 profit
Business & Economy
Saudi chemical giant SABIC reports a massive rise in 2021 profit
Saudi Methanol Chemicals racks up highest ever profit to $27m in Q1 
Business & Economy
Saudi Methanol Chemicals racks up highest ever profit to $27m in Q1 

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Updated 19 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Updated 19 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with expectations that prices in the near-term could retest bullion’s resistance at the key $2,000 per-ounce level.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.19 per ounce, as of 0409 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,981.60.

Gold climbed to $1,998.10 on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, as the Ukraine crisis dragged on and inflation concerns mounted. However, the metal later gave up most gains as the dollar and US 10-year Treasury yields firmed.

Palladium falls

Spot silver gained 0.1 percent to $25.85 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,018.48, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $2,433.48. 

Corn prices skyrocketing

US grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavorable US weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as high as $8.13-1/2 a bushel, its highest since September 2012, from Monday’s close of $8.07.

CBOT wheat was up 0.8 percent at $11.38 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while CBOT soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $17.25 a bushel.

Russian fertilizer supply to Brazil normal

Despite concern that sanctions against Russia would cause a shortfall of fertilizer in Brazil, preliminary shipping data shows orders being fulfilled and vessels heading for Brazil, potentially allowing a normal grain planting season.

At least 24 vessels carrying almost 678,000 tons of Russian fertilizers from ports in the country are expected to reach Brazil in the next few weeks, according to preliminary shipping data compiled by Agrinvest Commodities and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Despite sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the data show 11 of the 24 vessels left ports including Saint Petersburg and Murmansk after Feb. 24, when the war started. Most are carrying potassium chloride used on soy and cornfields.

Foreign units of Russian firms continue to fulfill orders 

The Pebble Beach, with a 35,000-ton potassium chloride load, was the latest to leave Russia on April 4 en route to Vitoria port in Brazil’s Southeast, the data showed.

A fertilizer trader said deals were still possible as foreign units of Russian firms continue to fill orders, while banks untouched by Western sanctions process the payments.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co., FIPCO, has turned into a profitable company after reporting a net profit of SR400,000 ($106,662) in the first quarter of 2022.

This first-quarter net profit improved from a loss of SR1.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year following growth in gross profit of 4.8 percent, according to a bourse filing.

Results were also attributed to lower general and administrative expenses, a reduction in credit loss provisions, and higher gains on the company investments.

Incorporated in 1991, FIPCO is one of the largest producers of Woven Polypropylene packaging products for industrial and agricultural uses in the Middle East.

Topics: packaging suadi

