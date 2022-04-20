You are here

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1
Image: Shutterstock
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 25 percent during the first quarter of 2022 despite a drop of 3 percent in operating revenues.


The company made SR139 million ($37 million) in profit, compared to SR111 million for the same period a year earlier, according to bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm attributed the increase in profit mainly to the increase in its share of profits from its associate company by 34 percent.

Despite the profit announcement, its share price fell 0.17 percent at SR28.95, at 1:23 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia construction real estate

Denmark to boost gas production to reduce dependence on Russia; Global firms eye clean energy options: NRG matters

Denmark to boost gas production to reduce dependence on Russia; Global firms eye clean energy options: NRG matters
Updated 6 sec ago
Reem Walid

Denmark to boost gas production to reduce dependence on Russia; Global firms eye clean energy options: NRG matters

Denmark to boost gas production to reduce dependence on Russia; Global firms eye clean energy options: NRG matters
Updated 6 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: On a macro level, European countries like Denmark are getting out of their way to help the continent reduce its dependence on Russian energy. On a micro level, however, firms such as multinational SSE plc and power producer Quantum are taking initiatives to guarantee a green future. Other firms such as carmaker Volkswagen are revamping growth plans to adjust to the aftermath of the current global conflicts.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  •  Denmark has announced that it plans to ramp up natural gas production temporarily to aid Europe gain independence from Russian energy.

Nevertheless, the country will still stick to its target of quitting oil and gas production by 2050, Bloomberg reported, citing Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Through a micro lens: 

  •  SSE plc is in talks with Spain-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to acquire its wind farm development unit, Reuters reported.

The wind farms projects to be sold have the capacity to generate as much as 3 GW of electricity across France, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

  •  Independent power producer Quantum Power Asia Pte is considering progressing with a $5 billion plan to channel clean electricity from Indonesia to Singapore, Bloomberg reported. 

Under the new plan, the company will build — in collaboration with Berlin-based construction engineering firm Ib Vogt GmbH — a 3.5 GW solar plant as well as a 12 GW hour battery storage facility in Indonesia. 

  • German carmaker Volkswagen has announced that it will revamp growth plan in such a way to divest more power to its regions and brands, Reuters reported.

This comes as the carmaker wishes to minimize vulnerability in light of the global conflicts accounting for several effects such as supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing prices.

Topics: Denmark Russia-Ukraine Conflict Green Energy

Saudi Home Loans shares surge 30% an hour after its debut on TASI

Saudi Home Loans shares surge 30% an hour after its debut on TASI
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Home Loans shares surge 30% an hour after its debut on TASI

Saudi Home Loans shares surge 30% an hour after its debut on TASI
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Home Loans, a Shariah-compliant real estate financing firm, soared 30 percent on its first day of trading on the Kingdom’s stock market. 

The stock made its debut at SR22 ($5.87) and almost an hour later it jumped to SR26, against the initial public offering price of SR20 per share.

The Riyadh-based company now holds a market capitalization of SR2.6 billion as of 11:03 a.m. Saudi time.

SHL earlier raised SR600 million in an IPO, generating orders worth SR1.6 billion from retail subscribers. The book-building was 50 times oversubscribed.

With Tadawul being one of the region’s busiest stock exchanges so far this year, the company is the main market’s seventh listing. 

Topics: home loans TASI Saudi stock exchange

Japan refiner Eneos to buy alternative to Russian crude from Middle East

Japan refiner Eneos to buy alternative to Russian crude from Middle East
Updated 9 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Japan refiner Eneos to buy alternative to Russian crude from Middle East

Japan refiner Eneos to buy alternative to Russian crude from Middle East
  • Japan was a buyer of Russian crude in 2021
Updated 9 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s biggest oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. has no plans to buy Russian crude until all problems related to the Ukraine crisis are over and will purchase alternative supplies from the Middle East, its chairman said on Wednesday.
“For now, we intend to get alternatives from existing trading partners such as Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, but we will continue our efforts to diversify our sources to reduce reliance on the Middle East in the future,” Tsutomu Sugimori, chairman of Eneos Holdings, told reporters.
Last month, Sugimori said that Eneos had stopped buying Russian crude in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”
Japan was a buyer of Russian crude in 2021.
The United States said in March it would sell 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May to help dampen the surge in prices following the Ukraine crisis. This represents the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.
Members of the International Energy Agency, including Japan, are releasing an additional 60 million barrels.
“It’s a fairly large volume and it will have a certain effect on oil market,” said Sugimori, also president of the Petroleum Association of Japan.
On Wednesday, the yen fell to a new two-decade low against the US dollar, weighed down by Japan’s ultra-low interest-rate policy, which contrasts with the US Federal Reserve’s rate increases.
The weaker yen tends to have positive impact for Japan’s oil industry, Sugimori said, as it boosts its competitiveness in exports.
“Asian petroleum products market is very strong,” he said.
“We want to raise run rate of our refineries as much as possible and increase export as it’s quite profitable right now,” he said.
Japan is expected to face a tight electricity market again this summer and winter.
Eneos is getting requests from utilities to double the supply of fuel oil used in oil-fired power stations in April-September from a year earlier, Sugimori said.
“We won’t be able to fully respond to the requests, but we want to do so as much as possible,” he said.

Topics: Oil Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell
Updated 20 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell
Updated 20 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The main index opened higher on Wednesday in early trading as Saudi Home Loans shares surged as it debuted on the Saudi exchange today.

Shares of Saudi Home Loans Co. soared 20.50 percent to lead the gainers list, as of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI began 0.54 percent higher to 13,579, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened almost unchanged percent at 24,077.

Leejam Sports Co., known as Fitness Time, fell 9.12 percent leading the fallers, despite making SR46 million ($12 million) in profits in the first quarter of 2022.

Arriyadh Development Co. gained 0.86 percent, after reporting a 25 percent rise in profit to SR139 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged down 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.79 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading up 1.06 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $108.57 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $103.53 per barrel, at 10:29 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange
Updated 20 April 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange
Updated 20 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks snapped a series of gains to end lower on Tuesday in line with oil prices.

The main TASI index was down 1.1 percent to 13,505 in one of its biggest daily drops recently, and the parallel Nomu market slipped 0.5 percent to 24,088.

Dubai and Kuwait led the gainers in the GCC, up 1.6 and 1 percent, respectively.

Stock markets in Qatar and Oman slightly advanced, while the Bahraini and Abu Dhabi indexes edged down.

Apart from the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index shed 0.9 percent.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, with Brent crude rising to $108.2 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reaching $103.8 at 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Oil giant Saudi Aramco got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital from SR60 billion ($16 billion) to SR75 billion by issuing bonus shares

Saudi Leejam Sports Co. turned a loss of SR6.9 million into a profit of SR46 million in the first quarter of 2022

Food delivery app Jahez signed an initial agreement to fully acquire Marn Business Information Technology Co.

Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. posted a 25 percent profit increase to SR139 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of Halwani Brothers Co. approved the the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021

solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, posted a 38 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenues

Saudi Ceramic Co. saw a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR51.3 million

National Medical Care Co.’s board proposed a dividend payout of SR1 per share for 2021

Calendar

April 20, 2022

Shares of Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

