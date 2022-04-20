You are here

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks snapped a series of gains to end lower on Tuesday in line with oil prices.

The main TASI index was down 1.1 percent to 13,505 in one of its biggest daily drops recently, and the parallel Nomu market slipped 0.5 percent to 24,088.

Dubai and Kuwait led the gainers in the GCC, up 1.6 and 1 percent, respectively.

Stock markets in Qatar and Oman slightly advanced, while the Bahraini and Abu Dhabi indexes edged down.

Apart from the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index shed 0.9 percent.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, with Brent crude rising to $108.2 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reaching $103.8 at 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Oil giant Saudi Aramco got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital from SR60 billion ($16 billion) to SR75 billion by issuing bonus shares

Saudi Leejam Sports Co. turned a loss of SR6.9 million into a profit of SR46 million in the first quarter of 2022

Food delivery app Jahez signed an initial agreement to fully acquire Marn Business Information Technology Co.

Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. posted a 25 percent profit increase to SR139 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of Halwani Brothers Co. approved the the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021

solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, posted a 38 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenues

Saudi Ceramic Co. saw a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR51.3 million

National Medical Care Co.’s board proposed a dividend payout of SR1 per share for 2021

Calendar

April 20, 2022

Shares of Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit

Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit

Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian lender Bank Albilad has reported 25 percent growth in its profit to SR490 million ($130 million) in the first quarter of this year.

The bank’s profits soared, when compared to the previous year, as well as sequentially, and were up 15 percent on a quarterly basis, according to a bourse filing.

It attributed the increase in net profit to higher income from investment and financing activities.

The profit hike also came on the back of higher revenue of SR1.04 billion, against SR912 million a year earlier.  

Bank Albilad’s assets were at SR116 billion at the end of March 2022, up from SR103 billion in the same period of 2021.

Operating expenses, however, slightly increased by 3 percent, driven by rising general and admin costs as well as salaries and employee-related benefits.

 

Topics: Bank TASI Albilad

The UAE launches Dirham T-bonds as it seeks to beef up local bond market

Updated 48 sec ago

The UAE launches Dirham T-bonds as it seeks to beef up local bond market

The UAE launches Dirham T-bonds as it seeks to beef up local bond market
Updated 48 sec ago

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will issue Dirham-dominated Treasury Bonds, commonly referred to as T-Bonds, with an initial auction size worth AED1.5 billion ($408.4 million), allowing foreign investors to buy bonds in local currency, and to help develop the local bond market.

The Ministry of Finance will represent the issuer and collaborate with the Central Bank of the UAE to issue and pay out the T-Bonds.

Denominated in UAE dirhams, as well as developing the local bonds market, they will also help develop the mid-term yield curve.

Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammed Hadi Al- Hussaini said that the Government’s directives and international best practices were followed in the issuance of the T-Bond tranches in UAE Dirhams.

“Issuing the T-Bonds in local currency will contribute to building a local currency bond market, diversifying financing resources, boosting the local financial and banking sector, as well as providing safe investment alternatives for local and foreign investors,” he said.


According to the WAM, the first auction date, expected in May 2022, will be announced soon. This will be followed by a series of periodic auctions as published in the Ministry’s website’s Issuance Calendar for 2022.

Securities will be issued in tenures of two, three, and five years, auctioned and traded through Bloomberg’s Auction System, and settled through a local platform built and operated by Euroclear Bank. Later on however, 10-year bonds will be issued.
 
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the UAE’s Central Bank, said: “With the robust financial market infrastructure developed for the purpose, we are confident that the launch of such a program will enable market participants in the UAE to maintain a transparent, single, diversified and sustainable pool of Dirham liquidity.”


As part of the T-Bonds auction and secondary market development, the ministry has published a primary dealers code, and has six banks on board to act as primary dealers: ADCB, Emirates NBD, FAB, HSBC, Mashreq and Standard Chartered.

 

Topics: economy T-bonds

Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia

Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia

Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amazon Payment Services has appointed Mona Alsemayen as the country head for strategy and growth in Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued on Wednesday. 

“Mona will lead the Amazon Payment Services business in Saudi Arabia during our next ambitious period of expansion in the country, enabling the digitization of businesses across all sectors of the economy by offering a fast, safe and seamless digital payments experience,” Managing Director, Peter George, said. 

Prior to her appointment, Alsemayen worked at the Saudi Central Bank, where she was responsible for key initiatives and market developments related to Payment Systems.

She also worked as business director at the Gulf Payments Co., where Alsemayen was responsible for developing the regional payment network.

Topics: Amazon payment Saudi Arabia

TASI up, Nomu down; Saudi Home Loans Co., and SRMG top gainers: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Saudi Home Loans Co., and SRMG top gainers: Closing bell 
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

TASI up, Nomu down; Saudi Home Loans Co., and SRMG top gainers: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Saudi Home Loans Co., and SRMG top gainers: Closing bell 
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Wednesday, the Saudi main index, TASI was up 1.21 percent at 13,688. 

The parallel market, Nomu, was down 0.64 percent at 23,934. 

Saudi Home Loans Co. soared 30 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, which rose 5.80 percent. 

Leejam Sports Co. was down 5.93 percent to lead the fallers. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.12 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.50 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, had inched up 2.12 percent by the end of Wednesday's trading session.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 1.66 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverage sector, was up 0.39 percent. 


As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $108.4 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $103.7 a barrel. 

Topics: economy TASI Saudi Arabia NOMU

Bahri’s unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia

Bahri’s unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Bahri’s unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia

Bahri’s unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri Logistics, the Saudi national shipping carrier's business unit, has partnered with the logistics services provider TKHS Group to support the Kingdom’s hotel developers to boost the hospitality sector. 

The deal includes a wide range of services including quality inspections of materials, import customs clearance, project warehousing and delivery services for furnishings and other equipment, according to a statement. 

“We look forward to working closely with TKHS to help empower the hospitality sector, in line with the goals of Vision 2030,” Bahri CEO Ahmed Ali Alsubaey said. 

Topics: Bahri Saudi Arabia logistics hospitality

