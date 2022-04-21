You are here

US says Iran nuclear deal does not ensure lifting of sanctions

If Iran wants sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the US has said it must address US concerns beyond the pact. (AFP/File Photo)
If Iran wants sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the US has said it must address US concerns beyond the pact. (AFP/File Photo)
Reuters

US says Iran nuclear deal does not ensure lifting of sanctions

If Iran wants sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the US has said it must address US concerns beyond the pact. (AFP/File Photo)
  • US spokesperson was responding to a top Iranian official who earlier said Iran will not give up on its plans to avenge Qassem Soleimani
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US said on Thursday if Iran wanted sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — an apparent reference to removing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from a US terrorism list — it must address US concerns beyond the pact.
“We are not negotiating in public, but if Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they will need to address concerns of ours beyond the JCPOA,” a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 deal by the acronym for formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“Conversely, if they do not want to use these talks to resolve other bilateral issues beyond the JCPOA, then we are confident that we can very quickly reach an understanding on the JCPOA and begin reimplementing the deal,” the spokesperson added. “Iran needs to make a decision.”
The US spokesperson was responding to a top Iranian official who earlier said Iran will not give up on its plans to avenge the 2020 US assassination of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, despite “regular offers” from Washington to lift sanctions and provide other concessions in return.
The Quds Force is the foreign espionage and paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that controls its allied militia abroad. The Trump administration put the IRGC on the State Department list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations in 2019, marking the first time Washington had formally labeled another nation’s military a terrorist group.
“Under any return to the JCPOA, the United States would retain and aggressively use our powerful tools to address Iran’s destabilizing activities and its support for terrorism and terrorist proxies, and especially to counter the IRGC,” the State Department spokesperson said.

Israel says no change to status-quo at Jerusalem mosque compound

Israel says no change to status-quo at Jerusalem mosque compound
Israel says no change to status-quo at Jerusalem mosque compound

Israel says no change to status-quo at Jerusalem mosque compound
JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday it was enforcing a long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the compound of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, rejecting an Arab League accusation that it was allowing such worship to take place.
Violence at the compound, revered in Judaism as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, has surged over the past week, raising concerns about a slide back into wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli security forces have been on high alert with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish holiday Passover and Christianity’s Easter.
The Arab League said Israel has broken the status-quo and was allowing Jews to pray at the compound, calling it a “provocation.” Israel, however, said there has been no change in its long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the flashpoint site.
“Israel is maintaining the status quo, which includes the freedom of prayer for Muslims and the right to visit for non-Muslims. The police enforce the ban on Jewish prayer,” said Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
“Over the last few years, Israel is not allowing Jews to visit the Temple Mount during the last 10 days of Ramadan to prevent any friction,” he said.
That 10-day period starts on Friday.
The future of Jerusalem is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Old City is in East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war and annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.
Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Libya’s rival cabinet holds first meeting away from capital

Libya’s rival cabinet holds first meeting away from capital
Libya's rival cabinet holds first meeting away from capital

Libya’s rival cabinet holds first meeting away from capital
  • The meeting, far from the capital Tripoli, was the latest sign that Libya remains mired in divisions
  • The lawmakers there claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli, expired after the election failed to take place as planned in December
CAIRO: One of Libya’s rival administrations convened for the first time on Thursday in the southern province of Sabha, vowing to end deepening political divisions.
The meeting, far from the capital Tripoli, was the latest sign that Libya remains mired in divisions, months after a UN-supported election that was supposed to unify the country in December failed to materialize.
In recent months, the oil-rich country has become once again split between two administrations, one in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and another by Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister who was elected premier by the east-based parliament in February.
In a televised session, Bashagha sat down with his ministers.
“The era of corruption, chaos and despotism is gone. Today marks the beginning of a new national era where all Libyans will unite to achieve reform, reconstruction and justice,” said Bashagha in his opening statement.
In February, the east-based House of Representatives elected Bashagha to lead a new interim government. The lawmakers there claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli, expired after the election failed to take place as planned in December.
Dbeibah, however, stood defiant against efforts to replace his government. He said he will hand over power only to an elected government.
Bashagha’s cabinet met in Sabha, more than 400 miles away from the capital Tripoli.
In the meeting, Bashagha’s cabinet outlined other objectives and policies including the protection of the country’s southern borders and oil facilities.
Since his appointment, Bashagha has been unable to seat his government in the capital, which remains under the control of Dbeibah and allied armed groups. Bashagha had repeatedly said that he would not enter Tripoli by force.
With the two leaders sticking to their positions, tensions have risen, and heavily armed militias mobilized in the western region, including the capital.
The developments have raised fears that fighting could return to Libya after a period of relative calm since warring parties signed a UN-brokered cease-fire late in 2020.
The North African country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Egyptian, British ministers hold talks

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth. (Egypt MFA)
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth. (Egypt MFA)
Egyptian, British ministers hold talks

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth. (Egypt MFA)
  • Pair discussed regional and international issues including Ukraine, Palestine and Libya.
CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth.

The talks at the headquarters of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry focused on strengthening bilateral relations.

Shoukry stressed “the importance of British investments in Egypt,” and said he looks forward to strengthening the UK’s involvement “in giant development projects and exploiting promising investment opportunities” in his country.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said they discussed regional and international issues including Ukraine, Palestine and Libya.

Portuguese man sought over links to Beirut blast arrested in Chile

The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. (Reuters/File Photo)
Portuguese man sought over links to Beirut blast arrested in Chile

The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The man was stopped by agents of the Chilean Investigation Police
LONDON: A Portuguese man wanted by Interpol in connection with the 2020 Beirut port blast was arrested in Santiago on Wednesday, Chilean police have confirmed.

The man, who was not identified, arrived in the Chilean capital on a flight from Spain and was placed on a return flight to Madrid following his arrest, according to a police statement.

Police official Christan Saez said the man is wanted for allegedly smuggling “explosive elements” into Lebanon, which are linked to the August 2020 blast that killed more than 200 people.

The Portuguese national was stopped by agents of the Chilean Investigation Police, according to Saez.

The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire after being stored for years in dangerous conditions.

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling
Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling
  • Former MP Alaa Hassanein and four others were given the 10-year sentence
  • The report did not specify what kind of antiquities were being smuggled
CAIRO: A former member of Egypt’s parliament was sentenced to ten years in prison on Thursday for smuggling antiquities out of the country, along with four others, the state news agency reported.
Former MP Alaa Hassanein and four others were given the 10-year sentence, while Hassan Rateb, a prominent businessmen, and 17 others face five years in prison, with all being fined 1 million Egyptian pounds ($54,000).
The report did not specify what kind of antiquities were being smuggled — but said that in some cases the convicted had organized and funded “secret excavations.”
Egypt is still rich in undiscovered ancient sites dating back to the time of the Pharoahs, and its Greek and Roman era.
The country has in recent years warned foreign museums that it will not help them mount exhibits on ancient Egyptian antiquities unless they return smuggled artifacts. The Antiquities Ministry said it has retrieved more than 1,000 artifacts and around 22,000 ancient coins since 2016.
In 2019, the ministry displayed a gilded ancient coffin from the 1st Century B.C., which New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art returned after US investigators determined it to be a looted antiquity.

