What We Are Reading Today: Adriatic

Robert D. Kaplan’s outstanding new book is about reflection, introspection, geopolitics, geography, culture, history, religion, civilization and travel in “the globe in miniature.”
In this insightful travelogue, Kaplan, geopolitical expert and bestselling author of Balkan Ghosts and The Revenge of Geography, turns his perceptive eye to a region that for centuries has been a meeting point of cultures, trade, and ideas.
He undertakes a journey around the Adriatic Sea, through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and Greece, to reveal that far more is happening in the region than most news stories let on.
Often overlooked, the Adriatic is in fact at the center of the most significant challenges of our time, including the rise of populist politics, the refugee crisis, and battles over the control of energy resources.
Kaplan explores how the region has changed over his three decades of observing it as a journalist.
Kaplan “is a gem of a writer and his descriptions are vivid, original and lovely,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“Kaplan’s writing is comprehensive yet accessible, bursting at the seams with information.”
