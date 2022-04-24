UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia

David Henry is named the CEO of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City

RIYADH: David Henry is named the CEO of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, according to a statement.

Henry, who has over four decades of experience in property development, has been leading the team responsible for developing the city from the beginning of the project toward the goal of establishing it as a premier ecosystem for youth, and a global center for incubating innovative, educational, and creative enterprises, the statement added.

One of the focus areas of David is promoting Saudization with particular emphasis on women empowerment and upskilling of staff.

Henry, with industry experience that includes working in Australia and Southeast Asia, aims to increase the percentage of Saudi talent working on the team from the current 58 percent to reach 70 percent by the end of 2022, the statement added.

Ghassan Alshibl, Chairman of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “The city is dedicated to the goal of creating a vibrant Saudi youth talent system to shape the future of the Kingdom and the world, by encouraging learning and developing leadership skills among youth. We are delighted to have David Henry as a key partner and globally recognized industry leader that will help us shape a long-term strategy in both economic and urban sustainability for the City.”

Henry said: “It is my honor to be part of this project that pushes the boundaries in design innovation, ecosystem development, sustainability standards and developing local youth talent.”

His career began at Lend Lease Group in Sydney, and Mur Group, a diversified property development company. He formerly held the position of CEO for Springfield City Group, a company specialized in the development of a new city in SE Queensland in 1992.

As Managing Director of VinaCapital Real Estate, Henry was responsible for an active portfolio of 40 plus projects. He was also Managing Director of the LSE AIM board listed Vinaland Fund, and a member of the VCRE Investment Committee.