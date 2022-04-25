You are here

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast
The downgrade comes a week after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecast for India and the whole South Asia. Getty Images
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast
  • India meets nearly 80 percent of its oil needs through imports
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Shares of Future Group companies fell sharply on Monday, some as much as 20 percent, after India’s biggest retailer Reliance called off its $3.4 billion deal with the group over the weekend, pushing its flagship Future Retail towards possible bankruptcy.


Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises fell between 5 percent and 20 percent.

With Reliance calling off the deal, Future, once one of India’s biggest retailers, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

India’s Russian oil purchases double since Ukraine invasion

India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since the invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned.

Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

The purchases are for loading in the June quarter.

That compares with total imports of Russian oil into India of 16 million barrels in the whole of last year, according to Reuters.

The world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer ships in over 85 percent of its crude oil needs of 5 million barrels per day.

Its refiners are buying cheaper Russian oil to partly offset the impact of higher official selling prices of some producers like Saudi Arabia, company sources said.

“We try to insulate consumers as much from price shocks as we can, but we need to protect our profits as well... so we are buying Russian oil,” an official at one refiner, who declined to be named, said.

According to Reuters calculations, purchases of Russian barrels by private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy outstrip imports by state refiners Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and Bharat Petroleum Corp.

Reliance has purchased at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil so far for the June quarter, trade sources said last week.

Reliance did not respond to a request for comment at that time.

Russian oil imports are not sufficient for India’s needs

Defending India’s oil imports from Russia, the country’s oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India’s purchases from Russia are a minuscule fraction of the country’s overall oil needs.

Indian companies are buying Russian oil on a delivered basis, with sellers arranging for shipping and insurance.

Washington has already said it does not object to New Delhi buying Russian oil below market rates but warned against a steep rise in imports as that could hamper the US response to the war in Ukraine.

UBS trims India growth forecast

Meanwhile, UBS Group AG has cut India’s 2022-23 economic growth forecast by 70 basis points to 7 percent on Friday, citing slowing global growth due to high commodity prices, and weak local demand because of energy price hikes, inflationary pressures and a struggling labor market.


The downgrade comes a week after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecast for India and the whole of South Asia, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks along with the Ukraine Russia crisis.

“We believe the pass-through of high global commodity prices to the real economy will affect households’ purchasing power and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available for capex,” UBS economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said in a note.

India meets nearly 80 percent of its oil needs through imports and rising crude prices push up the country’s trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fueling imported inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.7 percent, 120 basis points above its forecast in February, while cutting its economic growth estimate to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent.

UBS expects India’s gross domestic product growth to settle at a rate of 6 percent per annum beyond 2023.

EU, India broaden trade ties

The EU and India agreed on Monday to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation, as the bloc’s chief held talks with officials in New Delhi, who have seen a flurry of top visits since the start of the Ukraine war.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day trip to India’s capital, part of Western efforts to encourage New Delhi to reduce ties to Russia, its main weapons supplier, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

India has refrained from explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion, while calling for an immediate end to violence. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”

The US is the only other country that has a technical agreement with the EU similar to the one signed on Monday with India.

“I think this relationship today is more important than ever,” von der Leyen said in her opening remarks during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

She added, “We have a lot in common but we are also facing a challenging political landscape.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy India Russia Ukraine

Saudi Arabia leads GCC construction sector with 63% share of region's future projects 

Saudi Arabia leads GCC construction sector with 63% share of region's future projects 
Saudi Arabia leads GCC construction sector with 63% share of region's future projects 

Saudi Arabia leads GCC construction sector with 63% share of region's future projects 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continues to lead Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the construction sector, accounting for 63 percent of the region’s planned future projects, Meed’s GCC Construction Outlook report revealed.

The UAE stood second in this ranking of future projects with a share of 21.5 percent.

With some $1.4 trillion worth of construction and transport projects planned in the GCC yet to see their main contracts awarded, the report noted that the pipeline of future project opportunities is vast.

It reiterates Saudi Arabia’s pivotal status in the region as the country has started focussing on the growth of non-oil sectors.

“For future growth, much depends on Saudi Arabia, which plans to deliver some $1 trillion of projects,” the report noted.

It added that the construction industry in the GCC is showing signs of a rebound due to the sustained recovery in oil prices that started in the second half of 2020 and continued through 2021 and into 2022.

The report further stated that the return of international travel and rising property prices are enabling renewed private investment in the real estate sector in GCC.

However, the report warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine is a reminder that recovery could be fragile. It also added that supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs may affect projects that are dependent on foreign materials. 

Topics: construction Meed Saudi UAE

UAE’s Masdar to develop 4GW green hydrogen facilities in Egypt by 2030

UAE's Masdar to develop 4GW green hydrogen facilities in Egypt by 2030
UAE’s Masdar to develop 4GW green hydrogen facilities in Egypt by 2030

UAE's Masdar to develop 4GW green hydrogen facilities in Egypt by 2030
RIYADH: Masdar, the UAE-based developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects,  has signed landmark agreements which aim to develop 4GW green hydrogen facilities in Egypt by 2030, according to a statement. 

The plants are projected to produce as much as 480,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. 

The plants will be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone as well as on the Mediterranean coast.

To propel this plan, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed a memorandum of understanding with several institutions including the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co., among others. 

The agreement will help bolster strategic partnerships between the UAE and Egypt in the renewable energy and green hydrogen field.  

The agreement also falls in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and sustainable development strategy.

Both the UAE and Egypt are set to host climate conferences in the near future as they intend to have an active role in climate action and slashing carbon emissions in general.

Topics: UAE Egypt Green hydrogen

Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director

Egypt's economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director
Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director

Egypt's economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director
  • Gulf Arab states are transferring up to $22 billion to Egypt as they help the country to overcome the currency crisis
RIYADH: Egypt’s economic conditions are expected to improve during the coming period, following Gulf support, currency devaluation and rise in interest rates, a director at Fitch Ratings told Asharq. 

Gulf Arab states are transferring up to $22 billion to Egypt as they help the country to overcome the currency crisis, according to Reuters. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia had deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank, alongside additional investments, in an effort to shore up the economy.

Fitch director Krisjanis Krustins has praised Egypt’s performance in achieving fiscal discipline and keeping the fiscal deficit under control.

Despite a large current account deficit, the north African country’s performance in the second quarter of the 2021/22 was good, he added. 

In an earlier report, the credit rating agency suggested a rise in Egypt’s interest rates by 300 basis points by the 2023-2024 fiscal year, in a bid to maintain the attractiveness of assets in the local currency, according to Asharq.

Fitch has maintained the long-term credit rating of Egypt's foreign currency issuer at B+, with a stable outlook. 

Inflation rates are likely to exceed 10 percent during the current fiscal year, increasing to 12 percent during the next fiscal year, Krustins said, stressing that this will push the Central Bank of Egypt to raise interest rates further.

Topics: economy Egypt MENA Africa Inflation interest rates Fitch

National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University

National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University

National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
RIYADH: Haitham Al-Ohali, vice minister of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, has inaugurated the National Center for Emerging Network Technologies at King Saud University.

Powered by Huawei, this new center aims to develop 5G applications and identify frameworks for developing local talent, to enhance the country’s position as the most innovative country in the region.

“This step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital skills, and spread a culture of innovation,” Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said.

He added: “This collaboration also reflects Huawei’s ongoing commitment to adopting the latest 5G technologies and supporting the Kingdom’s progress to become a global leader in this field.”

The facility will also help raise awareness of 5G technologies and its expanding set of applications.

The center is the result of a strategic partnership between King Saud University and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Topics: Saudi university

Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k

Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food's profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k

Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food's profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
RIYADH: Saudi poultry processing company Tanmia Food’s profits have plunged during the first quarter of 2022, to reach SR1.54 million ($410,000), Alarabiya reported, citing Ahmed Asilan, managing director of the firm.

This comes as a result of a 23.4 percent increase in sales costs, impacted by soaring raw material prices, Asilan revealed.

Even though the rise in raw material prices started before the political tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, the war between both countries further exacerbated the situation.

Both countries are among the largest exporters of raw materials required in the production of poultry, such as corn and soy, according to Asilan. 

“The rise in prices continues and is expected to continue in the coming period, but the company has taken various measures to address the problem,” Alarabiya reported, citing Asilan.

Such measures include gradually increasing prices, as well as increasing storage capacity from three to six months, the managing director disclosed.

In addition, saving on the feed mix provided to poultry is expected to reduce the impact of high prices and gradually bring net profit back to its normal path, Asilan stressed.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Food

