Dubai approves international court specialized in digital economy

Dubai approves international court specialized in digital economy
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai approves international court specialized in digital economy

Dubai approves international court specialized in digital economy
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved the Dubai International Financial Center Courts Strategic Work Plan 2022- 2024, which also includes a new international court specialized in the digital economy, reported WAM.  

The new court will settle national and international disputes related to emerging technologies which include big data, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and robotics. 

The DIFC court will also offer multilingual consultancy services. 

“The DIFC Courts has strived to set industry firsts, offering a distinctively international and experienced court service proposition, able to deal with the most complex transnational disputes,” said Sheikh Maktoum, who is also president of Dubai International Financial Center. 

The three-year plan also outlines a complete digital transformation through advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of dispute resolution at the DIFC. 

UAE's DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock

UAE’s DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock

UAE’s DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: After raising $6.1 billion in a record initial public offering, the CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said the firm has no plans to sell more stock.

It is also eyeing 7.4 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2023 profit, amid a prospective IPO of its district cooling unit by the end of this year, Saeed Al-Tayer told Bloomberg.

The state-owned utility provider had recently drawn strong investor interest when it floated an 18 percent stake, in the region’s top initial share sale since oil giant Saudi Aramco.

“As Dubai expands, DEWA foresees continuous growth in all our main lines of business,” Al-Tayer said.

He added that the size and timing of the potential offering of 70 percent-owned Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp., known as Empower, are still “under study.”

DEWA is seeking to spend 40 billion dirhams to expand over the next five years, with more focus on renewable energy, according to Bloomberg.

China to ramp up coal output by 300m tons; UK taking steps to achieve net-zero economy by 2050: NRG matters

China to ramp up coal output by 300m tons; UK taking steps to achieve net-zero economy by 2050: NRG matters
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Reem Walid

China to ramp up coal output by 300m tons; UK taking steps to achieve net-zero economy by 2050: NRG matters

China to ramp up coal output by 300m tons; UK taking steps to achieve net-zero economy by 2050: NRG matters
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Countries around the world are looking for different options to meet their energy requirements. Ukraine, for example, is seeking help from the International Atomic Energy Agency to operate nuclear plants safely amid the ongoing war with Russia. China, on the other hand, is allowing for a coal comeback to curb energy shortages, and the UK is urging financial firms and listed companies to publish strategies to achieve a net-zero economy.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  •   Ukraine has requested a comprehensive list of equipment from the International Atomic Energy Agency to help it operate its nuclear plants in the light of geopolitical tensions with Russia, Reuters reported, citing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The equipment includes power supply systems, radiation measurement devices, computer-related assistance, among others.

  •  Despite efforts to slash carbon emissions, China is set to ramp up coal production by 300 million tons in 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing official plans. 

This comes as the Asian country tries to recover from the drop in economic growth because of energy shortages, which resulted in blackouts and plants shutting down.

  •  The UK has revealed plans to write rules urging financial companies and listed firms to publish strategies in 2023 to back targets to transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

The strategies by each firm should include goals to diminish climate risk, interim goals in the period between 2023 and 2050, and the measures which the firms intend to take in order to meet those goals, Reuters reported, citing British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources

Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources

Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc. kicked off deal negotiations with Elon Musk on Sunday after he wooed many of the social media company’s shareholders with financing details on his $43 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.


The company’s decision to engage with Musk, taken earlier on Sunday, does not mean that it will accept his $54.20 per share bid, the sources said.

It signifies, however, that Twitter is now exploring whether a sale of the company to Musk is possible on attractive terms, the sources added.


Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla Inc., has been meeting with Twitter shareholders in the last few days, seeking support for his bid.

He has said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.


Many Twitter shareholders reached out to the company after Musk outlined a detailed financing plan for his bid on Thursday and urged it not to let the opportunity for a deal slip away, Reuters reported earlier on Sunday.


Musk’s insistence that his bid for Twitter is his “best and final” has emerged as a hurdle in the deal negotiations, the sources said.

Nevertheless, Twitter’s board has decided to engage with Musk to gather more information on his ability to complete the deal, and potentially get better terms, the sources added.


Twitter has not yet decided if it will explore a sale to put pressure on Musk to raise his bid, according to the sources. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified because the deal discussions are confidential.


Twitter wants to know more about any active investigations by regulators into Musk, including by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, that would present a risk to the deal being completed, one of the sources said.


Securities lawyers say that Musk, who settled charges that he misled investors by suggesting four years ago he had secured funding to take Tesla private, may have breached SEC disclosure rules as he amassed a stake in Twitter earlier this year.


Twitter is also looking into whether regulators in any of the major markets it operates would object to Musk owning the company, the source added. Were Twitter to establish that a sale to Musk would be risky, it could ask for a sizeable break-up fee, according to the sources.


The social media company adopted a poison pill after Musk made his offer to prevent him from raising his more than 9 percent stake in the company above 15 percent without negotiating a deal with its board.

In response, Musk has threatened to launch a tender offer that he could use to register Twitter shareholder support for his bid.


A concern that Twitter’s board weighed was that unless it sought to negotiate a deal with Musk, many shareholders could back him in a tender offer, the sources said.


While the poison pill would prevent Twitter shareholders from tendering their shares, the company is worried that its negotiating hand would weaken considerably if it was shown to be going against the will of many of its investors, the sources added.


Representatives for Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that Musk and Twitter would meet to discuss the acquisition offer.

’Intrinsic Value’


The price expectations among Twitter shareholders for the deal diverge largely based on their investment strategy, the sources said.


Active long-term shareholders, who together with index funds hold the biggest chunk of Twitter shares, have higher price expectations, some in the $60s-per-share, the sources said.

They are also more inclined to give Parag Agrawal, who became Twitter’s chief executive in November, more time to boost the value of the company’s stock, the sources added.


“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a Twitter shareholder, tweeted on April 14.


Short term-minded investors such as hedge funds want Twitter to accept Musk’s offer or ask for only a small increase, the sources said.

Some of these are fretting that a recent plunge in the value of technology stocks amid concerns over inflation and an economic slowdown makes it unlikely Twitter will be able to deliver more value for itself anytime soon, the sources added.


“I would say, take the $54.20 a share and be done with it,” said Sahm Adrangi, portfolio manager at Kerrisdale Capital Management, a hedge fund that owns 1.13 million shares in Twitter, or 0.15 percent of the company, and has been an investor since early 2020.


One silver lining for Twitter’s board is that Musk’s offer did not appear to convert much of his army of 83 million Twitter followers into new shareholders in the San Francisco-based company who could back his bid, the sources said.


Twitter’s retail investor base has increased from about 20 percent before Musk unveiled his stake on April 4 to some 22 percent, according to the sources.

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy company Rawabi Holding has announced diversifying into the real estate sector as it launched a new firm, Magnom Properties, to take up high-value projects in the Kingdom, Egypt, and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Our venture into real estate will focus on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses, industries, and future generations,” said Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and chairman of Magnom Properties, in a press statement.  

The new firm which plans to undertake the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects has brought onboard American architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill of AS+GG Architecture.

Al Khobar-headquartered Rawabi Holding has interests in oil and gas, marine, industrial, contracting and manufacturing services, and its new real estate arm will look to capitalize on the growing demand for high-end and sustainable projects in the region.  

“As countries are focused on achieving their Net Zero goals, Magnom Properties aspires to be part of the solution on climate change,” said Magnom Properties CEO Maged Marie.

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower during the second session of the week, as investors prepare for earning reports and keep an eye on the energy market.

As of Monday 10:10 a.m., the main index, TASI, fell 0.22 percent to reach 13,433, and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.57 percent to reach 23,696.

Crude oil prices were lower early on Monday, with Brent crude reaching $102.93 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $98.47 per barrel, at 10:14 a.m. Saudi time.

Leading the gainers was Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co., while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 5.53 percent to lead the fallers.

United Electronics Co., eXtra,  gained 0.75 percent, after announcing it has opened a new store for a total investment of SR8 million ($2 million).

Yanbu Cement Co. opened flat this morning, after reporting a 47 percent drop in net profit to SR38.9 million in the first quarter of this year.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. fell 5.66 percent, after its first-quarter net profit declined 57 percent to SR209 million.

Saudi Electricity Co. gained 19 percent, after the company announced its intention to redeem its SR5.7 billion sukuk in full.

Among shares traded in the financial sector, Alinma Bank remained flat, and Al Rajhi Bank went down 0.11 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.12 percent.

