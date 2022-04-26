You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw9xr

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.
Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.
“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted telling the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”
Trump was barred from major social media platforms after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.” The decision denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.
At the time, the former president had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter alone.
Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. It raised questions about whether he might reinstate Trump’s account as the former president lays the groundwork for another White House run in 2024.
Trump has continued to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat in speeches and statements since leaving office, and it is unclear how Musk would approach those statements if Trump were ever to return to the site.
In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.
After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored, even though posts by conservative commentators are routinely the most widely shared.
On Monday, he said he welcomed Musk’s purchase and told Fox News he didn’t see Twitter as his own product’s competition.
“Truth Social will be a voice for me,” he said. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”
At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump also urged his supporters to join him on Truth Social.
“Go out and sign up now,” he told them. “Have a lot of fun.”

Topics: Twitter Donald Trump

Related

Update Twitter shares climbed at the open of Wall Street trading on April 25, 2022 amid reports the company was to accept Elon Musk's takeover offer. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
World
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

Meta’s #SheCreates celebrates MENA’s inspiring women

Meta’s #SheCreates celebrates MENA’s inspiring women
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Meta’s #SheCreates celebrates MENA’s inspiring women

Meta’s #SheCreates celebrates MENA’s inspiring women
  • E-book shines ‘much-needed spotlight’ on 30 female leaders
  • Entrepreneurs, CEOs and journalists among those recognized
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta has launched the second edition of its annual #SheCreates initiative, this time celebrating 30 women from across the MENA region.

Last year, the e-book shone the spotlight on women who had overcome unforeseen challenges during the pandemic. This year, it celebrates women from all areas who have used their entrepreneurial and leadership skills to build careers, businesses and communities.

Among the women recognized are Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group; Caroline Faraj, vice president of CNN and head of Arabic services; and Mina Al-Oraibi, the Iraqi-British editor-in-chief of The National.

They all shared their challenges, learnings and advice in the e-book in the hope they might help to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

Al-Rashid wrote: “As a journalist, I was driven by the importance of telling our own stories; as a media adviser, I was motivated to open doors for those who were often overlooked; and now as CEO of SRMG, I am using our regional reach and global status to guarantee that a new generation of voices are empowered and enabled.”

Derya Matras, Meta’s vice president for Africa, Middle East and Turkey, said: “Today’s women and those who identify as women experience a myriad of unparalleled challenges — the glass ceiling, the unconscious bias and the unrelenting expectation to care for others.

“I am incredibly proud to launch the book’s second edition, shining a much-needed spotlight on the incredible women from the MENA region who are making a real difference, creating change, breaking down barriers, and redefining what’s possible across all professions, sectors and industries.”

The book was designed by Nourane Owais, the founder of Rejiggers creative agency and Courtyard 66 studios in Cairo.

It is available for download here.

Topics: Meta e-books MENA

Related

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls
Media
Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls
Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online
Media
Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online

Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn

Twitter shares climbed at the open of Wall Street trading on April 25, 2022 amid reports the company was to accept Elon Musk's takeover offer. (AFP/File Photo)
Twitter shares climbed at the open of Wall Street trading on April 25, 2022 amid reports the company was to accept Elon Musk's takeover offer. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
AP

Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn

Twitter shares climbed at the open of Wall Street trading on April 25, 2022 amid reports the company was to accept Elon Musk's takeover offer. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Outspoken Tesla CEO wanted to buy Twitter because it was ‘not living up to its potential’
  • Twitter’s board at first enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.

The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech.

Twitter said it will become a privately held company after the sale is closed.

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world,” its CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet. “Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

Musk describes himself as a “free-speech absolutist,” although he hasn’t been exactly clear what he means by that. In a recent TED interview, the billionaire said he’d like to see Twitter err on the side of allowing speech instead of moderating it. He said he’d be “very reluctant” to delete tweets and would generally be cautious about permanent bans. He also acknowledged that Twitter would have to abide by national laws governing speech in markets around the world.

Musk himself, though, regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and has used the platform to bully reporters who have written critical articles about him or his company.

Twitter’s board at first enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could have made a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive. But when Musk outlined the financial commitments he’d lined up to back his offer of $46.5 billion — and no other bidders emerged — the board opened negotiations with him.

The Coptic miracle
How Egypt's historic Christian church survived and thrived
Enter
keywords
Topics: media social media Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
Business & Economy
Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources
Business & Economy
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources

TikTok awash with fake videos about Ukraine war, investigation finds

Video-sharing app TikTok is struggling to stem the flow of misleading information associated with the Ukraine-Russia war. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
Video-sharing app TikTok is struggling to stem the flow of misleading information associated with the Ukraine-Russia war. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

TikTok awash with fake videos about Ukraine war, investigation finds

Video-sharing app TikTok is struggling to stem the flow of misleading information associated with the Ukraine-Russia war. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
  • Study by NewsGuard says misleading footage being shared by millions on social media platform
  • New users recommended false content within 40 minutes of joining up, it says
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Video-sharing app TikTok is struggling to stem the flow of misleading information, especially in relation to the war in Ukraine, according to an independent investigation.

The study, led by NewsGuard, found that new TikTok users could be recommended false content about Ukraine within 40 minutes of joining the network.

NewsGuard, which rates the credibility of news and information websites and tracks online misinformation, showed that fake videos, old clips and fake livestreams about the conflict were spreading rapidly on TikTok.

While other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, have been labeling false or misleading viral videos about the war, TikTok has failed to do so, despite some of the clips amassing millions of views, the investigation found.

Much of the material was found to be outdated videos and fake livestream clips. One post — said to be about the ongoing conflict and which garnered more than 30 million views — actually comprised clips taken from a YouTube video of Ukrainian military training exercises in 2017.

The investigation found that most of the fake livestreams were linked to popular hashtags such as #Ukraine or #UkraineWar.

It said also that computer-generated imagery had been frequently used as a substitute for genuine footage.

In one video with the caption “Ukraine live,” which was viewed 24 million times, a man appears to drop an explosive device onto a tank. But the clip was actually taken from a video of an Airsoft match — a team combat game similar to paintball — and uploaded to YouTube in January.

The spread of misinformation on TikTok is not new. Just a few weeks ago, images and videos showing Israeli attacks on Palestinians were being mislabeled and captioned as Russian attacks on Ukrainians by some social media users.

A blurry video claiming to show a Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier has generated 12.7 million views on TikTok and over 1 million on Twitter. But the footage actually depicts Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, aged 11 at the time, confronting an Israeli soldier after her older brother was arrested in 2012.

Topics: media social media TikTok Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine fake news

Related

Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news
Media
Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news
Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia on March 6, 2022, in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file photo)
Media
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists

Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Updated 25 April 2022

Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists

Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Updated 25 April 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to murder Russian journalists and said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted one such attempt on a television reporter.
Speaking on state television, Putin did not provide evidence to support his claim.

Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports

Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports

Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports
  • Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported.
Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.
The Times, citing people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify, said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart. The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.
Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive. But the board decided to negotiate after Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the negotiations were underway.
On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion, but did not say at the time how he would finance the acquisition.
Last week, he said in documents filed with US securities regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in the electric car maker.
Twitter has not commented.
Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he doesn’t feel it’s living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
In recent weeks, he has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — to ridding the platform of its problems with fake and automated accounts.
Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a nearly $279 billion fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock — he owns about 17 percent of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 trillion — and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk has.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Media
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Business & Economy
Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Latest updates

The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis
The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services
Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services. (Supplied)
Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal
Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Senegal, Comoros, Ivory Coast and Chad leaders arrive in Saudi Arabia
Senegalese President Macky Sall arrives in Madinah. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.