KSrelief signs two $5 million deals to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Updated 26 April 2022
  • The first agreement is with the WHO to support emergency healthcare by providing and distributing urgently needed medical supplies requested by Polish health authorities
  • The second, with the UNHCR, will help to provide 100,000 blankets, 75,000 mattresses, 75,000 bedspreads, 75,000 rubber bed sheets, and 50,000 sleeping bags for refugees
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, has signed two cooperation agreements, worth a total of $10 million, to provide medical aid and housing assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, in particular to those in Poland.

The agreements are with the World Health Organization and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. They were signed during a video conference in the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s supervisor general.

The agreement with the WHO, worth $5 million, will support emergency healthcare for refugees by providing and distributing medical supplies requested by Polish health authorities. They include drugs to help treat non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio, and for HIV, tuberculosis and COVID-19. The aid will benefit about 1 million people.

The agreement with the UNHCR, also worth $5 million, will help to address the urgent shelter-related requirements of 75,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including the need for 100,000 blankets, 75,000 mattresses, 75,000 bedspreads, 75,000 rubber bed sheets, and 50,000 sleeping bags.

The agreements were signed at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh by Ahmed Al-Baiz, the organization’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs, Hans-Henri Kluge, the regional director of the WHO in Europe, and Khaled Khalifa, the regional representative of UNHCR.

Al-Rabeeah said the agreements are in line with the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to provide urgent medical aid and shelter assistance to refugees from Ukraine in coordination with the Polish government and UN organizations. He added that it reflects the leading role the Kingdom plays in international relief and humanitarian work in times of crisis and adversity.

King Salman directed KSrelief on April 13 to provide $10 million of “urgent medical and shelter aid” to Ukrainian refugees, treating those arriving in Poland as a priority.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Poland

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman made a telephone call to British prime minister Boris Johnson.
The crown prince and Johnson discussed the developments in Ukraine and the exerted efforts toward regional and international issues.
They also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief signed two cooperation agreements with the UN worth a total of $10 million to provide medical aid and housing assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Ukraine Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman British prime minister Boris johnson Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis

The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis

The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
  • ‘Volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society’
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently announced that thousands of volunteers are working at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The areas in which those volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). The volunteers were recruited through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s national platform for volunteer work.

This came at a time when the Saudi Red Crescent announced that 1,728 of its personnel, including doctors, specialists and medics, will be volunteering at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan. They efficiently provided the Grand Mosque’s visitors with emergency care services through 18 main emergency care stations, along with additional sub-stations that covered the remaining parts of the mosque.

NUMBER

20,736

volunteering hours were recorded, while volunteers responded to 1,650 cases of sickness.

So far 20,736 volunteering hours were recorded, while volunteers responded to 1,650 cases of sickness. However, most of the cases that they responded to were mild ones caused by exhaustion.

The Red Crescent volunteers are stationed alongside the main emergency care teams in the Grand Mosque’s Mataf area, Al-Masaa area, first and second floors, squares and corridors.

Some cases are transported to the Grand Mosque’s clinics, while the majority of those seeking emergency care are treated on-site.

These efforts are a continuation of the volunteer work that started many years ago at the Grand Mosque. The volunteers increase their presence at the Grand Mosque to help distribute iftar meals to pilgrims and worshippers in cooperation with the authorities.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is increasing the number of volunteer opportunities available every year to reach 1 million volunteers in 2030, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its objectives.

Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, Director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah region

Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah Region, stressed the importance of volunteer work.

He told Arab News: “It promotes the sense of responsibility among our young men and women as volunteer work strengthens the sense of belonging to the society and lets our youth feel how important it is to participate and help build the homeland and serve the Grand Mosque’s visitors, which reflects positively on capacity building.”

“The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is increasing the number of volunteer opportunities available every year to reach one million volunteers in 2030, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its objectives,” he said.

Ehsan Hawsawi, a volunteer with the l2jlkyawatan (For the Homeland) team, said that “volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society, especially during Ramadan, which embodies the values of giving, solidarity and cooperation.”

“It aims to leave a great impact in the hearts of the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, teach the generations the dimensions of this work along with its interactive and cultural values, and incorporate the concepts of innovation and diversity in religious, cultural, social, health and tourism-related volunteer work,” she said.

Abeer Fakirah, leader of Hur Makkah Volunteer Team, said: “We continue to give in the country of good deeds. Humans, by nature, cannot live alone. They need to be a part of a society and with a group of people, whether at home, place of study or place of work. This is the case because the social characteristics are among the human traits. Common sense always calls on humans to do good and indefinitely put evil aside.”

She said that volunteer work was considered one of the prominent sources of good deeds because it helped reflect a positive image of society, and revealed its prosperity and how much good morals were spread among its members.

“Hur Makkah Volunteer Team has contributed every year and this year to serving the visitors of Makkah’s Grand Mosque. It has helped provide first aid services and organizational services in support of some bodies that were entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of the mosque’s visitors,” she said.

Fakirah said that 30,000 pilgrims and visitors had benefitted from the team’s services, while the number of male and female service providers from the team reached 145 people. “This constitutes a very small portion of what our homeland deserves.”

Fakirah said that “our goal is to be rewarded by God for our good deeds until Makkah becomes the first city in the world.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

The Groves in Riyadh open doors for visitors during Ramadan

The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
The Groves in Riyadh open doors for visitors during Ramadan

The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
  • Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music
RIYADH: With a vibrant mix of modern and traditional decor and music from around the region, The Groves in Riyadh is welcoming visitors to experience Ramadan vibes.

The Groves is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah, and is one of the 14 zones of Riyadh Season.

It fuses entertainment with hospitality, together with an indoor and outdoor experience, to put a smile on people’s faces.

Owner Siham Hassanain said people were visiting The Groves to enjoy the special Ramadan experience they had missed out on for the past two years.

The Groves in Ramadan is not restricted to dining, entertainment, and hospitality. There is a “fashion passion” zone where people can shop for exclusive collections from sought-after local and international designers.

“We have been deprived of gathering and living (our) Ramadan moments with our loved ones for two years because of the pandemic. Today, people want to go out and see other people and gather, whether with friends, family or for a business breakfast,” she told Arab News.

Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music.

However, in Ramadan, the place has been covered up to become more of an indoor experience because of the heat of spring.

Upon entering, visitors can see Saudi coffee being poured. The heady aroma of bukhoor wafts through the space and the sound of a stream can be heard.

Siham Hassanain, The Groves owner, said that people come here to enjoy the special Ramadan experience that they have missed for the past two years. (Supplied)

Hassanain made sure that everyone walking into The Groves could indulge all of their senses.

“It’s a whole experience here. When you come to have iftar, there are two tents. The first one is the first iftar zone where the visitor can sit and break their fast with Saudi coffee, dates, and yogurt. It’s in our Saudi culture to break the fast with coffee and dates.

“Then they can go to pray and come to the second iftar tent, which is for the buffet and the performances.”

Hassanain said The Groves was a zone from Riyadh Season. But the General Entertainment Authority contacted her about extending it to cover Ramadan, making it the only zone with this privilege.

“You can't imagine the pride I had when the GEA contacted me and said that my zone is in demand, which was a joyful moment for me, and I always like to challenge myself.”

The challenge was how to transform the theme from Riyadh Season to Ramadan. Hassanain said it was a daunting moment as the team only had 12 hours to change the vibe.

“On a regular day, The Groves opens at 4:00 p.m. But we came from 6:00 a.m. to shift the theme and the construction to build Ramadan indoor tents, changing the menus to oriental and Arabic mixed with international cuisine that fits with the vibes of Ramadan, and installing AC. It was a lot of work because at 3:00 p.m. we had to stop the construction before people came. But we did it.”

The makeover also led to changes in the app because, unlike the other zones in Riyadh Season, The Groves has a standalone app that lets people make a booking and pay for the ticket online.

The Groves in Ramadan is not restricted to dining, entertainment, and hospitality. There is a “fashion passion” zone where people can shop for exclusive collections from sought-after local and international designers.

It also has a spa where people can unwind and get pampered after iftar.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter Al-Khuzama Park The Groves Riyadh season

Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services

Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services

Saudi Arabia signs deal with UN to provide survey consultation services. (Supplied)
  • The agreement covers the areas of geodesy, geospatial information, marine surveys, map production, planning and development
RIYADH: The Kingdom has signed a deal with the UN to offer consultation services in the fields of survey and geospatial information, as well as boosting national capacity.

The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information and the United Nations Development Program agreed the third phase of a project that will allow the GASGI to better market its products and services, and increase the level of public awareness of its operations.

The agreement covers the areas of geodesy, geospatial information, marine surveys, map production, planning and development.

Dr. Adam Bouloukos, the UNDP’s resident representative for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership aimed at providing consultation services concerned with developing national capacity to conduct survey and geospatial works effectively and efficiently.

It would also provide the necessary infrastructure for the gathering of data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

 

Topics: General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information United Nations Development Program

Saudis win three medals at international physics Olympiad

This success is ‘an extension of the series of achievements in international competitions in which KSA participates.’ (Supplied)
This success is ‘an extension of the series of achievements in international competitions in which KSA participates.’ (Supplied)
Saudis win three medals at international physics Olympiad

This success is ‘an extension of the series of achievements in international competitions in which KSA participates.’ (Supplied)
  • Success is a result of efforts between Mawhiba and Education Ministry
RIYADH: A Saudi team won three medals at an international physics Olympiad on Sunday.

Sadiq Al-Abbad from Riyadh won a silver medal, Jawad Al-Saif from the Eastern Province won a bronze medal, and Lama Al-Ahdal from Jeddah earned a bronze at the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad held at Estonia’s Tallinn University of Technology.

Lama Al-Ahdal

“This achievement is an extension of the series of scientific achievements in international competitions in which the Kingdom participates, the fruit of holistic efforts, and the complementary relationship between the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Ministry of Education, and their strategic partners,” said Mawhiba secretary-general Dr. Saud Al-Mathami.

Sadiq Al-Abbad from Riyadh won a silver medal, Jawad Al-Saif from the Eastern Province won a bronze medal, and Lama Al-Ahdal from Jeddah earned a bronze at the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad held at Estonia’s Tallinn University of Technology.

He said the medals were a result of the concerted efforts between Mawhiba, the ministry, and their partners to score achievements, the spirit of competition among the Olympiad’s participating countries, and a desire to fulfill the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Sadiq Al-Abbad

The Olympiad was launched in 1992 with the participation of Estonia and Finland and was called the Estonia and Finland Physics Olympiad.

With Latvia joining in 2014 and Sweden joining in 2016, the name of the competition changed to the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad.

Each main country participates with 20 competitors, while each guest country participates with a specified number.

This year’s Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad had four main and four guest countries participating.

Mawhiba, in cooperation with the Education Ministry, oversees the Mawhiba International Olympiad program.

Jawad Al-Saif

This Olympiad program has six disciplines: Mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, informatics, and science.

It was through these events that students were selected for international competitions to represent Saudi Arabia, said the manager of Mawhiba’s competition department Badr Al-Majrathi.

He said the selected Saudi students underwent at least three years of training before international representation, receiving about 3,000 hours of training.

Talal Al-Rashidi

“Some students’ (training) last longer periods that may reach a total of six years, in physics in particular,” he told Arab News.

These activities were held in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and Princess Noura University for female students. Some external camps are held for practical training, especially for physics.

There was a training camp in Estonia, ahead of this year’s Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, and one is taking place in Hungary this June.

Badr Al-Majrathi

The head of the Saudi delegation to the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, Talal Al-Rashidi, said the physics team had won three gold and silver medals in the GCC Olympiad that was held in March.

The team was participating in the European Physics Olympiad in May with five students and the Asian Physics Olympiad immediately afterwards.

But he added that this second competition would be remote due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on some East Asian countries.

This participation was a crucial way of highlighting student capabilities in international forums and Mawhiba sought to prepare students for international competitions through the Human Capacity Development Program as these were an important soft power, Al-Rashidi said.

“Since 2010, we have achieved 472 medals in many international competitions in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, informatics, and sciences. Saudi Arabia is the first in the Arab world and the first third globally in various scientific disciplines.”

Topics: international physics Olympiad

