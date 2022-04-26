You are here

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants
The outlook for the state-owned oil giant was also revised from stable to positive on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet, thanks to higher oil revenues
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi giants Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. advanced on Tuesday after credit rating agency Fitch upgraded its outlook for both firms.

Chemical firm SABIC’s stock gained 1 percent to SR122 ($33) as of 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, and it's parent Aramco edged 0.12 percent higher to SR43, implying a market cap of SR8.6 trillion.

Fitch Ratings had revised the long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of SABIC to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following a similar upgrade on its majority parent Aramco.

The outlook for the state-owned oil giant was also revised from stable to positive on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet, thanks to higher oil revenues.

“SABIC’s rating is aligned with that of its parent Saudi Aramco, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two companies in accordance with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria,” Fitch said.

“SABIC stands out among its ‘A’ rating category peers as it is a commoditized chemical company,” it added. 

The only other Fitch A-rated chemical company is German multinational BASF SE.

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.20 percent to $40,503 as of 09.45 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,995, up 5.52 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US charges two Europeans over North Korea crypto conspiracy

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced the indictment of two Europeans for allegedly conspiring with a recently sentenced American cryptocurrency researcher to help North Korea evade US sanctions.

Alejandro Cao de Benos of Spain, who founded a pro-Pyongyang affinity organization, and Christopher Emms of Britain, a cryptocurrency businessman, were accused of recruiting the researcher Virgil Griffith to illegally provide cryptocurrency and blockchain technology services to North Korea.

Both defendants are at large. Lawyers for both could not immediately be identified.

Prosecutors said Cao de Benos and Emms arranged for Griffith, who holds a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology, to travel to North Korea via China in April 2019 to attend their Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference.

At the conference, Emms and Griffith allegedly taught members of North Korea’s government and other attendees about using cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to evade sanctions and launder money.

Such instruction was “all for the purpose of evading US sanctions meant to stop North Korea’s hostile nuclear ambitions” and protect American security interests, US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement.

Canadian dollar to stay at core of financial system, not crypto: BoC

The Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the country’s financial system, the central bank chief said on Monday, responding to questions about a Conservative leadership candidate’s pledge to make the country the blockchain capital of the world.

“There are promising benefits from innovation in the financial sector. Having said that, we certainly expect the Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the Canadian financial system,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony before a committee of the House of Commons.

The Bank of Canada is currently working on its own central bank digital currency, a so-called digital loonie, that could be launched if a private digital tender were to take off as a payment system.

Pierre Poilievre, a leading candidate for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party, has said if elected he would back a “new, decentralized, bottom-up economy and allow people to take control of their money from bankers and politicians.”

He has posted videos of himself buying lunch with Bitcoin to make a point about its usability and regularly touts cryptocurrencies as a means for Canadians to “opt-out of inflation.”

(With inputs from Reuters) 

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars here for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

“Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition,” the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference.

Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company’s billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.

But its efforts are at a stalemate as Tesla has not revealed a firm plan to invest in India, a step that would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” vision to boost local manufacturing and create jobs. 

Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies

Russian and Indian officials met last week in an effort to resolve an impasse over the shipping of coking coal to Indian steelmakers that has dried up since March over payment methods, a trade source and an Indian government source said.

Russia usually supplies about 30 percent of EU, Japanese and South Korean coking coal needs, while India had planned to double its Russian imports to around 9 million tons this year. 

Imports make up around 85 percent of India’s overall coking coal needs, which total 50-55 million tons a year, and New Delhi last year signed a deal to import from Russia.

But complications with the processing of payments and logistics as a result of sanctions against Russia mean steel mills are opting for alternative sources such as Australia and the US, pushing up prices in the process.

Australia, India’s top supplier of coking coal, has raised its prices from $200 to $700 per ton this year, while flows from Russia have dried up completely since March, the two sources said on Monday, raising worries among India’s steelmakers over their supplies.

As a result, Indian government officials and executives from JSW Steel met a delegation from Russia in New Delhi on Friday, the sources said of the previously unreported meeting.

Russian trade officials expressed concerns during the meeting over the sanctions imposed by the West and asked India to move forward with last year’s deal, the sources said.

The Russian delegation asked Indian representatives to visit Moscow to work out how to achieve smooth shipments of coking coal, the sources said, while the state-owned Steel Authority of India requested better insurance cover for supplies.

India's petcoke imports to double

India’s imports of petroleum coke, or petcoke, are expected to more than double this year, industry officials say, as competitive prices are driving cement makers to switch to the fuel as an alternative to coal.

A ton of petcoke, a refinery byproduct, is more expensive than coal but produces more energy when burnt. It is generally not used as fuel because of toxic emissions, but is widely used by the cement industry — its largest consumer, as sulfur dioxide emissions are absorbed by limestone.

Global coal prices are near record highs due to fears of a supply crunch following the European Commission’s decision to ban coal imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of petcoke are expected to more than double in 2022, a coal trader and two executives at large Indian cement manufacturing companies told Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

SABIC and its affiliates behind 10,000 patent applications: report

SABIC and its affiliates behind 10,000 patent applications: report
Updated 17 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and its affiliates have more than 10,000 patent applications as it pushes for more innovation to compete in the global petrochemical market,  according to their annual report.

The Riyadh-based chemical giant and its linked firms also have over 200 distinct trademarks protected by over 3200 trademark filings and registrations. 

In SABIC’s 2021 annual report, it reported 10,090 patents and pending applications, as well as 20 technology and innovation centers.

Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer of SABIC Bob Maughon told Arab News the company is keen “to highlight the importance of filing intellectual property, and trademarks of protecting innovation, of protecting and enabling growth, and also ensuring that you do it in a way that's strategic and brings value for the long term.”

The report also stated that SABIC’s sales increased by 50 percent, reaching $46.64 billion, compared to $31.19 billion in 2020. 

The rise came despite a 3 percent drop in sales volume. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by the increase in average selling prices.

SABIC Corporate Technology & Innovation expanded its global operations in 2021, employing 1,660 full-time employees in 20 centers.

The company employs more than 31,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Further, the report stated that T&I continued to improve current asset efficiencies and deploy multiple projects that led to an improvement of 2-3 percent in performance and strengthened reliability across global operations to avoid unplanned losses during the year.

Saudi stocks up as Fitch revises ratings of SABIC, Aramco: Opening bell

Saudi stocks up as Fitch revises ratings of SABIC, Aramco: Opening bell
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Despite a sharp fall in oil prices, Saudi stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as Fitch’s revised ratings of major listed companies and earnings continue to kick in.

TASI the main index added 0.6 percent to 13,624, and the parallel market Nomu was up 0.8 percent to 23,499 as of 10:13 a.m. Saudi time.

The heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and chemical firm SABIC both advanced after Fitch Ratings revised their long-term foreign-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable.

Shares of Bank AlJazira gained as high as 3.7 percent, following a 17-percent rise in first-quarter profits.

Also in the banking sector, the Kingdom’s highest-valued bank Al Rajhi inched 0.9 percent higher and its largest lender the Saudi National Bank gained 1.8 percent.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. led the gainers after receiving approval from the Saudi central bank for a capital increase from SR130 million to SR430 million.

The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of the capital increase requests for Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, as well as Petro Rabigh on April 25.

Ma’aden’s shares soared almost 5 percent in response to the announcement, while Petro Rabigh’s stock price shed 1.3 percent.

In energy trading, concerns over rising interest rates and global economic growth weighed on oil prices. 

Brent crude is now trading at $102.85, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $98.82 as of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tuesday trading on the Saudi bourse

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tuesday trading on the Saudi bourse
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: A plunge in oil prices weighed on major Gulf markets on Monday, but Saudi Arabian stocks bucked the trend to close higher.

Even as TASI the main index advanced by 0.6 percent to reach 13,543 points, the Kingdom’s parallel market, known as Nomu, shed 1.3 percent to 23,521 points.

Stock exchanges of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai dropped 1.6, 0.9, and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The Bahraini and Omani indexes both lost 0.6 percent, while Kuwait’s BKP index gained 1.1 percent.

Concerns over rising interest rates and global economic growth weighed on oil prices. 

Brent crude is now trading at $102.99, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $98.96 as of 9:36 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Saudi lender Bank AlJazira reported a 17-percent rise in net profit in the first quarter to SR375 million ($100 million)

Fitch Ratings revised Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following similar rating action on its majority parent Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the Gulf’s largest miner, received Capital Market Authority approval to double its capital to SR24.6 billion by issuing bonus shares

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. closed a SR196 million deal to manage and operate a project by the National Water Co.  

Petro Rabigh received approval from the CMA to increase its capital through a rights issue amounting to SR7.95 billion

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. was approved by the Saudi central bank for a capital increase from SR130 million to SR430 million

Musharaka REIT completed its SR235 million acquisition of Verdun Tower in Riyadh

Naseej International Trading Co. turned into profitability last quarter, posting profits of SR6.5 million on the back of higher sales

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group cut accumulated losses to SR116 million, representing 40 percent of the company’s capital

Calendar

April 27, 2022

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will list on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Saudi Industrial Investment Group will distribute SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

