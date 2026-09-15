LONDON: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed on Tuesday that shipments to Israel’s military would not be allowed to pass through Malaysia after cargo containers heading there were seized.

His comments came after Bloomberg reported that Malaysian authorities had halted all shipments heading to Israel from one of the country’s largest ports after three containers were stopped by authorities last month.

“We will not allow our country to be used as a conduit for any shipment that supports or contributes to Israel’s military capabilities and its atrocities against Palestinians and other innocent lives,” Ibrahim wrote on X.

“Any suspicious shipment will be subject to inspection and investigation in accordance with Malaysian law. Where a violation is established, decisive action will be taken.”

The three containers were stopped at Tanjung Pelepas Port on Aug. 19 and have been held ever since, the report said.

They were destined for Israel’s Ashdod port and contained products from China.



Malaysia has no diplomatic or trade relations with Israel, but cargo is allowed to transit through the country’s ports from one country to another.

Bloomberg reported that the seizure could be a shift in Malaysia’s approach to handling Israel-bound cargo.



Malaysia is a major shipping hub, located along some of the world’s busiest maritime routes through Asia.

The Malaysian Border Control Agency said the matter remains under investigation.

The seizure came just two weeks after a container destined for Israeli military technology company Elbit Systems from the Philippines was also stopped in Malaysia.

Malaysia has been one of the most prominent international critics of Israel and, in particular, the war on Gaza.

At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the weekend, Ibrahim condemned what he described as Israel’s “settler terrorism” in the occupied West Bank.