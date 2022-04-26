You are here

Saudi poultry processor Anaam Holding acquires 55% of ARW Industry in diversification bid

Saudi poultry processor Anaam Holding acquires 55% of ARW Industry in diversification bid
Poultry processor Anaam is looking to diversify its business (Getty)
RIYADH: Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Co. has closed a deal to acquire 55 percent of ARW Industry Co. as it seeks to diversify its sources of revenue.

With operations in the city of Jeddah, ARW specializes in manufacturing medical supplies.

The Saudi-listed group agreed to purchase the shares at a value of SR15 million ($4 million), according to a bourse filing.

Anaam said the move aims to diversify its business, in addition to beefing up the Kingdom’s medical sector with different sources of income and potential domestic product growth.

RIYADH: The UAE’s share of Saudi non-oil exports dropped to 14.8 percent in February, down from 17 percent the previous month, according to initial data by the General Authority for Statistics.

Despite the fall, it is still the leading destination for the Kingdom’s non-oil exports. 

The drop is partly due to a decline in transport equipment exports.

The equipment, which made up 30.7 percent of UAE’s share of exports in February, fell to SR1.11 billion ($0.3 billion), from 1.42 billion in January. 

Machinery and electrical equipment fell to SR687 million, from SR752 million respectively. 

The Kingdom’s total exports of plastic and rubber products also fell by SR307.7 million this month, a quarter of which is attributed to the UAE.

Chemical product exports increased by SR1.212 billion in February. The country’s largest export category amounted to SR8.73 billion, making up 35.7 percent of total non-oil exports.

China, coming in second, attained 13.9 percent of Saudi exports, with the chemical industry and the plastics and rubber industry leading the way, at 54.6 percent and 31.1 percent of Chinese non-oil exports, respectively.

The subsequent non-oil exporters in February are India, USA and Belgium, making up 8.6 percent, 5.0 percent and 4.6 percent of the total , which all saw a rise in chemical product exports this month compared to January.

Riyad Bank posts $414m in Q1 profit with expenses unchanged

Riyad Bank posts $414m in Q1 profit with expenses unchanged
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Riyad Bank has posted a 15 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR1.55 billion ($414 million), as expenses remained unchanged.

A year earlier, the bank’s net profit stood at SR1.35 billion, it said in a bourse filing.

It attributed the profit growth to a rise in operating income, especially in fee and commissions income, trading gains, and exchange income.  

Riyad Bank added that expenses remained flat, with higher salary charges being offset by a drop in impairment charges and other operating costs. 

SABB’s profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income

SABB’s profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income
RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has recorded a slight profit growth of 3.5 percent during the first quarter of 2022, thanks to higher operating income, according to a bourse filing.

The bank made profits of SR1 billion ($268 million), against SR970 million in the same period in 2021, despite a drop in gains from financing and investment activities.

The profit increase was “primarily driven by higher total operating income and further contributed by an increase in share in earnings of associates,” SABB said.

Its total expenses rose to SR940 million at the end of the quarter from SR907 million a year ago. Provision for expected credit losses also increased to SR60 million.

Saudi CITC approves Integrated Telecom’s plan to sell all fiber-optic assets

Saudi CITC approves Integrated Telecom’s plan to sell all fiber-optic assets
RIYADH: Integrated Telecom Co., or Salam, has been given the green light to sell all its fiber-optic assets to Technical Links Services.

Under the approval from Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commissio, all of the network will be sold to TLS on a three-phase implementation plan basis, according to CITC. 

According to the plan, the process of repositioning assets between Salam and TLS will extend until the end of 2024.

Also Salam will lease parts of the fiber-optic network’s infrastructure from TLS based on its needs.

Upon the sale completion, TLS will become one of the largest providers of telecommunications services for the Kingdom's fiber-optic infrastructure, Argaam reported. 

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has posted a 12 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR650 million ($173 million), compared to SR582 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to higher gains from special commissions, financing and investment activities, along with a rise in net exchange and trading income.

The value of the bank’s assets grew by 15 percent on the year to SR205 billion, with deposits rising 18 percent.

Founded in 1979, Riyadh-based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the Kingdom.

