You are here

  • Home
  • Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was informed by Gazprom that its deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday morning. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85sf5

Updated 27 April 2022
AP

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
  • Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Officials in Poland and Bulgaria said Tuesday that Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries after they refused to pay for their supplies in Russian rubles.
The governments of the two European Union and NATO members said Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting the gas supplies starting Wednesday.
The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros. No country, except Hungary, has agreed to pay in bules.
If Gazprom suspends supplies to other countries, it could cause economic pain to Europe, causing gas prices to rise and possibly leading to rationing. Germany is particularly vulnerable due to its heavy dependence on Russian gas. But cutoffs would also deal a blow to Russia’s own economy.
Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion. It is a transit point for weapons the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine.
The Polish government confirmed this week that it was sending tanks to Ukraine’s army. On Tuesday, it announced a sanctions list targeting 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.
Bulgaria, once one of Moscow’s closest allies, has cut many of its old ties with Russia after a new liberal government took the reigns last fall and after Putin’s military invaded Ukraine. It has supported sanctions against Russia and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Bulgaria has been hesitant to provide military aid to Ukraine, but Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and members of his coalition government are heading to Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian officials about further aid to the country.
Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was informed by Gazprom that its deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday morning.
Later, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said it was notified that Bulgaria’s supplies of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline would cease on Wednesday as well.
Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.
Around 60 percent of imports are paid in euros, and the rest in dollars. Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid the Western sanctions imposed over the war.
European leaders said they would not comply with the rubles requirement, arguing that it violated the terms of contracts and their sanctions against Russia.
The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually, fulfilling some 45 percent of the country’s needs.
Poland’s gas company said it was considering legal action over the Russian payment demand. But Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa stressed that Poland was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources.
Several years ago it opened its first terminal for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in Swinoujscie, on the Baltic Sea coast, while later this year a pipeline bringing gas from Norway, called “Baltic Pipe,” is to become operational.
“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Moskwa tweeted.
Bulgaria said the new gas payment system created considerable risks for the country and that it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources to replace the supplies it gets from Russia. .
But the Bulgarian government said no restrictions on domestic gas consumption would be imposed for now even though the Balkan country of 6.5 million meets over 90 percent of its gas needs with Russian imports.
In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the UShad been preparing for such a move by Russia “in anticipation of the possibility of this happening or a decrease in what they’re providing.”
“Some of that has been asking some countries in Asia who have excess supply to provide that to Europe. We’ve done that in some cases, and it’s been an ongoing effort,” Psaki said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Poland Bulgaria

Related

Chinese energy giants eyeing Shell’s Russian gas stake
Business & Economy
Chinese energy giants eyeing Shell’s Russian gas stake
Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region
World
Moldova holds security talks over blasts in Russia-backed region

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower in the previous session, as Fitch revised the ratings of major listed companies and earnings continued to kick in.

TASI the main index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,503, and the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.6 percent.

Among the heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and SABIC both advanced, after Fitch Ratings revised their long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable.

In line with the Saudi main index, stock markets of Bahrain and Oman both lost 0.4 percent, while those of Dubai, Kuwait, and Egypt recorded gains.

Elsewhere, indexes of Qatar and Abu Dhabi remained flat at the session’s close.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude trading at $105.95 a barrel and US benchmark WTI reaching $102.43 a barrel as of 9:26 a.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday.

Stock news

Al Rajhi bank’s profit surged 24 percent to SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

The net profit of the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, hit SR4.5 billion in the first quarter, up 32 percent from a year ago

The Saudi Investment Bank recorded a rise in quarterly profit of 34 percent to SR287 million

Red Sea International Co. signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide accommodation complexes for ADNOC's operation in UAE

Profits of the National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, increased by 260 percent in the first quarter, reaching SR35.3 million

National Industrialization Co.'s profit stood at SR309 million last quarter, down 5.6 percent from the same period in 2021

Riyad Bank recorded a 15 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR1.55 billion

Profits of Saudi British Bank, or SABB, slightly rose to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from SR970 million a year earlier

Arab National Bank posted a 12 percent increase in profit to SR650 million in the first quarter

Saudi Cement Co.’s profits dropped by almost 50 percent to SR61 million last quarter on lower sales

Fitaihi Holding Group appointed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Fitaihi as chairman of the board of directors and Ibrahim Hassan Mohammed Al-Madhoun as vice chairman

Anaam International Holding Co. closed a deal to acquire 55 percent of medical supplies manufacturer ARW Industry Co. at SR15 million

Bank Albilad appointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie as board chairman and Adeeb Mohammed Abanumai as vice chairman for a three-year term starting April 17

Calendar

April 27, 2022

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will list on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Saudi Industrial Investment Group will distribute SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’
Business & Economy
Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’

SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1

SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1

SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank has reported net profit of SR287 million ($76 million) in the first quarter of 2022, registering a 34-percent growth over the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing. 

The bank’s total operating profit in the first quarter was SR721 million, up 13.5 percent from Q1 2021, but it was down by 0.9 percent when compared with the previous quarter.

The shareholders' equity in the bank currently stands at SR14 billion, up 4.6 percent from the same period the previous year.

SAIB attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in the total operating income by 13.6 percent. It said the performance was characterized by a rise in net special commission income, fair value through profit and loss and fee income from banking services. 

Topics: saudi investment bank SAIB Bank

Red Sea International inks deal with Samsung C&T to build accommodation complexes for ADNOC

Red Sea International inks deal with Samsung C&T to build accommodation complexes for ADNOC
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International inks deal with Samsung C&T to build accommodation complexes for ADNOC

Red Sea International inks deal with Samsung C&T to build accommodation complexes for ADNOC
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Co. has signed a contract with Samsung C&T to design, supply and construct a total of three accommodation complexes for ADNOC’s decarbonization onshore and offshore production operations in the UAE. 

According to a filing to Saudi exchange, the complexes will be located in two onshore locations; Al-Mirfa and Shuweihat, and at an offshore location on Das Island in Abu Dhabi. 

The contract duration of the project is eight months.

These accommodation complexes are expected to accommodate 800 professionals. 

The statement also added that these accommodation complexes will have support facilities including catering facilities, emergency aid buildings, gymnasiums and recreational areas. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Co.

Related

Special The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to back-up its solar energy system
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to back-up its solar energy system
ADNOC awards Canadian firm advisory and engineering contract
Business & Economy
ADNOC awards Canadian firm advisory and engineering contract

Al Rajhi Bank net profit jumps 24% to $1.1bn in Q1

Al Rajhi Bank net profit jumps 24% to $1.1bn in Q1
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank net profit jumps 24% to $1.1bn in Q1

Al Rajhi Bank net profit jumps 24% to $1.1bn in Q1
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank has reported a net profit of SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, up 24 percent from the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing. 

The total operating profit of the bank rose to SR6.9 billion in Q1, up 16.9 percent from Q1 2021, and up 1.4 percent when compared with the previous quarter.

The bank’s total shareholders’ equity currently stands at SR78 billion, up 32 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Al Rajhi attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income by 17 percent caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, other operating income, and exchange income.

Topics: Tadawul TASI Al Rajhi

Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1

Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1

Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The net profit of Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, hit SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in the first quarter, up 32.1 percent from a year ago, according to a filing.

The bank’s total operational profit reached SR8 billion in the first quarter, up 41 percent from the same period last year, and up 10 percent compared to the previous quarter.

SNB attributed the rise in net profit to higher total operating income and lower operating expenses including net impairment charges for expected credit losses.

The operating expenses were low in the first quarter due to lower salaries and employee-related expenses, rent and premises-related expenses and other general and administrative expenses, the filing added.

Topics: SNB Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul
Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul
French-Algerian artist wins French Pavilion praise at 59th Venice Biennale
French-Algerian artist wins French Pavilion praise at 59th Venice Biennale
SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters
Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters
Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller
Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.