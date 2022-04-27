Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower in the previous session, as Fitch revised the ratings of major listed companies and earnings continued to kick in.

TASI the main index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,503, and the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.6 percent.

Among the heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and SABIC both advanced, after Fitch Ratings revised their long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable.

In line with the Saudi main index, stock markets of Bahrain and Oman both lost 0.4 percent, while those of Dubai, Kuwait, and Egypt recorded gains.

Elsewhere, indexes of Qatar and Abu Dhabi remained flat at the session’s close.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude trading at $105.95 a barrel and US benchmark WTI reaching $102.43 a barrel as of 9:26 a.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday.

Stock news

Al Rajhi bank’s profit surged 24 percent to SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

The net profit of the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, hit SR4.5 billion in the first quarter, up 32 percent from a year ago

The Saudi Investment Bank recorded a rise in quarterly profit of 34 percent to SR287 million

Red Sea International Co. signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide accommodation complexes for ADNOC's operation in UAE

Profits of the National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, increased by 260 percent in the first quarter, reaching SR35.3 million

National Industrialization Co.'s profit stood at SR309 million last quarter, down 5.6 percent from the same period in 2021

Riyad Bank recorded a 15 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR1.55 billion

Profits of Saudi British Bank, or SABB, slightly rose to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from SR970 million a year earlier

Arab National Bank posted a 12 percent increase in profit to SR650 million in the first quarter

Saudi Cement Co.’s profits dropped by almost 50 percent to SR61 million last quarter on lower sales

Fitaihi Holding Group appointed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Fitaihi as chairman of the board of directors and Ibrahim Hassan Mohammed Al-Madhoun as vice chairman

Anaam International Holding Co. closed a deal to acquire 55 percent of medical supplies manufacturer ARW Industry Co. at SR15 million

Bank Albilad appointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie as board chairman and Adeeb Mohammed Abanumai as vice chairman for a three-year term starting April 17

Calendar

April 27, 2022

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will list on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Saudi Industrial Investment Group will distribute SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building