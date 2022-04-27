You are here

​​China In-Focus — Asian giant’s stocks rebound; Lockdown raise earnings risk for chip firms
China’s “zero Covid” policy has brought fresh lockdowns, forcing factories to shut and worsening a global supply chain logjam
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China stocks rebounded sharply from two-year lows on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the country would prioritize economic growth and fine-tune its draconian anti-virus policies.

The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 2.9 percent to 3,895.54, after touching its lowest since April 2020 in morning trade. 

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.5 percent to 2,958.28.

China lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms and automakers




A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on April 26, 2022. (AFP)

Industrial firms including GE, chipmakers such SK Hynix and automaker Mercedes Benz warned that China’s strict COVID-19 curbs were intensifying supply chain disruptions, and raising uncertainty about the business outlook.

China’s “zero Covid” policy to combat the omicron variant has brought fresh lockdowns, forcing factories to shut and worsening a global supply chain logjam.

More than 40 cities are in total or partial lockdown, and Shanghai, the country’s financial capital, has been isolated for over a month.

That has cast a pall over financial markets worried about a hit to the world economy that is only just recovering from the pandemic-led slump.

And even as companies scramble to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions have driven up energy prices.

“Collectively, supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and China COVID impacts adversely affected revenue in the quarter by about 6 percentage points,” General Electric CEO Larry Culp said on Tuesday.

Berlin stops Chinese firm from buying German medical device maker

Germany’s government has stopped a Chinese company from purchasing a German medical device manufacturer, citing public safety concerns, German daily Handelsblatt reported Wednesday.

Beijing-based Aeonmed Group, which also makes medical devices, is prevented from purchasing Heyer Medical AG based on a government assessment that there were dangers to public safety, said Handelsblatt, citing German government sources.

The ban would go to the cabinet on Wednesday, it added.

In 2020, Germany tightened rules to protect domestic firms from unwanted takeovers by investors from non-European Union countries, concerned about increased investment in critical sectors by Chinese enterprises.

The pandemic had shown the German government that it was important for the country to maintain its own producers, Handelsblatt cited government sources as saying.

Aeonmed Group had already formally completed the takeover in March 2020, but now it is no longer valid, said Handelsblatt.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy China Shanghai COVID-19

  • All these projects are part of the Kingdom’s target to generate 27.3GW of renewable energy by 2024, and 58.7GW by 2030
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: To develop Saudi Arabia’s first hybrid concentrated solar power plant, also known as CSP, the renewable energy team at the energy ministry is expected to issue a request for qualifications for the contract by mid-May, Meed reports.

According to an industry source, the plant named Hinakiyah hybrid CSP/solar project will be developed as an independent power project or IPP.

Even though the final capacity of the plant is yet to be finalized, the project’s CSP component is expected to have a capacity of 350MW, according to Meed.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian energy minister had awarded the contract to develop the 700MW Al-Rass solar PV IPP to a consortium comprising of ACWA Power, Huanghe Hydropower Development Company and Water & Electricity Holding Company.

All these projects are part of the Kingdom’s target to generate 27.3GW of renewable energy by 2024, and 58.7GW by 2030.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia renewables solar energy

Drop in demand weighs on profits of petrochemical firm Kayan: Chairman

Drop in demand weighs on profits of petrochemical firm Kayan: Chairman
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Drop in demand weighs on profits of petrochemical firm Kayan: Chairman

Drop in demand weighs on profits of petrochemical firm Kayan: Chairman
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.’s profit was dragged down by lower demand during the first quarter, the firm’s chairman, Ahmed Al-Shaikh, told Argaam.

Riyadh-listed Kayan saw its net profit plunge by 57.5 percent to SR209 million ($55.7 million), down from SR493 million for the same period last year.

Al-Shaikh attributed the profit decline to a number of challenges, including feedstock cost, subdued demand, and higher production levels in global markets, which led to lower selling prices.

According to the executive, selling prices dropped by 11 percent during the quarter, dragging down profit margins of products, especially polycarbonates and glycol ethylene.

That said, the petrochemicals maker reported higher sales of SR3.14 billion, representing a 17 percent surge from a year earlier.

“Maintaining profit, aggrandizing shareholders’ equity, and return on assets are Saudi Kayan’s top priorities,” Al-Shaikh noted.

“It is currently difficult to foresee profit this year, on the back of continued fluctuations in global markets, and volatility in product prices, which impact the company’s performance and profitability,” he concluded.

The firm is partly owned by SABIC, and operates one of the largest petrochemical production complexes in the world, in Jubail Industrial City.

 

Topics: economy Petrochemical Saudi Kayan

India In-Focus — LIC to go ahead with IPO listing; ONGC struggling to move Russian oil

India In-Focus — LIC to go ahead with IPO listing; ONGC struggling to move Russian oil
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — LIC to go ahead with IPO listing; ONGC struggling to move Russian oil

India In-Focus — LIC to go ahead with IPO listing; ONGC struggling to move Russian oil
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India has decided to go ahead with state-run Life Insurance Corp’s initial public offering in May, due to strong market demand and a “solid” anchor investor base, a top finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

India expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC’s IPO, just a third of its original target, and is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the department of investment and public asset management, said the size of the LIC IPO is “optimal” in current market conditions. The government had originally planned to sell a 5 percent stake in the company.

Tata’s Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

Tata Sons has an 83.67 percent stake in AirAsia India. (AFP)

Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low-cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India’s competition commission.

The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India’s flagship carrier after nearly 70 years.

Tata Sons has an 83.67 percent stake in AirAsia India.

“This was expected, as it makes no sense for the Tata Group to own stakes in separate airlines,” said Vinamra Longani, head of operations at Sarin & Co, a law firm specializing in aircraft leasing and finance.

“The Tata Group has embarked on what will go down in history as possibly one of the most challenging airline realignments or turnarounds.”

While Air India has lucrative landing slots, Tata faces an uphill task to upgrade the airline’s aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

France’s Atos moves Russian services to India and Turkey

Atos is moving services currently delivered from Russia to other countries, including India and Turkey, the French IT consulting group said on Wednesday in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

The feasibility of exiting Russia has required significant planning in terms of implications for business operations and employees based there, the company said in an earnings statement.

ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite

ONGC has a 20 percent stake in the Sakhalin 1 project. (AFP)

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp., also known as ONGC, is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia’s Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow’s biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources said.

Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

ONGC has a 20 percent stake in the Sakhalin 1 project that produces a Russian grade known as Sokol, which ONGC exports through tenders. Sokol is mostly bought by North Asian buyers and loaded from South Korea.

However, Moscow’s ability to ship that grade, which requires vessels that can break through ice, is becoming harder due to concerns from shippers over reputational risk, and the increasing difficulty for Russian assets to find insurance coverage.

Shipping companies are also less willing to move Russian oil in Asia, fearing the potential reputational risks involved with charters, the shipping sources added.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: India LIC Air India Tata

Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022: document

Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022: document
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022: document

Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022: document
Updated 27 April 2022
Reuters

Russia may see its oil production fall by as much as 17 percent in 2022, an economy ministry's document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, as the country struggles with Western sanctions.

According to the document, Russian oil output may decline to between 433.8 million and 475.3 million tons (between 8.68 million and 9.5 million barrels per day) in 2022 from 524 million tons in 2021.

Exports of oil and gas are also expected to decline this year, the document showed.

Topics: economy Oil russia sanctions Russia Ukraine OPEC OPEC+

Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifts temporary ban on poultry meat and egg imports from Denmark 

Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifts temporary ban on poultry meat and egg imports from Denmark 
Updated 27 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifts temporary ban on poultry meat and egg imports from Denmark 

Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifts temporary ban on poultry meat and egg imports from Denmark 
  • One report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza did not appear from that region
Updated 27 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has announced that it will lift the temporary ban imposed on importing meat and eggs from Denmark, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The decision was taken based on follow up with international reports related to food safety in countries worldwide. 

One report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza did not appear from that region.

Founded in 2003, the Food and Drug Authority stressed that it will only lift any temporary bans imposed on livestock and poultry meat imports from countries and regions where a report is available from one of the recognized international organizations, stating that the causes of the ban have either been controlled or have been eliminated.

In addition, a report regarding the health situation issued by the official supervisory authority of the country at hand will be required to prove that some sort of control exists over the causes of the ban.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Food insecurity Food sector poultry farming

