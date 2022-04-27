DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has extended the deadline of bids submission for the main works package for its cable car system and luxury hotels project in Hatta until July 18.

Prior to May 17, bids had been due on April 14 and February 15.

A contract package containing engineering, procurement, and construction for Dubai Summit’s cable car system and hotels was tendered in November, MEED reported.

In August, the cable car project was announced as a 5.4-kilometer system to reach the Umm Al-Nesoor mountain peak at 1,300 meters, Dubai’s highest point.

A hydroelectric storage plant developed by DEWA will be located close to the project, including three stations, a hotel, and a visitor’s center, MEED added.

MEED reports that Strabag and Doppelmayr from Austria are also involved, as are Poma from France and Belgium’s Besix.

In terms of Hatta’s project pipeline, the Hatta development plan, launched in 2016, was valued at $354 million, covering three main areas: economy and services, tourism and sports, and culture and education.

As part of the UAE’s 2016 project program, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, launched the cable car system and hotels in August.

The Sheikh established a supreme committee in January 2021 to oversee development in the region. The committee is responsible for attracting both domestic and international investments into Hatta, MEED said.