Saudis feature high on Communicate's Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
  "It's not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list" , magazine editor behind the list told Arab News
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A list produced by a Dubai-based industry magazine has generated headlines among media and communications professionals as it prominently featured Saudi CEOs and executives for the first time.

In its latest issue, Communicate Magazine — a Mediaquest publication — released its Top 30 Leaders of 2021 list featuring three Saudis with two ranking in the Top 5.

Mohamed Al-Khereiji, CEO of Engineer Holding Group (EHG), the parent company of media organizations such as Al Arabia and Saudi Media Company came in at No. 1, while Jomana Al-Rashed, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) —the first Saudi Arabian woman in this role — was No. 5 on the list.

Both, Al-Khereiji and Al-Rashed, reportedly made significant contributions to the Kingdom’s evolving landscape, and their efforts reflect the transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia.

For example, Al-Khereiji’s name has made the rounds in regional and international media following Saudi Media Company’s submission of a £2.7 billion ($3.39 billion) offer to buy Chelsea Football Club, albeit unsuccessful.

And Al-Rashed has taken huge strides since her appointment in 2020 including the launch of SRMG’s new branding and digital transformation strategy; the launch of the first Arabic-language manga magazine and the acquisition of a majority stake in the leading Arabic podcast platform Thmanyah.

Waleed Hussein, CEO of outdoor media company Saudi Signs Media, comes in at No. 24. His company has signed major contracts such as a $152 million deal with the Riyadh municipality in 2020 for billboards across 76 prime locations in the heart of city.

“It’s not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list, illustrating the deep changes sweeping across the Kingdom,” Nathalie Bontems, Communicate’s Editor-at-Large told Arab News.

The list is a refreshed look at Communicate’s Power List, which was last published ten years ago. Since then, the face of power — and the region — has changed drastically. “The Top 30 Leaders 2021 ranking looks at the individuals in the region who, in their executive roles and beyond, proved most influential in driving our industry forward over the last year,” Bontems said.

“Most, if not all, have embraced digital transformation, innovation, and the novel leadership styles that today’s disruptive environment demands,” she added.

Communicate is part of Mediaquest, a Dubai-based regional publishing and events company that publishes and distributes magazines such as Haya, Marie Claire Arabia, Buro 24/7. It’s also the organizer of prestigious events such as Top CEO, Arab Luxury World, and the Effie Awards MENA.

The magazine was launched in 2005, in association with US-based Ad Age which provides it with syndicated content, as a monthly print magazine. Today, the publication’s daily online edition and theme-based quarterly editions are an essential resource for organizations aiming to build efficient, creative, and future-proof strategies.

The list brings together leaders from the region’s media, advertising, and ad tech ecosystem featuring advertising agency or network heads like MCN’s Ghassan Harfouche and TBWA\RAAD’s Reda Raad as well as media stalwarts such as GroupM’s Ravi Rao and Dentsu’s Tarek Daouk.

The advertising industry has grown rapidly in the last 10 years as digital and social media gained increased prominence within the advertising ecosystem and advertisers’ marketing budgets. This growth is evident in the list, which features TJ Lightwala from Accenture Interactive, Google’s Lino Cattaruzzi, TikTok’s Shant Oknayan, and Meta’s Fares Akkad.

Bontems said: “We approached the selection and ranking mechanism through multiple layers of filtering, identifying more than 100 candidates in relevant organizations; researching publicly-available information about them for 2021; cross-checking these data points with the nominees themselves; obtaining additional information through third parties, and so on.”

The publication excluded financial data points such as advertising revenues that are not verifiable and would not allow for a consistent evaluation of different types of companies.

“This was a long, arduous, and complex process but it eventually allowed us to establish a list that, we hope, reflects the reality of the market,” Bontems added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia communicate Mediaquest

Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News



LONDON: Tech giant Meta said on Thursday it has “serious concerns” about Canada’s new online news bill, which would force tech companies to compensate news outlets for reusing their work on social media platforms.

Modeled on a law in Australia, Canada’s new bill is aimed at supporting the news industry in the country.

Different in some respects from the Australian model, however, Canada’s law will set up a process for digital platforms to privately negotiate deals with newspapers, magazines and online news groups, as well as broadcasters that publish news online.

It will allow news organizations to partner with digital companies to bargain for compensation.

Rachel Curran from Meta Canada said that the company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is going through the proposed law in detail and looking at options for a future response.

She added that Meta was “not consulted” on its content, a statement which was immediately refuted by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s spokeswoman, who accused Curran of making a “false claim.”

“We are still looking at all of the options based on our evaluation of the legislation,” Curran replied.

The Meta public policy head added that she could not “comment definitively on our future action with respect to the bill specifically, since we are still evaluating it.”

“I will say we do have some pretty serious concerns,” she said.

Laura Scaffidi, the heritage minister’s spokeswoman, said it was untrue that Rodriguez had not consulted Meta about the bill.

“The minister met Facebook on Feb. 10, and officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage met Ms. Curran multiple times since last fall’s election. Facebook chose not to participate in the consultation last year.”

Scaffidi said Rodriguez “is open to constructive dialogue with tech giants,” adding that Facebook was not given the chance to read the legislation before members of the House of Commons.

“Since the bill was introduced, we have not heard from Facebook — until Ms. Curran’s false claim today,” she said.

If news outlets and media firms cannot reach a deal within six months, tech platforms will be forced into mediation with news outlets and, failing that, binding arbitration. Rodriguez has said arbitration would be “a last resort.”

Digital platforms that fail to comply with the new law could face penalties of up to $15 million per day for repeated noncompliance.

Reddit launches $1M community fund

Reddit launches $1M community fund
Reddit will select the grant recipients based on three factors: Creativity, feasibility and community impact. (Supplied)
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Reddit launches $1M community fund

Reddit launches $1M community fund
  Effective June, Reddit will award between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Reddit has launched a creator fund, joining a trend established by other social media platforms. 

Reddit has been experimenting with its Community Funds program “to help Reddit community ideas and passions come to life with financial support,” it said in a blog post.

“Sometimes it just takes a little boost to make a great idea come to life, and we want to help communities find that support,” said Laura Nestler, Reddit’s vice-president of community.

The experiment resulted in the funding of 13 community-nominated projects such as a comics tournament, a community-designed musical artist billboard in New York’s Times Square and a digital conference for history enthusiasts.

It is now making community funds official with $1 million in funding.

From June, Reddit communities will be invited to submit their ideas for anything from events to contests needing between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding. Reddit will select the grant recipients based on three factors: Creativity, feasibility and community impact.

Creator funds have become ubiquitous in the social media world with platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok launching their own versions to encourage independent creators and improve their reach and engagement.   

Reddit, however, is taking a slightly different approach by encouraging community engagement rather than individual content engagement.

“Community Funds aligns with our mission of bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world,” Reddit said in the blog post, adding: “We believe that empowering communities to do more by awarding funds to support their best ideas is one way we can accomplish this.”

Topics: Reddit community fund Laura Nestler

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter's value soars 85 percent

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent
  Brand Finance's Media 50 report ranks the media industry's most valuable and strongest brands
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The brand value of Twitter increased by 85 percent to $5.7 billion this year, before Elon Musk bought the platform, according to Brand Finance’s latest Media 50 report, which ranks the global media industry’s top 50 most valuable and strongest brands.

This year, Twitter improved its ranking amongst the world’s most valuable media brands, jumping ten places from 36 to 26 in the global rankings. 

“In the past, many people think of brands as being focused on the consumer,” Richard Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance, told Arab News.

“Developments like this show that brands are incredibly important for investors as well. Good brand management needs to consider all the stakeholders: Customers, suppliers, investors, regulators and other partners.”

This year, Google continued its reign as the most valuable media brand, seeing an increase of 37.8 percent to reach $263 billion.

Google relies heavily on advertising for most of its revenue and was hurt at the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic as advertising spending dropped. However, as the world adjusted, budgets went back up and Google’s business rebounded, resulting in a healthy uplift in brand value.

Brand Finance’s ranking found Chinese social media giant WeChat to be the strongest media brand in the world.

Although its brand value went down by eight percent, it earned the strongest brand title with a Brand Strength Index score of 93.3 out of 100. It also ranked as the third most valuable brand.

The app plays an integral role in day-to-day life in China, with its all-encompassing set of services allowing customers to message, video call, order food, and shop. It also played an integral part in the country’s fight against COVID-19, with more than 700 million people using its services to book vaccinations and tests.

Making an appearance for the first time in the Media 50 ranking is TikTok/Douyin, valued at $59 billion. Its brand value increased by a massive 215 percent, along with its popularity, as more and more people use the app not just to consume content, but also to create it.

With many brands increasing the integration of TikTok into their media plans, the app is enjoying success with both consumers and advertisers.

Other social media platforms too have been benefitting from high volumes of user-generated content resulting in increased investment from brands. Facebook’s brand value, for example, went up 24 percent, while Instagram’s was up 33.5 percent, and YouTube’s 38 percent. All three brands were listed in the Top 10, coming in second, seventh and ninth respectively.

Brand Finance also found that technology brands constituted 66 percent of the total brand value in the ranking. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in several industries, and tech-related media brands led this year’s ranking. In fact, eight of the Top 10 brands were tech-related either in the streaming or social media space.

The remaining two were traditional media brands: Disney in fifth place and Universal in tenth place with both seeing their brand value go up 11 percent.

“Media brands globally adapted to the unprecedented changes brought about by the pandemic,” Haigh said in a statement.

“Since users relied on media brands for important information about COVID-19 and entertainment, social media, media outlets and technology brands provided new service offerings and online formats to meet soaring consumer demand.”

Topics: Google Twitter Brand Finance

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content
  The research, led by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, looked at more than 530 posts, viewed 25 million times, that contained dehumanizing content about Muslims and Islam.
  Much of the hateful content we uncovered was blatant and easy to find, with even overtly Islamophobic hashtags circulating openly,' said the chief executive of the CCDH
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok failed to remove nearly 90 percent of anti-Muslim and Islamophobic content on their platforms, according to new research published on Thursday.

The study, led by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, looked at more than 530 posts, viewed 25 million times, that contained dehumanizing content about Muslims and Islam.

“Much of the hateful content we uncovered was blatant and easy to find, with even overtly Islamophobic hashtags circulating openly and hundreds of thousands of users belonging to groups dedicated to preaching anti-Muslim hatred,” said Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the CCDH.

ALSO READ: 15 years on, has Twitter done more harm than good in the Middle East? 

The messages were not limited to offensive opinions but also included caricatures, false claims and conspiracy theories. Some Instagram posts, for example, depicted Muslims as pigs and called for their expulsion from Europe.

Another social media post likened Islam to a cancer that should be “treated with radiation” and was accompanied by an image of an atomic blast. Messages on Twitter suggested that Muslim migration was part of a plot to change the politics of other countries. Many of the posts were accompanied by offensive hashtags such as #deathtoislam, #islamiscancer and #raghead.

ALSO READ: Social media platforms doing little to combat online hate speech in the Arab world: Experts 

The CCDH said that most of the hateful posts and Islamophobic content it monitored for the study was reported by users to the platforms’ community standards watchdogs. However, few were removed. Facebook, for example, took action on only seven out of 125 reported posts; Instagram on 32 out of 227 posts; TikTok on 18 out 50 posts; Twitter on three out of 105 posts; and YouTube failed to do anything about any of 23 videos it received complaints about.

Researchers also found that Facebook was being used by Islamophobic groups with names such as “Islam means Terrorism,” “Stop Islamization of America” and “Boycott Halal Certification in Australia.” Many of the groups, based predominantly in the UK, US and Australia, have thousands of members.

“Fight Against Liberalism, Socialism and Islam,” for example, has almost 5,000 members. The group is run by South African lawyer Mark Taitz. It claims that “moderate Islam does not exist and too many people fail to understand this,” and encourages Facebook users to “join our group to learn about Islam and the atrocities it is committing in ‘God’s name.’”

In response to the study, Twitter said it “does not tolerate the abuse or harassment of people on the basis of religion” and highlighted the automated system it uses to flag content that violates its policies. It did not address any of the specific findings of the report but the company did admit that it “knows there is still work to be done.”

ALSO READ: Facebook accused of promoting hate speech in India 

This is not the first time that social media platforms have been criticized over their responses to hate speech and offensive content. In December, for example, a report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks online extremism, found that Facebook failed to remove extremist content. A new tool introduced the platform in November even tagged photos of beheadings and violent hate speech by Daesh and the Taliban as “insightful” and “engaging.”

Topics: Center for Countering Digital Hate Islamophobia social media hate speech

UK to regulate streaming services in line with traditional TV broadcasters

UK to regulate streaming services in line with traditional TV broadcasters
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

UK to regulate streaming services in line with traditional TV broadcasters

UK to regulate streaming services in line with traditional TV broadcasters
  Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms will be regulated by British media watchdog Ofcom, just as as traditional broadcasters already are
  Any video-on-demand provider that breaks the rules will face a maximum fine of $310,000 or up to 5 percent of revenue, whichever is higher
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming services in the UK are to be regulated by the country’s Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, in line with existing rules governing traditional media outlets.

In a government white paper on the matter, Nadine Dorries, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said that “changes in technology, viewing habits and the entrance of global players have introduced new challenges for British broadcasters.”

The government needs to take action “to support British broadcasters” and “ensure public-service broadcasters remain at the heart of our plans,” she added.

The white paper details the proposed reforms, which include efforts to ensure that all “TV-like content, no matter how audiences choose to watch it, is subject to similar standards.” This suggests that video-on-demand services will be obliged to adhere to standards equivalent to those that traditional broadcasters must abide by.

The move aims to regulate “TV-like video-on-demand providers” such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, among others, “who target and profit from UK audiences under Ofcom jurisdiction.”

Traditional TV channels are required to abide by Ofcom’s broadcasting code but, until now, VOD services have been unregulated. Under the proposed changes, Ofcom will gain the power to draft and enforce a new video-on-demand code. The maximum fine for services that break the rules will be £250,000 ($310,000) or up to 5 percent of revenue, whichever is higher.

The announcement comes at a critical time for British broadcasters, who increasingly have been competing with streaming services, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of subscriptions to streaming platforms shot up by 50 percent in the UK to more than 30 million during the health crisis, according to an Ofcom report. This helped Netflix overtake pay TV providers in terms of subscribers for the first time last year. Meanwhile, broadcast TV’s share of total viewing dropped from 67 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2020.

In response to the white paper, Netflix said: “As we’ve previously said, we are supportive of measures to update the legal framework and bring our service in the UK under Ofcom’s jurisdiction.

“We look forward to reviewing the White Paper’s other proposals and continuing to engage with the government on their plans.”

Topics: streaming services Ofcon Netflix Amazon Prime Disney +

