You are here

  • Home
  • Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
A United Nations vehicle during the visit by international experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Damascus. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8k5sa

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
  • US deputy envoy: ‘Assad regime has used chemical weapons at least 50 times since conflict began’
  • UAE: Terror groups such as Daesh seeking to obtain chemical weapons
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: On the 25th anniversary of the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the US on Friday accused Syria of flouting the treaty and obstructing inspectors.

“The Assad regime has used chemical weapons against its own people on at least eight occasions since joining the convention,” said Richard M. Mills Jr., US deputy ambassador to the UN.

“And the picture is even more grim than that. The US assesses that the Assad regime has used chemical weapons at least 50 times since the conflict in Syria began,” he added.

“Syria, as a state party to the CWC, agreed to fully disclose the precise location, aggregate quantity and detailed inventory of chemical weapons it possesses, yet as we’ve heard countless times … Syria’s declaration still cannot be considered complete and accurate.”

Izumi Nakamitsu, UN undersecretary-general of disarmament affairs, told the Security Council: “Despite the accession of Syria to the CWC, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons continues to document instances of chemical weapons use in Syria.”

She added: “This council has not fulfilled its responsibility to hold accountable the perpetrators of these heinous acts.” 

Nakamitsu said while the regime had agreed to limited talks in Beirut, the OPCW had yet to receive documentation about Syria’s remaining stockpiles, an attack on a military installation in March 2021, and an attack on the city of Douma in 2018. The regime had also refused to issue a visa for a key inspector, she added.

“The Syrian Arab Republic has agreed to the limited round of consultations, while at the same time requesting the exclusion of one OPCW secretariat expert,” she said.

“Until these outstanding issues are closed, the international community cannot have full confidence that the Syrian Arab Republic’s full chemical weapons program has been eliminated.” 

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh said the inspector in question had been denied access because of a “lack of objectivity and professionalism.” He accused the OPCW and the CWC of political bias.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the convention had become a “punitive” instrument wielded in the interests of a “narrow group of countries” against Syria.

“At its 25th anniversary, the OPCW has very serious systemic problems and a tarnished reputation,” he added.

“Russia unconditionally supports the CWC and is committed to its letter and spirit. What gives rise to question to us is how its provisions are being implemented by the OPCW.”

Mills, though, said: “In the face of irrefutable proof documented by the meticulous work of the OPCW that Syria is flouting its CWC obligation, the Assad regime in this chamber hurls preposterous accusations of bias at the OPCW independent and professional experts in a failed effort to immune them and distract from proven facts.” 

The UK, China and others also accused Syria of not cooperating with the international community, with France calling its use of chemical weapons “odious.”

The UAE said while the CWC had succeeded in securing the disposal of “99 percent” of the world’s chemical weapons, they were being sought by terrorist groups such as Daesh.

“As we have recently witnessed in Al-Hasakah, terrorist groups continue to develop their methods of attack, and seek to obtain advanced weapons such as chemical weapons to achieve their nefarious goals,” said Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s deputy permanent representative. 

“Accordingly, we stress the importance of continuing our fight against Daesh in Syria and elsewhere … to prevent them from acquiring chemical weapons.”

Topics: Syria Chemical Weapons Convention Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Bashar Al-Assad

Related

Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Middle-East
Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare
Middle-East
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars

UAE probe finds new, intense form of aurora on Mars
  • ‘Shocking discovery has us scratching our heads, going back to the drawing board’: Scientist
  • Phenomenon was thought impossible due to planet’s lack of magnetic field
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s Hope space probe has challenged scientists’ understanding of Mars after discovering a new, intense form of aurora on the planet, The Independent reported on Friday.

The probe’s arrival on Mars in February 2021 coincided with a solar storm that scientists believe generated the aurora, previously thought an impossible phenomenon due to the planet’s lack of magnetic field.

The display consists of worm-like tendrils of ultra-violet light snaking halfway around Mars in the planet’s upper atmosphere.

“The sinuous discrete aurora was a shocking discovery that in many ways has us scratching our heads and going back to the drawing board,” said University of California, Berkeley planetary scientist Rob Lillis.

“We have ideas, but no solid explanation for why we are observing intense aurora of this shape and at planetary scales.”

Topics: UAE Mars

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq

Briton accused of smuggling pottery faces death penalty in Iraq
  • Family of Jim Fitton urge UK govt to intervene as ‘there was no criminal intent’
  • While on archaeology tour, his guide allegedly said there would ‘no issue’ taking shards
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Children of a British man facing the death penalty in Iraq after being accused of trying to smuggle pottery out of the country have urged the UK government to intervene in his case.

Baghdad airport authorities detained 66-year-old Jim Fitton, who had been on his first visit to Iraq as part of an archaeology and geology tour, after recovering 12 shards of stone and broken pottery from his luggage.

Fitton’s children Joshua and Leila, and her husband Sam Tasker, who are pressing the UK to act, told the Daily Telegraph that their father’s guide said there would be “no issue” taking the shards.

They said: “Whilst on the tour, our father visited historical sites around Iraq, where his tour group found fragments of stones and shards of broken pottery in piles on the ground. These fragments were in the open, unguarded and with no signage warning against removal.

“Tour leaders also collected the shards as souvenirs at the site in Eridu. Tour members were told this would not be an issue, as the broken shards had no economic or historical value.”

But upon Fitton’s arrest, authorities sent the shards off to the National Museum of Iraq where an analysis determined that they were manmade objects more than 200 years old, deeming them artefacts of cultural significance and exposing him to the death penalty.

Tasker said it was “obvious there was no criminal intent.” The family believe Fitton’s trial may commence after Eid.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman told the Telegraph: “We are providing consular support to a British national in Iraq and are in contact with the local authorities.

“As we’re aware, the Embassy on the ground have been visiting once a week and they and the lawyer are satisfied he’s being humanely treated right, which is the first tick in the box.”

Topics: Iraq

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan

Several injured in Al-Aqsa clashes on last Friday of Ramadan
  • There were around 160,000 worshippers in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday
  • Almost daily confrontations at mosque this month when Ramadan overlapped with Jewish celebration of Passover
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Fresh clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound left 42 people injured on the last Friday of Ramadan, following weeks of violence at the religious site. Twenty-two people were hospitalized.

There were around 160,000 worshippers in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday. Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Arab News that the clashes took place after tightened restrictions at the Israeli military checkpoints leading to Jerusalem prevented thousands of worshipers from reaching the mosque. “We expected the number of worshippers to reach 220,000,” he said.

Hundreds of those who were unable to reach Al-Aqsa prayed in front of the Israeli military checkpoints at the entrances to the city of Jerusalem, he added.

The huge number of worshippers who prayed at Al-Aqsa during the previous three Fridays and Laylat Al-Qadr “is a clear message that Al-Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims alone, and it does not accept division and partnership for control with non-Muslims,” Al-Kiswani said.

Nearly 4,625 Jews entered Al-Aqsa compound last week to performing Talmudic prayer under police guard.

“The arrival — and (determination) — of the massive number of worshippers, despite the checkpoints and restrictions, confirm that the Palestinian people are ready to protect and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against all the dangers facing it, no matter how great they are,” Al-Kiswani added.

The streets of East Jerusalem and the gates that lead to Al-Aqsa had been crowded since the early hours with worshippers from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The Israeli police deployed 3,000 personnel in the Old City and the entrances to Al-Aqsa. Top Israeli police officers and the commander of Al-Quds Brigade — monitored the security situation until the end of Friday prayers.

Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers on Friday morning, surrounding worshipers and firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, injuring several. They prevented ambulance crews from reaching the wounded before they withdrew.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s attempts to “impose a temporal division on the existing reality” in Al-Aqsa and restrictions that prevented some worshippers from reaching the mosque, denouncing the claims of Israeli officials that they are keen to maintain the status quo or are dealing “cautiously” with the situation.

The Israeli security services warned that the situation would be “very tense” until the end of May, when the provocative flag marches that take place to mark the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem according to the Hebrew calendar will end.

Meanwhile, an extremist Jewish group that advocates for Jews’ right to enter Al-Aqsa has announced the launch of an online course that teaches Jews how to disguise themselves as Muslims and infiltrate Al-Aqsa when it is closed to them.

In a post published on Twitter, the group said: “After the (Israeli) government’s surrender to ‘terrorism’ by its decision to close the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors, we open a short path to enter the mountain through the remaining open doors by disguise and immersion in an Islamic environment.”

There has also been a video circulating on social media showing lessons held in an apartment in Jerusalem by leaders of the Return to the Mountain organization, teaching followers how to wear traditional Islamic dress, how to die their hair a darker shade, and advising them to carry prayer rugs, prayer beads, Arabic books and even the Qur’an to disguise themselves as Muslims.

Last week, a Jewish man was arrested trying to enter the mosque while wearing traditional Emirati dress — which is infrequently seen at the site. He was seen removing his shoes before reaching the entrance, which a true Muslim would be unlikely to do. He was also photographed carrying a kitchen rug wrapped around his arm, instead of the traditional prayer rug placed over the shoulder.

Topics: Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa clashes

Related

Update Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Middle-East
Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound video
Middle-East
Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19
Updated 29 April 2022
Raed Omari

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19

Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19
  • People continue to wear masks as a precaution — however it is not mandatory to do so in open spaces
Updated 29 April 2022
Raed Omari

JORDAN: Life returned to normal a few days before Ramadan when the Jordanian government eased the COVID-19 lockdown after nearly two years of restrictions.

To curb the spread of coronavirus — which took the lives of almost 14,000 Jordanians — the government imposed a lockdown that led to curfews and the closure of businesses, limiting the mobility of people.

People continue to wear masks as a precaution — however it is not mandatory to do so in open spaces. Stadiums, wedding halls, cafes, restaurants, Ramadan tents and iftar banquets are running at full capacity during iftar and sahoor.

Worshippers now stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers in mosques and churches.

“This is how mosques should be in Ramadan and this how we should pray, and anything other than that is abnormal,” said Abdulatif Al-Jarrah, comparing the Ramadan rituals of 2020 and 2021 with 2022.

As Ramadan 2020 coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan completely closed mosques even for the five basic prayers, let alone Itikaf, where people go into seclusion to pray during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

With calls growing to ease some COVID-19 restrictions during Ramadan two years ago, the Jordanian authorities responded at the time by allowing people to walk and go for Fajr and Maghrib prayers in mosques for only 30 minutes.

“Ramadan in 2020 and 2021 was sad. I have never, ever experienced that sadness before, and not only because we were not allowed to pray at mosques but also because I was unable to invite my sons and daughters to iftar,” said 70-year-old Al-Jarrah.

Organizing big iftar feasts was not allowed in 2020 and 2021, and it remained almost impossible even after the easing some of the lockdown restrictions.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions was not only a relief for worshippers but also for business owners, who are hopeful that this Ramadan and the summer season may bring some recovery for their hard-hit businesses.

Wedding venue owner Mohammad Bashaireh said that his business was closed for two years due to restrictions, incurring “big financial losses” that he hopes to make up for this summer season.

“I had to close my wedding venue for two years but at the same time I was paying the rent of the property, and I was unable to lay off my employees and had to pay them their salaries under the defense orders,” he told Arab News.

Under the sixth defense order, which has been in effect since April 2020, companies are unable to lay off employees but instead can lower their salaries according to rules outlined by Jordan’s Social Security Corporation.

“The decision to allow large gatherings and cancel the capacity limit has really brought back the spirit of Ramadan,” said Sufyan Dweiri, who organizes Ramadan tents in Irbid, some 80 km north of Amman.

“Ramadan is solidarity and bringing together people. This spirit was missing during the past two years,” Dweiri said.

Amer Badran, the owner of a cafe in Amman, also expressed relief about the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, expressing hopes that Ramadan and the summer season would help his business to recover.

“In addition to the positive economic impact, removing restrictions has brought back the spirit of Ramadan … People staying out until dawn at mosques, cafes, restaurants,” he said.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Jordan

Related

Jordan’s restoration efforts push back on degrading land
Middle-East
Jordan’s restoration efforts push back on degrading land
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension
Middle-East
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension

Lebanese security forces warn of rise in kidnappings for ransom

Lebanese security forces warn of rise in kidnappings for ransom
Updated 28 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese security forces warn of rise in kidnappings for ransom

Lebanese security forces warn of rise in kidnappings for ransom
  • Gangs sell, buy victims in Lebanon, hold them in Syria
  • 53 cases since January, with perpetrators using social media to ‘lure victims, claiming they can help with emigration’
Updated 28 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s security forces have warned citizens and residents that there has been a rise in kidnappings in the country, with perpetrators seeking large sums of money for the safe return of their victims.

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces, or ISF, said that these gangs have been using social media to lure their victims, often through ads on TikTok, claiming they can help with emigration applications.

The gangs are mostly active in the Baalbek-Hermel area and on the Lebanese-Syrian border, but also operate deep in Syrian territory.

A security source told Arab News that between Jan. 1 and April 20, the security services in Lebanon recorded 53 cases of kidnapping in Lebanon.

A few days ago, the Lebanese army’s intelligence officers managed to liberate local businessman Akram Jomaa seven hours after he was kidnapped in the town of Lala in the western Bekaa.

The kidnappers had fled with him to the Baalbek-Hermel area in the northern part of Bekaa and tried to sell him to another gang.

They demanded that his family pay a ransom for his return, but he was eventually released between the towns of Dar Al-Waseah and Bouday, in the vicinity of Baalbek.

The army’s intelligence officers also managed to free Sadiq Roli, an Egyptian national working for the Al-Sabbah Media Corporation, after he had been detained by his kidnappers for about a month and a half.

On April 16, unidentified gunmen intercepted a car transporting Roli and crew members of a TV company filming a series in Baalbek, near the town of Brital on the Baalbek-Hermel road.

They fired at the car to stop, and kidnapped Roli, while the other passenger managed to escape. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of more than $1 million in exchange for his release but at midnight on Tuesday, Roli’s kidnappers released him in Baalbek.

Hassan Atoui, 32, was kidnapped by two Syrian men who sold him to a gang for LBP3 million ($1,975.50).

Atoui was kidnapped in early April in the town of Nabatiyeh, south of Lebanon, after returning home from working in an African country.

Atoui had communicated via social media with a travel agency based in the Hermel region, which had offered to process a visa to the US in exchange for a sum of money.

He agreed to meet the person who claimed he was running the agency, but was subsequently ambushed by unknown persons who took him to the Baalbek-Hermel area where they sold him to another gang. They also stole the money he had in his possession.

The new gang demanded his relatives pay a ransom of $25,000 in exchange for his release, and sent his family video footage of him being beaten up.

The family’s attorney, Ashraf Al-Moussawi, told Arab News: “The Baalbek-Hermel region is witnessing an unprecedented state of security chaos.”

“There are organized gangs that include fugitives and others that have been formed recently, and find it easy to earn money through kidnappings, in the absence of (security provided by the) state.”

“I have noticed that many gangs are now using women, mostly related to gang members, whom they train … to lure victims and blackmail them.”

“The security services know the members of these gangs by name … some of them have no previous arrest warrants against them, which means that they are new to the world of kidnapping and crime, but are making a lot of money through this.”

Despite the successful release of some victims, no kidnappers have yet been arrested, with the exception of three women suspected of being involved in Jomaa’s kidnapping.

The security source noted: “Some of these kidnapping schemes are clever, but what is most dangerous, is that these gangs gather a lot of information about their victims, and have many accomplices helping them in various regions.”

“The security services know the members of these gangs by name but cannot arrest them because they are hiding inside Syrian territory (from where they) are running their operations.”

The source said Roli was taken into Syrian territory, and Jomaa would have ended up there as well.

Meanwhile, the source said Lebanese citizen George Mufrej, who was the first person to be kidnapped by these gangs, while he was traveling on the road to Beirut airport, was transferred by his kidnappers to Syrian territory and is still missing.

The border areas in the Hermel region with Syria are not subject to state control, as illegal crossings for smuggling abound, along with those controlled by Hezbollah, which have multiplied since the war began in Syria.

The source said that the Lebanese security services have been placing pressure on the families of the kidnappers to force their sons to comply.

“We need to use the same methods they are using, perhaps it would help in freeing the kidnappees,” said the source.

“Roli and Jomaa have been released thanks to this method; we detained the mothers of the kidnappers, raided their homes, and forced the families to contact them and tell them to let the kidnappees go,” said the source.

“The kidnappers did not like the taste of their own medicine and have been threatening the army intelligence official in the area, Col. Mohammed Al-Amin,” he explained.

The source estimated the age of the kidnappers to range between 25 and 35 years of age.

“These people will one day have to come back from Syria to their homes in the Al-Sharwana neighborhood in Baalbek and Dar Al-Waseah. Some are from the Jaafar, Zeaiter, Mardi, and Saab families, and we will be waiting for them when they return.”

The source noted that they have cooperated with the Syrian army where necessary.

“We will tirelessly continue pressuring these gangs. This is the only way to get to them and curb their crimes,” said the source.

“We are doing the best we can with the available capabilities; stopping kidnappers is a priority but we have a million tasks … every day, and fighting terrorism is one of them.”

Topics: Lebanon Syria kidnappings Internal Security Forces (ISF) Baalbek-Hermel

Related

Special Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
Middle-East
Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
Special Lebanese border town sounds alarm over Syrian ‘takeover’
Middle-East
Lebanese border town sounds alarm over Syrian ‘takeover’

Latest updates

Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Snap announces new tools, features at partner summit
Snap announces new tools, features at partner summit
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
Five arrested for insulting Pakistani minister in Prophet’s Mosque courtyard
Five arrested for insulting Pakistani minister in Prophet’s Mosque courtyard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.