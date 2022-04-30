Lebanon tells UNHCR that it can no longer tolerate the burden of Syrian refugees

You are here

Updated 30 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Officials in Lebanon frequently hold Syrian refugees responsible for the deteriorating economic situation
  • Aoun raised the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he visited Lebanon in 2021
BEIRUT: Lebanon has once again voiced its concerns about Syrian refugees, stating that the country can no longer tolerate some of their actions.

Lebanese Minister of Labor Mustafa Bayram said: “Lebanon is no longer able to play policeman for other countries.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired a meeting of the ministerial committee in charge of discussing the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, during which Bayram said: “The Lebanese state is no longer able to handle this matter.”

Bayram also stressed after the meeting that Lebanon is left alone, and the state cannot stand to cost.

“We no longer have diesel boats to monitor the sea, and the UN and UNHCR must step up and bear their responsibilities. The Lebanese are queuing at banks and ATMs, while others receive direct aid in dollars. They share our water, electricity and resources while we do not get anything. Many institutions, international organizations and countries are concluding agreements with Lebanese NGOs and paying them in dollars without going through the state, and frankly, this uncontrolled situation is no longer acceptable,” he said.

Hector Hajjar, minister of social affairs, met Ayaki Ito, representative of the UNHCR office in Lebanon, and conveyed the Lebanese government’s official position regarding Syrian refugees.

Hajjar’s office said he informed Ito that the Lebanese state is committed to the principle of not forcing refugees to return to their country of origin, but the situation is no longer tolerable and the state is no longer able to bear the cost of maintaining security in the refugee camps and the areas in which refugees have settled.

Hajjar said: “The Lebanese state has always received less aid than the needs declared annually, despite the fact that 35 percent of the population is made up of displaced persons and refugees. According to reports, 82 percent of the Lebanese suffer from multidimensional poverty. The Lebanese state has incurred huge losses over the years, due to the displaced people benefiting from the state’s subsidies on basic commodities such as medicine, bread, and fuel, in addition to prison overcrowding and the resulting burdens, not to mention the security chaos and competition in the labor market.”

Following the ministerial committee meeting, Hajjar talked about the high crime rate, to which Syrians have contributed.

The Internal Security Forces announced that they had arrested two Syrians who tried to kill a shop owner in Hermel on Friday by hitting him with a sharp object on the head as they attempted to rob him.

Bayram warned that Lebanon will implement the laws deporting criminals back to their country. “This is what all countries do.”

“The social situation is also no longer tolerable. The non-Lebanese are admitted to hospitals, while the Lebanese can no longer be hospitalized. Others receive education, rent, and heating allowance, and the Lebanese get nothing,” Hajjar said.

The Supreme Defense Council convened on Friday, headed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, to discuss the security measures that will accompany the parliamentary elections on May 15. Aoun repeated his demand that Syrian refugees return to their country and talked about the burden on Lebanon, which is suffering from a severe economic crisis.

Officials in Lebanon frequently hold Syrian refugees responsible for the deteriorating economic situation. Aoun raised this issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he visited Lebanon in 2021.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Syria Syrian refugees

Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Lebanese restaurant serves iftar at Japanese mosque

Lebanese restaurant serves iftar at Japanese mosque
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News Japan

The only mosque in the city of Yokohama, the Yokohama Mosque, served more than 30 meals on Wednesday to Muslims to break their fast during Ramadan.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, mosques across Japan have resumed community iftar gatherings, allowing people in the country to enjoy the communal aspect that forms a central part of Ramadan for many.
At the Yokohama Mosque, the iftar meals were provided by the Lebanese restaurant Al-Ain, which is located in Kanagawa. The meals donated by Al-Ain restaurant consist of a main course including rice, a sandwich, a side such as a piece of chicken and dessert.
Ziad Karam, the owner of Al-Ain restaurant said that he tried to help anyone who needed it at
the mosque.
The restaurant has also offered a set iftar menu that is created exclusively for the holy month and charges ¥3,500 ($27) per person. The iftar features a four-course menu that consists of cold and hot mezze platters, main dishes, and desserts to allow guests to indulge in the traditional savory dishes from the Lebanese cuisine.
“Ramadan traditionally has been very busy for us. There are many Japanese people that are interested in the Lebanese cuisine that also join in on the iftar meals,”
Karam said.
Additionally, Al-Ain restaurant will be offering halal lamb for three consecutive days through the provision of a “Eid Al-Fitr Dinner Course” in commemoration with Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Topics: Ramadan 2022

Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza

Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza
Updated 01 May 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza

Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza
Updated 01 May 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA



GAZA CITY: Nizar Al-Dabbas, 51, has found fame in the role of Al-Musaharati in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip where he has lived for 22 years.
Al-Musaharati is a person who volunteers to wake up Muslims in the middle of the night during Ramadan for sahoor.
Al-Dabbas dons a traditional galabiya, the famous black and white Palestinian keffiyeh, and wraps a red tarbush on his head, one of the signs of men’s elegance, before going out.
During Ramadan, every day at 2:00 a.m. Al-Dabbas walks the streets of Gaza beating his drum, singing folkloric songs and chanting poetry, which he learned as a child in Syria.
For him, there is no joy in Ramadan without Al-Musaharati: “It is a profession or voluntary work from the ancient Arab-Islamic heritage.”
Al-Dabbas is pleased that children carrying lanterns wait for him in front of their house or in the streets and alleys where he roams daily, to accompany him on his tour and chant songs with him.
Technological advancement has been a major reason for the decline of Al-Musaharati in recent years as people rely on mobile phones or alarm clocks to wake them up. Al-Dabbas feels the profession may die out in the future.
However, when he gets support from people and the children participate alongside him with drums and flutes, it motivates him to voluntarily take up the role of Al-Musaharati each year.
Al-Dabbas loves the profession, which he describes as “beautiful and earns its owner the great reward from God.”
When the children accompany him, it makes Al-Dabbas nostalgic about his childhood in Syria. “When I was of the same age, I would wait for my Syrian Al-Musaharati everyday and accompany him on his tour … and since then I inherited the love of this beautiful volunteer work associated with the most beautiful month of the year.”
Al-Dabbas was born in Syria and lived there with his family for about 29 years. Al-Dabbas said that while growing up there he decided with one of his brothers to work together as Al-Muasharati
during Ramadan.
In 2000, Al-Dabbas came
for a visit to Gaza with his family of 10, and decided to settle in the Qaizan Al-Najjar neighborhood in Khan Younis after spending many years in the Yarmouk refugee camp — the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Syria.
He worked in Syria as a Al-Musaharati for 15 years before coming to Gaza and still wears the same dress and uses the same instruments as he did before.
Al-Dabbas learnt the art of Al-Musaharati from a Syrian friend and memorized many of the phrases and songs from him.
Historical sources trace the
first appearance of this profession to the era of the Abbasid state during the era of Caliph Al-Muntasir Billah.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Gaza

Houthis crack down on women who walk without male chaperons

Houthis crack down on women who walk without male chaperons
Updated 30 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis crack down on women who walk without male chaperons

Houthis crack down on women who walk without male chaperons
  • All-female morality police officers roam Saada
  • Unescorted women detained, freed after signing pledge
Updated 30 April 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi moral policewomen have removed dozens of women from the streets of the northern city of Saada, the movement’s heartland, for shopping without a male guardian, also known as a mahram, residents and local media reports said.
The Iran-backed Houthis have banned women from shopping without a mahram, asking women to stick to the Islamic dress codes and only allowing women to shop in limited places in the city.
To enforce the ban, residents told Arab News, dozens of all-female morality police officers were seen roaming Saada during Ramadan, when streets are teeming with shoppers, searching for violators.
Al-Masdar Online, a Yemeni news site, reported that the Houthis broadcast the ban through loudspeakers fixed on cars that circulated the streets, asking women not to go out with mahram and naming markets where women could shop for Ramadan and Eid.
Houthi police briefly detained dozens of unescorted women, later releasing them after they had signed a written pledge.
The ban on women walking about without a mahram comes as the Yemeni militia intensifies its morality campaigns in areas under its control.
The Houthis have arrested dozens of women for violating Islamic dress codes, banned singing at weddings and arrested singers and artists who challenged the ban.
Since earlier last year, the Houthis have been holding Entesar Al-Hammadi, a Yemeni actress and model, after removing her from a street in Sanaa for allegedly “trading in drugs and ... prostitution.”
The latest report by the UN Panel of Experts accused the Houthis of sexually assaulting women, subjecting them to different forms of physical and psychological torture and denying them birth control.
“The Houthis simply want women to be annexed to men and to serve as baby-making machines to produce fighters,” Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst, told Arab News.
Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, said the Houthis have turned Saada into a testing site for their harsh rules, as they see the city as completely loyal to them. “They consider Saada as a pure place for their doctrine and followers. Thus, they can implement any decision easily,” Al-Fakih said.
Unlike other Yemeni areas under their control, the Houthis have turned Saada into the most secretive place in Yemen, where even visitors to the city must inform the militia at checkpoints about their reasons for visiting and how long they would be staying there.
“People cannot breathe in Saada. I think we will later see the Houthi ban on women from going about without a mahram imposed in other areas,” Al-Fakih said.

Topics: Yemen

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties
  • Rockets and drones frequently target the Ain Al-Asad base
  • The base, controlled by Iraq, is located in the desert in the western Anbar province
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

FALLUJAH: Two rockets targeting a base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Saturday crashed near the complex without causing casualties or damage, security sources said.
“Two rockets fell outside the Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad,” a security forces statement said, adding there were no “losses.”
The base, controlled by Iraq, is located in the desert in the western Anbar province and hosts foreign troops from the coalition fighting the Daesh group.
A coalition official told AFP there was “no impact on the installation reported” and “no coalition personnel injuries reported.”
A previously unknown group calling itself “International Resistance” claimed the attack on a pro-Iran channel of messaging app Telegram.
Rockets and drones frequently target the Ain Al-Asad base.
On April 8, the coalition said it shot down an armed drone targeting the facility, reporting no casualties or damage.
Dozens of rocket and armed drone attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq in recent months.
Western officials have blamed hard-line pro-Iran factions for the attacks, most of which go unclaimed.
The coalition ended its combat mission in Iraq in December, four years after the Baghdad government declared victory over the jihadists.
But roughly 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition soldiers remain deployed in three Iraqi-controlled bases across the country, including Ain Al-Asad, to offer training, advice and assistance to national forces.

Topics: Iraq Ain al-Asad air base Anti-Daesh coalition US

Iraq seizes more than 6 million captagon pills in drug bust

Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse in the southwest of the capital, the national security agency sa
Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse in the southwest of the capital, the national security agency sa
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

Iraq seizes more than 6 million captagon pills in drug bust

Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse in the southwest of the capital, the national security agency sa
  • Iraq’s northwestern neighbor Syria is the Middle East’s main captagon producer
  • Trade in captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces said Saturday they had broken up a drug trafficking ring and seized more than six million pills of the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon, making several arrests.
Iraq’s northwestern neighbor Syria is the Middle East’s main captagon producer.
Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse in the southwest of the capital, the national security agency said in a statement, adding that the drugs were set for distribution “in areas of Baghdad and other provinces.”
Three Iraqis and four suspects from other Arab countries were arrested in connection with the trafficking network, it added.
The statement said security forces broke up a second drug ring after an Arab national was arrested “in possession of six kilos (13 pounds) of hashish,” while two accomplices were also detained.
All 10 accused “admitted to links with international drug trafficking networks,” it said.
Drug trafficking convictions can be punishable by the death penalty in Iraq.
Trade in captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, a report said earlier this month.
Captagon was the trade name of a drug initially patented in Germany in the early 1960s that contained an amphetamine-type stimulant called fenethylline used to treat attention deficit and narcolepsy among other conditions.
It was later banned and became an illicit drug almost exclusively produced and consumed in the Middle East.
Captagon is now a brand name, with its trademark logo sporting two interlocked “Cs,” or crescents, embossed on each tablet, for a drug that often contains little or no fenethylline and is close to what is known in other countries as “speed.”
The sale and use of drugs in Iraq has soared in recent years. Security forces have stepped up operations and make almost daily announcements of seizures or arrests.
In the first three months of this year, Iraqi security forces detained 18 suspected drug traffickers in the largely desert province of Anbar, which shares a long border with Syria, according to an official source.
More than three million captagon pills were seized in the same period.

Topics: Iraq Captagon drugs drug smuggling

