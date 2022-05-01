TRSDC showcases starry night in bid to become world’s largest dark sky reserve

You are here

The company is seeking an accreditation that acknowledges a dedication to nighttime environmental protection. (Supplied)
Widad Taleb

Widad Taleb

RIYADH: Astrologers and tourism chiefs were among those to take in a starry night at a special event organized by The Red Sea Development Co., to highlight the project’s desire to create a Dark Sky Reserve.

The company declared in March that it wants to become the biggest such reserve in the world, and is seeking an accreditation that acknowledges places with excellent starry nights and a dedication to nighttime environmental protection.

With this in mind, the company organized a night event at a desert site in the company’s project area on Sunday, aiming to spread awareness on the essentialness of implementing sustainable changes to how we view and use light to minimize environmental damage.

Attendees ranged from the company’s team members to guests from the astrology, tourism, and environmental sector in Saudi Arabia, who took turns in explaining the importance of preserving dark skies by implementing solutions that minimize light pollution — a key antagonist in the dark sky world.

In an interview with Arab News, Myriam Patricia Lopez, TRSDC’s lighting director, said: “We think it’s really important to inform everybody about the purpose of keeping our pristine dark skies and what we can do to avoid light pollution.”

The company is keen on becoming a tourism entity that preserves all aspects of nature, according to Lopez, with Dark Sky being one of their main initiatives.

“By all of these series of principles and ideas, we’re aiming to set the standards and to show to Saudi and to the world that we can have beautiful developments, and protect our nature, protect their sensitive species, and in this case, dark sky,” she added.

Today’s generation is the first ever to not be able to see stars in the dark night sky, with light pollution being the main catalyst of this phenomenon, according to Ahmad Al Thaher, a delegate member of the International Dark Sky Association.

“We tend to increase our use of light without actually seeing its effect on our culture. We don’t see the harm of the light anymore, we see it as a safe sign; we just turn on the light and live all the remaining day,” said Ahmad Al-Thaher in an exclusive interview with Arab News. According to him, stars are not just essential to be seen with the naked eye, they are also important to Arabian culture.

“If we switch off the lights, immediately, we can see the stars. But we cannot just rebuild the whole cultural knowledge that we have lost over the years; we cannot just bring back the biodiversity we lost by light pollution over the years,” he added.

Al-Thaher, also founder of Judai stargazing, further laid claims that the company is the first commercial entity in the world to fully adapt the dark sky principle.

“Now with the TRSDC, we see also the hotels, and the resorts are also adopting these principles. This has never been done in the whole world,” he said.

Other sustainability efforts by the group include sustainable mobility, sustainable utilities, eco-friendly construction, and proper waste management.

The company’s main goals once its facilities are fully operational include eradicating single-use plastics, zero waste to landfill, and zero discharge to the sea.

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

India on Saturday said it had seized 55.5 billion Indian rupees ($725 million) from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized Rs55.5 billion from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited under provisions of India’s foreign exchange laws.

The financial crime-fighting agency summoned a former India head of Xiaomi to investigate whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, Reuters reported this month.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi told Reuters that all its operations are compliant with Indian laws. 

Factory activities pick up amid high inflation

Factory activity in India picked up last month, bolstered by a solid increase in demand as the government eased pandemic restrictions. Still, a private survey revealed that rising energy prices pushed input costs to a five-month high.

International demand also jumped robustly to a 9-month high after contracting in March, and domestic demand was above average.

S&P Global’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index improved to 54.7 in April from 54.0 in March.

It beat the Reuters poll expectation for 53.8 and was above the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction, for a tenth consecutive month.

“Factories continued to scale up production at an above-trend pace. The ongoing sales and input purchasing increases suggested that growth will be sustained in the near-term,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.

An easing of COVID-19 restrictions underpinned that optimism, but a recent spike in coronavirus cases and an electricity shortage could impair industrial activity in the coming months.

Indeed, the level of business expectations remained subdued compared to past trends. While some firms predicted better growth in the next 12 months, others indicated the outlook was difficult to predict.

ISMC to set up a $3bn plant in Karnataka

International semiconductor consortium ISMC will invest $3 billion in India’s southern Karnataka state to set up a chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday.

ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor. US chip giant Intel Corp. has announced plans to acquire Tower.

India’s first semiconductor fabrication unit is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, the state’s investment promotion division said in a tweet.

ISMC and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. have applied for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $10 billion incentive plan to push companies to set up semiconductor and display operations in India, the government’s next big bet on electronics manufacturing.

(With input from Reuters) 

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest monthly revenue to date in April, reaping $629 million in ship transit fees, the authority managing the waterway said on Sunday, as traffic rebounded from the impact of the pandemic.

The monthly revenue in April was 13.6 percent higher than a year ago, canal authority chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement.

The total number of ships that passed through the 193 km (120 miles) waterway that links the Red and the Mediterranean seas increased by 6.3 percent from a year ago to 1,929 vessels.

They carried cargoes weighing in total 114.5 million tons, the highest monthly net cumulative payload to transit the waterway, he said.

The number of oil tankers, liquefied natural gas tankers and container carriers increased respectively by 25.8 percent, 12 percent and 9 percent in April versus a year ago, he added.

In addition to the impact of the pandemic, last year’s flows were disrupted after a container ship ran aground in the canal in late March.

50 percent of Fintech founders in Egypt aged between 25 and 35

Meanwhile, the Egypt FinTech landscape report 2021, recently issued by FinTech Egypt suggests that 50 percent of the fintech founders in the nation are aged between 25 and 35. 

The report also suggested that fintech startups in Egypt aspire to expand globally.

Also, 24 percent of participants surveyed in the report have already expanded regionally and internationally, with a significant presence in the MENA region, GCC region and Europe. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Energy ministers from EU countries are holding emergency talks on Monday for a united response to Moscow’s demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week, after they refused to meet its demand to effectively pay in roubles.

Those countries already planned to stop using Russian gas this year, and said they could cope with the stoppage. Still, it has raised fears that other EU countries, including Europe’s gas-reliant economic powerhouse Germany, could be next.

It has also threatened to crack the EU’s united front against Russia amid disagreement on the right course of action.

With many European companies facing gas payment deadlines later this month, EU states have a pressing need to clarify whether companies can keep buying the fuel without breaching the EU’s sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has said foreign gas buyers must deposit euros or dollars into an account at the privately-owned Russian bank Gazprombank, which would convert them into roubles. 

The European Commission has said that countries complying with Russia’s scheme could breach EU sanctions. It also suggested countries could make sanctions-compliant payments if they declare the payment complete once it has been made in euros and before its conversion into roubles.

After Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece, Poland, Slovakia and others last week urged clearer advice, Brussels is drafting extra guidance.

Czech Republic adds gas to state reserves to boost energy security

The Czech Republic has bought 2.4 terawatt-hours of gas for 8.5 billion crowns ($365 million) from majority state-owned utility CEZ to add to its state reserves in case of supply problems, the national reserves agency said on Sunday.

The central European country is nearly 100 percent dependent for its gas on Russia, which cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last Wednesday after they refused to pay it in roubles, sparking concerns other countries could be similarly hit.

“The Czech Republic is increasing its energy security with this purchase,” Pavel Svagr, head of the State Material Reserves Administration, wrote on Twitter.

It is the first time the state has bought gas reserves. The price paid includes transport and storage, and the volume amounts to around 2 percent of the country’s 2021 consumption.

The country also holds oil, and oil product reserves sufficient to cover its needs for three months.

Mexico’s opposition party pitches free solar panels for housing

Mexico’s biggest opposition party on Sunday proposed installing solar panels for free onto residential housing, staking out its renewable energy credentials, as it seeks to challenge the ruling party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Marko Cortes, leader of the center-right National Action Party (PAN), said the plan was to have state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad and the government put panels for free on all homes, “starting with the poorest.”

“People wouldn’t pay anything or pay a lot less for their electricity bill,” Cortes said in a video on Twitter, urging the government to adopt the plan.

Lopez Obrador, a popular president who has dominated Mexican politics since taking office in December 2018, suffered a reverse in Congress last month, when the opposition united in voting down a constitutional overhaul of the power market.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China’s financial hub, is slowing the nation’s usually booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business.

The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy.

China is the world’s biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tons last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.

Other food products, including dairy and edible oils, have also been stuck in the Shanghai port, while beef imports into the city have dropped 23 percent year-on-year in March. When compared with other cities under COVID-19 restrictions, the data suggests food exporters like Brazil, the United States and Australia are facing pressure on their trade with the world’s second-biggest economy.

In March, Australian beef exports to China fell 10 percent year-on-year when the lockdown had just started, while overall pork imports fell 70 percent.

Pork imports could plunge as much as 30 percent this year because of the logistics woes, compared with a previous estimate of 10 percent, said Pan Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank.

Traders rely on Shanghai’s ideal location for distributing products around the country, but since an outbreak of the coronavirus forced a lockdown in the city at the end of March, moving chilled or frozen products has become a costly headache.

Frequent COVID-19 tests, lengthy quarantines and long clearance times to enter Shanghai have kept many drivers away, while fewer refrigerated trucks are available because of special licensing requirements.

Outspoken market analyst’s Chinese social media accounts suspended

The Chinese social media accounts of an outspoken Hong Kong-based market strategist were suspended after a series of negative commentaries and a slump in mainland equities to two-year lows on COVID-19 lockdowns and global political tensions.

All content on the WeChat account of Hong Hao, who is head of research at Bocom International Holdings, has been blocked since late Saturday. His account has also been suspended, WeChat said, citing unspecified violations of its rules.

Since Saturday, Hong’s account on China’s Twitter-like microblog Weibo has also vanished.

Representatives of WeChat and Weibo did not respond immediately to emailed requests for comment on Sunday.

Negative comments by market analysts and commentators in China are often censored. They have come under increased scrutiny as the country’s economy and financial markets encounter stiff headwinds in a year in which Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a third term as president.

Hong did not respond to a Reuter’s text message seeking comment on the suspensions, and a Bocom International representative did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Toyota reopens plant in China

Toyota Motor Corp. reopened a joint-venture plant in Changchun, which was suspended since mid-March, as the Chinese city’s lockdown measures were eased, Kyodo News said on Sunday.

The report said that the Japanese automaker plans to resume regular operations on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

China auto sales had plunged 11.7 percent in March from a year earlier after the country imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, up 2.73 percent to $38,948 at 8.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,855, up 3.14 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

World’s first NFT museum in Seattle

The world’s first permanent non-fungible token art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to pull back the curtain on blockchain-based digital art.

NFTs are digital assets that exploded in popularity recently, with their artworks selling for millions of dollars. NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

The museum opened its doors on Jan. 14 and has been providing an outlet for artists, creators, and collectors to display their NFTs in a physical setting while aiming to educate the public about this relatively new market for digital art.

“We realized the impact of being able to look at this type of art in a way where you actually slow down and see all the details,” said Jennifer Wong, a co-founder and curator at Seattle NFT Museum.

Local digital artist Maksim Surguy attended the opening of the museum’s ‘Climate Conversation’ exhibition on April 16, which featured his designs sold as NFTs online but can also be printed physically.

“Previously, if you make a digital artwork or physical artwork, there were a lot of limitations about who can see the artwork or how they can own it,” said Surguy, who worked in Seattle’s tech industry and ventured into crypto-based art a year and a half ago.

Panama passes bill to permit crypto assets

On Thursday, lawmakers in Panama’s National Assembly approved a bill to regulate the use and commercialization of crypto assets in the Central American country renowned as a hub of offshore financial services.

The bill opens the door to private and public use of crypto assets and will make it possible for people to pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies. However, experts warned it could heighten Panama’s reputation as a place lacking financial transparency.

The legislation is broader in scope than measures passed by El Salvador, which made bitcoin legal tender last year, said independent lawmaker and promoter of the bill Gabriel Silva.

“We’re seeing the emergence of many different crypto assets like works of art,” he said. “That’s why we didn’t want to limit ourselves only to cryptocurrencies.”

The bill covers the trading and use of crypto assets, issuance of digital securities, new payment systems and the tokenization of precious metals. Tokenization is when rights to an asset are converted into digital formats.

Under the new legislation, Panamanians may use crypto assets as means of payment for any civil or commercial operation not prohibited by law in the country.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

