You are here

  • Home
  • Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud
Khaled Senawy, CEO of Squadio. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7mtr

Updated 02 May 2022
George Charles Darley

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud
  • We enable clients to choose from a large pool of talent, says CEO Khaled Senawy
Updated 02 May 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Technology is at the heart of any business in this era, and managing technical teams can be a terrible headache for managers who want to focus on building market share and generating revenue.

Squadio, a Riyadh-based startup founded in July 2018, addressed this issue with its cloud offering called team as a service, or TaaS, offering. It means that managers can draw technical talent from anywhere they are located.

“It’s much better for any founder or entrepreneur to have a pluggable team to get rid of the hassle of hiring, payroll and retention,” Khaled Senawy, CEO of Squadio, told Arab News.

“Pluggable means you can increase or downsize your team anytime you want, befitting your plans and business needs,” he added.

“We enable clients to choose from a large pool of talent distributed over eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“We have over 800 vetted engineers, designers, testers, quality controllers, product managers and data specialists.

They speak different languages and are middle-level managers, seniors, leaders, or even chief technology officers, who can help founders and entrepreneurs build their products, whatever domain they are in.”

The aim is to increase this figure to 10,000 by the end of 2022.

Reversing brain drain

Senawy, a Yemeni national who has lived most of his life in Saudi Arabia, understands the challenge of tech management, having been a serial entrepreneur in the tech space.

While still a telecom engineering student at Alexandria University in Egypt, Senawy co-founded Etika Technology Services, which pioneered the development of mobile apps in the Kingdom. He later created iBaloot, an online card-playing platform that had over four million users, followed by Ole.zone, a social media app for football fans.

Senawy conceived Squadio when, as Etika CEO, he noticed that “many startups struggled with enhancing their product features, managing their backlog business, and initiating sub-products. They needed a long-term partnership to focus more on building their businesses and passing on the headache of hiring and managing tech to another entity.”

HIGhLIGHTS

• Squadio, a Riyadh-based startup founded in July 2018, addressed this issue with its cloud offering called team as a service, or TaaS, offering. It means that managers can draw technical talent from anywhere they are located.

• ‘It’s much better for any founder or entrepreneur to have a pluggable team to get rid of the hassle of hiring, payroll and retention, says CEO. ‘Pluggable means you can increase or downsize your team anytime you want, befitting your plans and business needs.’

Three years after Squadio’s inception, the concept has borne fruit with over 145 clients, primarily based in the Kingdom, the UAE and Kuwait, benefiting from the company’s services.

Squadio now has a full-time staff of 45 spread across the Middle East and North Africa who manage operations, marketing and recruitment of the talent.

Senawy stresses that “TaaS is distinct from traditional staffing services.”

“We prefer to call it talent cloud,” he said. “It’s actually about creating dynamic and flexible online teams to support companies to build their digital products.”

He added: “It’s all project-based contracts. And when a contract ends, we either relocate the talent to another squad or return them to our talent pool.”

Talent outsourcing

But online outsourcing of talent is not new. Moreover, many jobs can be done remotely and often at a lower cost in India and the Philippines. So, what gives Squadio an advantage over the direct competition?

“Three factors differentiate us,” Senawy said. “First is our portal, which makes the team-building experience as easy and smart as possible for the talent and the clients.

“Number two is the continuous improvement of our vetting process, where potential talent goes through various tech and psychometric assessments.

“And the third thing is our flexibility and our competitive rates.”

Squadio’s business model has attracted $800,000 in seed funding from Riyadh-based Seedra Ventures, announced in January 2022.

Seedra founding partner and CEO Haitham Al-Foraih said in a press release: “We see growing demand for remote engineering teams, and we’re confident that Squadio is well-positioned to provide startups with access to the best software engineers working on building great platforms.”

Squadio will soon be raising a second funding round.

Senawy intends to deploy these funds to develop its client base within and outside the Gulf Cooperation Council. He wants to penetrate the US and European markets based on the rationale that companies scouting for talent can be found anywhere, just like tech talent.

Senawy is coy about Squadio’s revenues to date at this early stage.

“We were on six figures in US dollars, and now we will be seven figures,” he said. “We’re currently doing four times revenue growth on a year-on-year basis. And based on our projections and market research, we aim to be a TaaS unicorn in four years.”

Senawy credits this opportunity for expansion partly to the ongoing economic and social reforms witnessed by the Kingdom in recent years.

He said: “I see Saudi Arabia as the next Silicon Valley. The government has been nurturing the ambition of founders in building the next unicorn through its accelerator programs, venture capital movement and extent of the talent here.

“And by talent, I mean entrepreneurs, product specialists, marketers who went abroad, came back and reflected what they learned to leverage the ecosystem in their country.”

Squadio itself is an outcome of this almost limitless ambition.

“What we’ve built today is linked with our vision, which is to be the first choice for any company to build a tech team,” Senawy said.

Topics: Squadio Khaled Senawy

Related

Special Funding sustainability in the Gulf: Sami Khoreibi, CEO, Incubayt Investments video
Business & Economy
Funding sustainability in the Gulf: Sami Khoreibi, CEO, Incubayt Investments
Special Startup of the Week: Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle company CH-AUTO Technology Corp. Ltd. said on Monday it had agreed to go public with a US blank-check firm in a deal valued at nearly $1.7 billion, including debt, according to Reuters.

The deal with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV comprises an equity value of $1.25 billion and a net debt of $460 million, the companies said.

A special purpose acquisition company is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital that it uses to merge with a private company that it takes public.

SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. raised $50 million in an initial public offering in June last year.

“The past two years have been quite challenging for us. We had to reduce our operations by slowing down the businesses of manufacturing of vehicles and automotive parts,” said Qun Lu, founder and chief executive officer of CH-AUTO.

“By entering into this definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest, we expect to see a positive and rebounding impact.”

The combined company plans to operate under the name CH Auto Inc. and list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 with Lu at the helm of the combined company.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Topics: CH-AUTO Electric Vehicle China

Related

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
Business & Economy
Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
  • China’s shrinking factory activity heightens growth fears
  • Libya temporarily reopens Zueitina oil terminal
  • EU leans toward banning Russian oil by end-2022
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, overshadowed fears supply might be crimped by a potential EU ban on Russian crude

Brent crude futures were down $3.73, or 3.4 percent, to $103.41 a barrel at 1403 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.98, or 3.8 percent, to $100.71 a barrel.

Markets in Japan, Britain, India and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.

China released data on Saturday showing factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.

“A slowing to that extent, when China is already suffering from a property bust and worries about its (until recently) increased regulation, is potentially a major issue for commodity markets and the world economy,” said Tobin Gorey, a Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst, in a note.

On the supply side, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Sunday it would temporarily resume operations at the Zueitina oil terminal after it declared force majeure in late April on some shipments as political protesters forced a number of oil facilities to suspend operations.

Limiting the downside for prices was the EU leaning toward banning Russian oil imports by the end of the year, according to two EU diplomats, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states over the weekend.

The European Commission may spare Hungary and Slovakia from the embargo due to their strong dependency on Russian oil, two EU officials said on Monday, as the Commission is set to finalize its next batch of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

Around half of Russia’s 4.7 million barrels per day of crude exports go to the EU, supplying about a quarter of the EU’s oil imports in 2020.

While Western countries have refrained from buying Russian oil due to sanctions on those exports, the impact on global supply has been somewhat cushioned as India has been picking up heavily-discounted Russian cargoes.

Still, “Russia’s ability to redirect all unwanted cargoes from the West to Asia is limited,” consultancy Rystad Energy said.

“In the case of embargoes, Russia will be forced to cut production further as it lacks storage capacity for extra crude volumes.”

Topics: Oil China EU Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Iraq’s April oil export rises; EU leans toward Russian oil ban
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Iraq’s April oil export rises; EU leans toward Russian oil ban

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street recovered some lost ground on Monday and benchmark US Treasury yields hit a 3-1/2-year high at the start of an eventful week of corporate earnings, economic data, and an expected interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, according to Reuters.

All three major US stock indexes were last modestly green as the 10-year Treasury yield crept closer to the 3 percent mark and touched its highest level since December 2018.

US stocks’ modest rebound comes in the wake of the S&P 500’s fourth straight weekly decline which capped its worst January-April percentage drop since 1932, as market participants girded their loins for an expected 50-basis-point interest rate rise at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

“There are several crosswinds right now,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The first is the Fed, the second is the war (in Ukraine) and the third is inflation.”

“Most economies are headed for a hard landing – a recession — and that’s what the market is discounting now,” Cardillo added.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed US factory activity losing steam, its purchasing managers’ index coming in well below consensus.

This followed a PMI report from China which showed factory activity contracting for the second straight month as widespread COVID-19 shutdowns disrupted production and supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 33,165.84, the S&P 500 gained 31.09 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,163.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.37 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,488.01.

The glum China factory data dragged European stocks sharply lower, although the STOXX 600 had partly recovered from a sudden 3 percent plunge earlier in the session, what some brokers called a “flash crash” caused by an erroneous trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.05 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18 percent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.40 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.46 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.11 percent.

US Treasury yields gained ground, with long-dated debt hitting multi-year highs.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.9768 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 52/32 in price to yield 3.038 percent, from 2.946 percent late on Friday.

Crude prices plunged over demand worries driven by the bleak factory data from China, the world’s largest oil importer.

US crude fell 2.73 percent to $101.83 per barrel and Brent was last at $104.35, down 2.6 percent on the day.

The dollar hovered just below a 20-year high against a basket of currencies ahead of the Fed’s expected rate hike as investors focused on the possibility that the FOMC could adopt an even more hawkish stance than expected.

The dollar index rose 0.48 percent, with the euro down 0.05 percent to $1.0536.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.19 percent to 130.10 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2531, down 0.32 percent on the day.

Gold prices slipped, edging closer to 2-1/2-month lows as investors anticipated a hefty interest rate hike from the Fed aimed at cooling inflation.

Spot gold dropped 1.8 percent to $1,863.24 an ounce.

— Reuters

Topics: US Stocks US Federal Reserve

Related

Saudi central bank follows the US Fed’s move and raises interest rates
Business & Economy
Saudi central bank follows the US Fed’s move and raises interest rates

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Updated 02 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Updated 02 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Monday, as elevated US Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures.

Spot gold retreated 0.4 percent to $1,888.56 per ounce, as of 2.41 a.m. GMT. US gold futures dropped 1.3 percent to $1,886.90.

Silver, Palladium fall

Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $22.60 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5 percent to $926.58. 

Palladium slid 2.2 percent to $2,268.48.

Wheat drops as US rains lift production prospects

Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as rains in key growing parts of the US plains provided much-needed relief to the crop.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.8 percent at $10.37 a bushel, as of 2.35 a.m. GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 8 at $10.34 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn and soybean prices eased with a focus on US planting.

Corn fell 1.5 percent to $8.01 a bushel. Soybeans were down 1 percent to $16.68 a bushel.

Peru’s annual inflation rate hits a 24-year high in April

Peru’s annual inflation rate hit 7.96 percent in April, its highest level in 24 years, as the copper-producing Andean nation grapples with protests over rising food and energy costs, which are linked to a commodities price spike since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s INEI statistics institute said on Sunday that 12-month inflation was at the highest since May 1998. Meanwhile, monthly inflation cooled slightly to 0.96 percent from 1.48 percent in March, which had been the highest monthly figure in 26 years.

To combat inflation, Peru’s central bank has steadily raised the country’s benchmark interest rate this year, hiking it in early April by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent, the highest since 2009.

Peru’s government tweaked some projections for 2022 over the weekend, trimming its growth outlook to 3.6 percent from 4.8 percent. The country is the world’s second-largest copper producer, though mining firms are being hit by a spate of community protests.

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024

Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The two countries have bolstered ties in recent years, including announcing a “no limits” partnership in February.

“We are focused on achieving the goal set by the heads of state to bring bilateral trade turnover to $200 billion by 2024,” Georgiy Zinoviev, head of the Russian foreign ministry’s first Asia department, told the Interfax news agency.

“Moreover, we suggest that reaching this ambitious figure earlier than planned is quite possible.”

With Russian trade buffeted by sanctions, Zinoviev said time was needed to adapt. He said China’s struggle with COVID-19 in recent weeks was also a factor that could complicate efforts.

“Chinese business remains interested in expanding its presence in Russia, for whom additional opportunities are opening up given the departure of some Western companies,” Zinoviev said.

 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold wheat Inflation

Related

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real Gross Domestic Product rose by 9.6 percent in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

Real GDP in Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world’s largest oil exporter, was driven mostly by the Kingdom’s oil activities that increased by 20.4 percent from a year ago.

Non-oil activities and government services rose by 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The increase in energy prices, which has been the largest since the 1973 oil crisis, together with the war in Ukraine — which altered the global patterns on trade, production and consumption — have contributed to this record GDP growth.

The Kingdom’s non-oil sector has also expanded at the fastest rate in over four years, according to the Saudi Arabia PMI survey.

This has been due to new business and activity that boosted sharply as client demand recovered after COVID-19.

The increase in business also came in line with Vision 2030 , a reform plan that aims to diversify the country’s economic resources.

According to quarterly data provided by GASTAT, GDP in Saudi Arabia grew by 2.2 percent in Q1 of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. Oil activities had a positive quarterly increase of 2.9 percent, non-oil activities by 2.5 percent, while government activities decreased by 0.9 percent.

According to the World Bank, energy prices are expected to rise more than 50 percent in 2022, before easing in 2023 and 2024.

A prolonged war in Ukraine and additional sanctions on Russia could drive prices even higher in the near future, however. Saudi Arabia therefore is one of few countries that will be able to ramp up its production capacity, influencing the country’s GDP even more.

Topics: Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 economy 2030

Related

Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister
Business & Economy
Egypt saw a primary surplus of 1.46% of GDP in 2020-21: Finance Minister
Exclusive Saudi Arabia not to be blamed for US’s rising energy costs: Prince Turki Al-Faisal video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia not to be blamed for US’s rising energy costs: Prince Turki Al-Faisal

Latest updates

Ukraine’s Zelensky warns of possibility of World War III, during exclusive Al Arabiya interview
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns of possibility of World War III, during exclusive Al Arabiya interview
Saudi king performs eid prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Monday morning in Makkah. (SPA)
‘Best Eid’ celebrations light up Saudi Arabia
‘Best Eid’ celebrations light up Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Khalid Al-Muawad, CEO of Midwam
Who’s Who: Khalid Al-Muawad, CEO of Midwam
Riyadh conference to discuss ‘global competitiveness’ in education
Riyadh conference to discuss ‘global competitiveness’ in education

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.