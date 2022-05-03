You are here

Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.3 percent at $9,546 a ton (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices dropped on Tuesday toward their lowest since mid-February, as an elevated dollar and an imminent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve dampened bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,858.10 per ounce at 0510 GMT. On Monday, bullion fell more than 2 percent to its lowest since Feb. 16, as the dollar and yields strengthened on increased prospects for faster rate hikes by the US central bank.

US gold futures were also down 0.3 percent at $1,857.20. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 0.5 percent to $22.52 per ounce.

Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $934.94, while palladium advanced 0.8 percent to $2,234.12.

Wheat climbs

Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after US winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India’s production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies.

Corn and soybean gained support from adverse weather, delaying US planting.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.5 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel at 0233 GMT.

Corn climbed 0.3 percent to $8.06 a bushel, and soybean rose 0.1 percent to $16.46-1/2 a bushel.

London copper, aluminum down

London copper and aluminum prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive US rate hikes fueled worries about weaker global growth hitting metals demand.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.3 percent at $9,546 a ton as of 0432 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 31.

LME aluminum fell 1.5 percent to $3,008 a ton after hitting its lowest since Feb. 3.

Zinc lost 3.6 percent to $3,961, lead eased 0.3 percent to $2,254 and tin fell 0.2 percent to $40,200.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold grain copper

Oil Update — Crude slips as China lockdown weighs on fuel demand; Devon Energy posts higher quarterly profit

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday following the second day of thin trading in Asia, pulled in opposite directions by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, which could weigh on fuel demand, and prospects for a supply hit from a possible European oil embargo on Russia.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $107.35 a barrel at 0532 GMT, wiping out gains earlier in the day in trading thinned by holidays in China, Japan and parts of Southeast Asia.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures similarly dropped 24 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $104.94 a barrel, after hitting an intraday high of $105.80.

Devon energy’s profit soars in Q1

US shale producer Devon Energy reported a rise in quarterly income on Monday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

The Oklahoma City-based company reported net earnings of $1 billion, or $1.48 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $213 million, or 32 cents per share, last year.

Petrobas increases jet fuel prices

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras increased its jet fuel prices in several cities starting on Sunday, data published on its website showed.

The average hike was close to 7 percent, according to the Brazilian airlines association Abear.

Kerosene prices have climbed by about 49 percent this year.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC China Russia Ukraine Russia

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud

Updated 02 May 2022
George Charles Darley

Squadio teams up to expedite talent on cloud

  We enable clients to choose from a large pool of talent, says CEO Khaled Senawy
RIYADH: Technology is at the heart of any business in this era, and managing technical teams can be a terrible headache for managers who want to focus on building market share and generating revenue.

Squadio, a Riyadh-based startup founded in July 2018, addressed this issue with its cloud offering called team as a service, or TaaS, offering. It means that managers can draw technical talent from anywhere they are located.

“It’s much better for any founder or entrepreneur to have a pluggable team to get rid of the hassle of hiring, payroll and retention,” Khaled Senawy, CEO of Squadio, told Arab News.

“Pluggable means you can increase or downsize your team anytime you want, befitting your plans and business needs,” he added.

“We enable clients to choose from a large pool of talent distributed over eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“We have over 800 vetted engineers, designers, testers, quality controllers, product managers and data specialists.

They speak different languages and are middle-level managers, seniors, leaders, or even chief technology officers, who can help founders and entrepreneurs build their products, whatever domain they are in.”

The aim is to increase this figure to 10,000 by the end of 2022.

Reversing brain drain

Senawy, a Yemeni national who has lived most of his life in Saudi Arabia, understands the challenge of tech management, having been a serial entrepreneur in the tech space.

While still a telecom engineering student at Alexandria University in Egypt, Senawy co-founded Etika Technology Services, which pioneered the development of mobile apps in the Kingdom. He later created iBaloot, an online card-playing platform that had over four million users, followed by Ole.zone, a social media app for football fans.

Senawy conceived Squadio when, as Etika CEO, he noticed that “many startups struggled with enhancing their product features, managing their backlog business, and initiating sub-products. They needed a long-term partnership to focus more on building their businesses and passing on the headache of hiring and managing tech to another entity.”

Three years after Squadio’s inception, the concept has borne fruit with over 145 clients, primarily based in the Kingdom, the UAE and Kuwait, benefiting from the company’s services.

Squadio now has a full-time staff of 45 spread across the Middle East and North Africa who manage operations, marketing and recruitment of the talent.

Senawy stresses that “TaaS is distinct from traditional staffing services.”

“We prefer to call it talent cloud,” he said. “It’s actually about creating dynamic and flexible online teams to support companies to build their digital products.”

He added: “It’s all project-based contracts. And when a contract ends, we either relocate the talent to another squad or return them to our talent pool.”

Talent outsourcing

But online outsourcing of talent is not new. Moreover, many jobs can be done remotely and often at a lower cost in India and the Philippines. So, what gives Squadio an advantage over the direct competition?

“Three factors differentiate us,” Senawy said. “First is our portal, which makes the team-building experience as easy and smart as possible for the talent and the clients.

“Number two is the continuous improvement of our vetting process, where potential talent goes through various tech and psychometric assessments.

“And the third thing is our flexibility and our competitive rates.”

Squadio’s business model has attracted $800,000 in seed funding from Riyadh-based Seedra Ventures, announced in January 2022.

Seedra founding partner and CEO Haitham Al-Foraih said in a press release: “We see growing demand for remote engineering teams, and we’re confident that Squadio is well-positioned to provide startups with access to the best software engineers working on building great platforms.”

Squadio will soon be raising a second funding round.

Senawy intends to deploy these funds to develop its client base within and outside the Gulf Cooperation Council. He wants to penetrate the US and European markets based on the rationale that companies scouting for talent can be found anywhere, just like tech talent.

Senawy is coy about Squadio’s revenues to date at this early stage.

“We were on six figures in US dollars, and now we will be seven figures,” he said. “We’re currently doing four times revenue growth on a year-on-year basis. And based on our projections and market research, we aim to be a TaaS unicorn in four years.”

Senawy credits this opportunity for expansion partly to the ongoing economic and social reforms witnessed by the Kingdom in recent years.

He said: “I see Saudi Arabia as the next Silicon Valley. The government has been nurturing the ambition of founders in building the next unicorn through its accelerator programs, venture capital movement and extent of the talent here.

“And by talent, I mean entrepreneurs, product specialists, marketers who went abroad, came back and reflected what they learned to leverage the ecosystem in their country.”

Squadio itself is an outcome of this almost limitless ambition.

“What we’ve built today is linked with our vision, which is to be the first choice for any company to build a tech team,” Senawy said.

Topics: Squadio Khaled Senawy

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle company CH-AUTO Technology Corp. Ltd. said on Monday it had agreed to go public with a US blank-check firm in a deal valued at nearly $1.7 billion, including debt, according to Reuters.

The deal with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV comprises an equity value of $1.25 billion and a net debt of $460 million, the companies said.

A special purpose acquisition company is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital that it uses to merge with a private company that it takes public.

SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. raised $50 million in an initial public offering in June last year.

“The past two years have been quite challenging for us. We had to reduce our operations by slowing down the businesses of manufacturing of vehicles and automotive parts,” said Qun Lu, founder and chief executive officer of CH-AUTO.

“By entering into this definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest, we expect to see a positive and rebounding impact.”

The combined company plans to operate under the name CH Auto Inc. and list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 with Lu at the helm of the combined company.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Topics: CH-AUTO Electric Vehicle China

Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

  • China’s shrinking factory activity heightens growth fears
  • Libya temporarily reopens Zueitina oil terminal
  • EU leans toward banning Russian oil by end-2022
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, overshadowed fears supply might be crimped by a potential EU ban on Russian crude

Brent crude futures were down $3.73, or 3.4 percent, to $103.41 a barrel at 1403 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.98, or 3.8 percent, to $100.71 a barrel.

Markets in Japan, Britain, India and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.

China released data on Saturday showing factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.

“A slowing to that extent, when China is already suffering from a property bust and worries about its (until recently) increased regulation, is potentially a major issue for commodity markets and the world economy,” said Tobin Gorey, a Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst, in a note.

On the supply side, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Sunday it would temporarily resume operations at the Zueitina oil terminal after it declared force majeure in late April on some shipments as political protesters forced a number of oil facilities to suspend operations.

Limiting the downside for prices was the EU leaning toward banning Russian oil imports by the end of the year, according to two EU diplomats, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states over the weekend.

The European Commission may spare Hungary and Slovakia from the embargo due to their strong dependency on Russian oil, two EU officials said on Monday, as the Commission is set to finalize its next batch of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

Around half of Russia’s 4.7 million barrels per day of crude exports go to the EU, supplying about a quarter of the EU’s oil imports in 2020.

While Western countries have refrained from buying Russian oil due to sanctions on those exports, the impact on global supply has been somewhat cushioned as India has been picking up heavily-discounted Russian cargoes.

Still, “Russia’s ability to redirect all unwanted cargoes from the West to Asia is limited,” consultancy Rystad Energy said.

“In the case of embargoes, Russia will be forced to cut production further as it lacks storage capacity for extra crude volumes.”

Topics: Oil China EU Russia

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street recovered some lost ground on Monday and benchmark US Treasury yields hit a 3-1/2-year high at the start of an eventful week of corporate earnings, economic data, and an expected interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, according to Reuters.

All three major US stock indexes were last modestly green as the 10-year Treasury yield crept closer to the 3 percent mark and touched its highest level since December 2018.

US stocks’ modest rebound comes in the wake of the S&P 500’s fourth straight weekly decline which capped its worst January-April percentage drop since 1932, as market participants girded their loins for an expected 50-basis-point interest rate rise at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

“There are several crosswinds right now,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The first is the Fed, the second is the war (in Ukraine) and the third is inflation.”

“Most economies are headed for a hard landing – a recession — and that’s what the market is discounting now,” Cardillo added.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed US factory activity losing steam, its purchasing managers’ index coming in well below consensus.

This followed a PMI report from China which showed factory activity contracting for the second straight month as widespread COVID-19 shutdowns disrupted production and supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 33,165.84, the S&P 500 gained 31.09 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,163.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.37 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,488.01.

The glum China factory data dragged European stocks sharply lower, although the STOXX 600 had partly recovered from a sudden 3 percent plunge earlier in the session, what some brokers called a “flash crash” caused by an erroneous trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.05 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18 percent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.40 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.46 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.11 percent.

US Treasury yields gained ground, with long-dated debt hitting multi-year highs.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.9768 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 52/32 in price to yield 3.038 percent, from 2.946 percent late on Friday.

Crude prices plunged over demand worries driven by the bleak factory data from China, the world’s largest oil importer.

US crude fell 2.73 percent to $101.83 per barrel and Brent was last at $104.35, down 2.6 percent on the day.

The dollar hovered just below a 20-year high against a basket of currencies ahead of the Fed’s expected rate hike as investors focused on the possibility that the FOMC could adopt an even more hawkish stance than expected.

The dollar index rose 0.48 percent, with the euro down 0.05 percent to $1.0536.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.19 percent to 130.10 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2531, down 0.32 percent on the day.

Gold prices slipped, edging closer to 2-1/2-month lows as investors anticipated a hefty interest rate hike from the Fed aimed at cooling inflation.

Spot gold dropped 1.8 percent to $1,863.24 an ounce.

— Reuters

Topics: US Stocks US Federal Reserve

