Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply: producers

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply: producers
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply: producers

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply: producers
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia’s ban on palm oil products does not raise concern for the supply of the European Union market in the short term as the bloc has reserves for several weeks, EU vegetable oil group FEDIOL said on Tuesday.

The world’s top palm oil producer last week imposed an export ban on raw materials for cooking oil including several products such as refined, bleached, and deodorized palm olein (RBD), crude and refined palm oil in an attempt to lower cooking oil prices.

Topics: economy palm oil Indonesia cooking oil

India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg

India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg

India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg
  Several western countries had already cut trade ties with Russia, which had made the Putin administration to forecast an output drop of 17 percent in 2022
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

MUMBAI: Amid western pressure, India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, India is seeking Russian cargoes at less than $70 a barrel, said the sources, who wished to stay anonymous.

The sources also added that high-level talks are currently going on between the two countries, and no finalization has been made yet.

India, the third-biggest oil importer in the world has bought more than 40 million barrels of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine, the sources revealed.

India is one of the few remaining buyers of Russian crude, post the nation’s Ukrainian invasion.

Several western countries had already cut trade ties with Russia, which had made the Putin administration to forecast an output drop of 17 percent in 2022.

Apart from oil, India is also heavily dependent on Russia for arms imports. 

Topics: economy India Oil Russia Russia Ukraine

No immediate deal on Russian oil ban, EU envoys to meet again on Thursday: source

No immediate deal on Russian oil ban, EU envoys to meet again on Thursday: source
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

No immediate deal on Russian oil ban, EU envoys to meet again on Thursday: source

No immediate deal on Russian oil ban, EU envoys to meet again on Thursday: source
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Envoys from European Union countries did not reach an agreement on Wednesday about a proposed embargo against Russian oil, but they were expected to move closer to a deal at a meeting on Thursday, an official familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The European Commission proposed earlier on Wednesday an embargo for Russian oil which would take effect in six months for crude oil exports, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products.

Under the proposal, Hungary and Slovakia would be granted a longer period to adapt to the embargo until the end of 2023.

EU envoys had their first discussion about the proposal on Wednesday, but the meeting ended without a formal backing for the plan, as some countries raised concerns about the proposed measures, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria raised concerns about the oil embargo, the source said, noting however that a deal could be achieved at a new meeting of envoys on Thursday.

Hungary and Slovakia have been publicly raising their concerns about the oil embargo, with Slovakia saying on Wednesday it wanted a longer transition period to wean itself off Russian oil, of at least three years.

Topics: economy Russia Oil russia sanctions

South Korea resumes visa-free entry for Saudi Arabian nationals 

South Korea resumes visa-free entry for Saudi Arabian nationals 
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

South Korea resumes visa-free entry for Saudi Arabian nationals 

South Korea resumes visa-free entry for Saudi Arabian nationals 
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: South Korea has resumed visa-free entry for Saudi Arabian citizens, the Saudi embassy in Seoul confirmed, according to a report in Argaam. 

It stated that Saudi citizens can land in South Korea and stay in the country without a visa for 30 days, effective from May 1. 

While traveling to South Korea, Saudi citizens have to visit the K-ETA website  or download the K-ETA application, and should fill all the necessary details before boarding their flight. 

Apart from this, travelers should also visit South Korea's COVID-19 defense site to fill in the required data, along with a negative RT-PCR certificate within 48 hours of travel. The traveler should also submit a health passport or vaccination certificate. 

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil

Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil

Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as the European Union, the world’s largest trading bloc, spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, offsetting demand worries in top importer China.

Brent crude futures rose $3.99, or 3.8 percent, to $108.96 a barrel by 1121 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $4.05, or 4 percent, to $106.46 a barrel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation.

The Commission’s measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude within six months and refined products by end-2022, von der Leyen said. She also pledged to minimize the impact on European economies.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Russian oil is now ‘bad oil’,” SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

“This energy war of ‘good oil’ versus ‘bad oil’ has just started,” he added.

Investors are also waiting for an announcement from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

It is expected to intensify efforts to bring down high inflation by raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet.

In the United States, crude and fuel stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Crude stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended April 29, they said.

This was more than an expected 800,000-barrel drop estimated in a Reuters poll.

US government data on stocks is due on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday on demand worries stemming from China’s prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns that have curtailed travel plans during the Labour Day holiday season.

The global manufacturing purchasing managers index contracted in April for the first time since June 2020, with China’s lockdowns a key contributor, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday are expected to stick to their policy for another monthly production increase. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Russia russia sanctions EU

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Dubai's Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates has resumed its flights to popular Indonesian tourist destination Bali, two years after the suspension of flights due to the Covid pandemic. 

The resumption of services comes with the easing of international air travel restrictions, and ramping up of global operations.

The first flight in two years landed in Bali on May 1, and Emirates shared the news on its Twitter page. 

“Earlier this week, we landed in Bali for the first time in 2 years. Greeted by a spectacular water cannon salute and the traditional Joged Bubung dance, the return of services to the island brings our network to over 130 global destinations,” tweeted Emirates.

The Dubai-Bali route will be served by the Boeing 777 aircraft, five times per week.

Topics: Emirates

