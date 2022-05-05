You are here

Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during their 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 4, 2022. (AFP)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during her match against Romania's Simona Halep in the 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 4, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2022
AP

  Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia wins her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2
AP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.

“My preparation has not existed. You cannot expect great things at the beginning,” he said. “In general I have done a good match. First set was very good. The second set I don’t consider it a bad set, but as I am saying, when you have been a long time without competing, it’s normal that you have up-and-downs in a match because you have to recover your routine.”

The match lasted nearly two hours, but it was fast enough to allow Nadal to watch Real Madrid’s Champions League game later Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. Tournament organizers said Nadal asked to play in the afternoon so his match would not coincide with Madrid’s semifinal game against Manchester City.

“Yeah, going to be a spectacular atmosphere there. I would love to arrive a little bit before, but I am answering the questions enough well and I think long enough, to be fair with you,” Nadal said, smiling, at the post-match news conference.

Nadal is a Madrid fan and on Saturday gave the ceremonial kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before the team clinched the Spanish league title with a win against Espanyol.

The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open.

“Coming from injury I always need to play many matches to regain my best form,” Nadal said. “Winning is very important to give me confidence.”

Nadal was cruising before getting injured in the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he lost the final to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat of the season. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The third-seeded Nadal had been downplaying expectations of winning his sixth Madrid Open title, and first since 2017.

The 35-year-old Nadal looked sharp in the first set, though, breaking serve twice against the 32nd-ranked Kecmanovic. He struggled more after the match was interrupted for about half an hour with Kecmanovic leading 1-0 in the second set as the center-court roof had to be closed. Nadal was broken twice, including while serving for the match at 6-5, but eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker by converting his first match point with an ace.

Nadal could face a quarterfinal against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and a semifinal against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Andy Murray.

If he wins in Madrid, Nadal will move level with Djokovic on a record 37 titles in Masters 1000 tournaments.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev earlier rallied past Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda.

The third-ranked Zverev is seeking his first title of the season. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo semifinals. Zverev also won in Madrid in 2018.

“I thought I played very well. I just lost focus in the first set,” Zverev said. “Marin is a difficult opponent, especially with the altitude here, so I am happy with this match.”

Qualifier Dusan Lajovic upset fifth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4, while ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie defeated American John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Daniel Evans needed nearly three hours to defeat 17th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Marc López retired after losing his doubles match with Alcaraz 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. López, who won the Olympic doubles gold medal with Nadal in 2016, is joining the coaching staff of the Spanish great.

In the women’s draw, eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur won her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2.

“It’s never easy to play Simona,” said Jabeur, who lost to Halep in Dubai earlier this year. “Really happy with the fact that I took my revenge. I can see that I’m progressing in my game and in other stuff. I hope I can continue with this level to play the other matches.”

The 21st-ranked Halep had 20 unforced errors and only eight winners.

Jabeur will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Madrid Open Ons Jabeur WTA

Carapaz favorite to continue Ineos’ success at Giro d’Italia

Carapaz favorite to continue Ineos' success at Giro d'Italia
AP

  The 28-year-old Carapaz, the 2019 winner, also won the road race at last year's rescheduled Olympic Games and finished third in the Tour de France as well as second in the 2020 Spanish Vuelta
AP

MILAN: Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to make it a hat trick of victories at the Giro d’Italia, with Richard Carapaz the favorite at the Italian grand tour.

The first of the year’s three grand tours will be without the two Slovenians who have dominated cycling in recent years: Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar.

The past two Giro champions, Egan Bernal and Tao Geoghegan Hart, also won’t be competing, with both Ineos riders recovering from injury and illness. But the powerhouse team has another strong contender in 2019 winner Carapaz.

When Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to win a grand tour he was competing for Movistar and it was the only edition over the past four years that Ineos — or as it was previously known, Team Sky — did not emerge triumphant in Italy.

The 28-year-old Carapaz also won the road race at last year’s rescheduled Olympic Games and finished third in the Tour de France as well as second in the 2020 Spanish Vuelta.

However, Carapaz hasn’t raced since March — opting instead for altitude training in Ecuador — and there are two other riders who have already ended up with the famous maglia rosa (winner’s pink jersey): Vincenzo Nibali (2013 and 2016) and Tom Dumoulin (2017).

“It’s a goal that I’ve given myself this year, it’s to do really well and try to win a second grand tour,” Carapaz said Wednesday. “I think it’s a great goal for me and I’ve thought a lot about it and now we’re almost at the first great chance.

“We’re obviously coming here with a lot of hopes that everything is going to go well and I think my preparation has been quite good … so now we’re facing this first grand tour in a very positive mindset and above all thinking we can do in the best way possible as we have always done.”

Here are some things to know about this year’s Giro, which starts on Friday with the first of three stages in Hungary and ends on May 29 in Verona.

MAIN CONTENDERS

While Carapaz is undoubtedly the favorite, he is not expected to dominate, and there are several rivals expected to challenge him all the way to Verona.

João Almeida was one of the revelations on his grand tour debut in 2020, leading the Giro for 15 days before losing the maglia rosa three days before the end and finishing fourth.

Almeida, who finished sixth last year, has moved to Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates with the hope of triumphing at the Giro on his third try and in the process becoming the first Portuguese to win a grand tour.

“Richard is one of the best riders … He’s the main favorite. We’re going to have to keep an eye on everyone, especially Richard,” Almeida said.

“I’m confident, but normal, not overconfident,” he continued. “I’ve been doing a good season, the training has been good. I don’t feel much pressure. I feel responsibility, I have seven guys with me to work for one goal and I’m going to give everything I have to try to do it.”

Simon Yates will also be looking to overcome Giro disappointment. The British rider led the Giro for 13 days in 2018 before cracking in the mountains and eventually finishing 21st. He redeemed himself somewhat by finishing third last year.

Dumoulin can’t be overlooked, while Mikel Landa, Jai Hindley and Miguel Ángel López will also be eyeing the podium.

FOREIGN START

Two years later than scheduled, the first three stages of the Giro will take place in Hungary.

The Italian grand tour was due to start in Hungary in 2020 but the pandemic forced organizers to reschedule the race to October and move the start to Sicily.

Under the original plans, the 2020 race was meant to start with a time trial in Budapest but that has now been moved to the second day in a much-revised Grande Partenza (Big Start) schedule. The 2022 Giro will instead get underway with a 195-kilometer (121-mile) road stage from Budapest to Visegrád.

The Giro will have its first rest day on May 9 as the riders transfer to Italy.

ROUTE

The 2022 Giro will include just two time trials that total just over 26 kilometers (16 miles), the lowest amount since 1962.

There are seven stages for the sprinters in the three weeks of racing that also features six mountain finishes, six other hilly stages, and 51,000 meters of climbing.

There are many signature passes and summits, where the general classification is expected to get shaken up, such as Mount Etna on stage four as well as the Blockhaus on stage nine and the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina on one of the race’s toughest days, on stage 16.

All could be decided on the race’s penultimate leg, which has also been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and features three grueling climbs: the Passo San Pellegrino, the Passo Pordoi — which is the race’s highest point — and the final Passo Fedaia to the foot of the Marmolada glacier.

Topics: 2022 Giro d’Italia

'Good vibes’ for McIlroy as he defends title at soggy Wells Fargo

'Good vibes' for McIlroy as he defends title at soggy Wells Fargo
AP

  McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the field, followed by Tony Finau (No. 18) and Abraham Ancer (No. 20)
AP

POTOMAC, Md.: Wearing black rain pants on a soggy, foggy Wednesday morning, Rory McIlroy still had a bounce in his step and plenty of reasons to smile as he chatted with reporters, signed autographs and posed for selfies outside the clubhouse at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

He is coming off a career-best runner-up finish at the Masters, thanks to a brilliant closing 64, and he has plenty of good memories from the Maryland suburbs of Washington. A mile to the east at Congressional, McIlroy played what he still describes as the best golf of his life, an eight-shot victory in the 2011 US Open.

“I was driving in here yesterday morning and going along whatever road that is and I looked left and I thought, ‘That looks like Congressional. Oh, that is Congressional,’” McIlroy said. “So, good vibes, obviously, from this area.”

McIlroy, who turned 33 on Wednesday, has a more recent title to defend this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, although he’ll have to do it on a course where he’s never competed. His victory last year was his third at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the tournament is making a one-year detour to TPC Potomac while its regular venue prepares to host the Presidents Cup in September.

McIlroy professes himself a fan of the tree-lined, trouble-heavy layout that’s had a mixed reputation during 35 years as an on-and-off PGA Tour venue.

“It’s just a solid golf course. You can’t really fake it around here,” McIlroy said. “You’ve got to hit the ball really well. Green complexes are tricky, pretty small targets. The rough maybe isn’t up as much as they usually have it here because of the time of year, but overall, really solid test.”

And a wet one, thanks to an inch of rain that fell in the early morning hours Wednesday. More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, along with cool temperatures and strong wind this weekend.

McIlroy won his four major championships in relatively soggy conditions, cementing a reputation as a mudder that he thinks is a bit unfair.

“I’ve won 30 times around the world. Not all those weeks were wet and rainy,” he said. “I think I’m pretty good in most conditions.”

He’s the chief attraction at TPC Potomac during a stretch of the PGA Tour schedule when top players are choosy about where they play, with three major championships looming in the next 10 weeks. McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the field, followed by Tony Finau (No. 18) and Abraham Ancer (No. 20).

And if McIlroy was a bit overlooked heading into the Masters, the roars that accompanied his final shot on Sunday — a hole-out from a greenside bunker — reminded everyone of his star quality and still-immense potential.

“It gives me comfort knowing that my game is there,” McIlroy said. “I got a lot of confidence from that round on Sunday. I did a lot of great things. It’s something to definitely build on over the next few weeks.”

He will be grouped Thursday and Friday with veterans Webb Simpson and Francesco Molinari, who has his own good memories around here. Molinari shot a final-round 62 for an eight-shot victory in the last PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac, the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Three weeks later, he won his only major at the British Open, both times holding off a contending Tiger Woods.

The following year at the Masters, Molinari’s tee shot into the water on the par-3 12th allowed Woods to seize control. That was the start of a precipitous decline for the Italian, who comes in ranked 203rd in the world.

Simpson missed seven weeks early this year with a neck injury and has fallen to 45th in the rankings. He said he’s roughly tripled his time in the gym before rounds to keep his neck loose. He’s also missing the easy commute to Quail Hollow, his home club.

“It was 20 minutes this morning, versus two,” Simpson said.

Topics: Rory McIlroy

Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final
AP

AP

MADRID: Real Madrid has done it again.
The 13-time European champion produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons.
Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid’s previous Champions League comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in extra time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first-leg semifinal loss in which it escaped losing by a bigger margin.
Madrid had already pulled off thrilling comebacks at the Bernabéu against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.
By doing it again against City, Madrid booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool, which advanced after defeating Villarreal on Tuesday. Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final, when the Spanish powerhouse clinched its record-extending 13th title.
The result ended City’s quest for its first Champions League trophy. Pep Guardiola’s team lost in the final last year to Chelsea.
Madrid looked beaten near the end of regulation when Rodrygo scored his goals two minutes apart. Riyad Mahrez had put City ahead in the 73rd but the Brazilian forward equalized in the 90th and got the go-ahead goal with a header a minute into stoppage time.
A few minutes before Rodrygo’s first goal, Ferland Mendy had saved Madrid from conceding a second goal that could have sealed City’s qualification by clearing the ball in front of the goal line while tumbling backward to keep an attempt by Jack Grealish from going in.
Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois moments later saved a Grealish shot with the bottom of his cleat.
Madrid carried all the momentum into extra time and Benzema gave the hosts the 3-1 lead by converting a 95th-minute penalty kick after he was fouled inside the area.

Topics: real madrid Manchester city champions league

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ World Cup shirt auctioned for $9.3m

Maradona's 'Hand of God' World Cup shirt auctioned for $9.3m
AFP

  • Seven bidders vied for the garment in an auction that began April 20 and ended Wednesday morning
  • The jersey had been owned since the end of the controversial encounter by opposing midfielder Steve Hodge
AFP

NEW YORK: The jersey that Argentina football legend Diego Maradona wore when scoring twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous “hand of God” goal, was auctioned for $9.3 million, a record for any item of sports memorabilia, Sotheby’s said Wednesday.
Seven bidders vied for the garment in an auction that began April 20 and ended Wednesday morning, Sotheby’s said.
“This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century,” Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said in a statement after the sale.
“This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind,” he said.
The jersey had been owned since the end of the controversial encounter by opposing midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with Maradona after England lost 2-1 in Mexico City.

Maradona’s daughter cast doubt on the sale earlier this month when she claimed that the shirt put up for auction had been the one her father wore in the goalless first half, not the second when he scored his two goals.
Sotheby’s insisted they had the right shirt, though.
The previous record for a game-worn shirt from any sport was $5.6 million, set in 2019 for a jersey Babe Ruth wore while on the New York Yankees.

Topics: Diego Maradona Steve Hodge 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ goal

Al-Hilal’s loss to Al-Feiha all but ends chances of retaining Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal's loss to Al-Feiha all but ends chances of retaining Saudi Pro League
John Duerden

  The 1-0 defeat means the reigning champions are 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, with only one game in hand
John Duerden

It is one of football’s great cliches that it is better to have points on the board than games in hand. If Al-Hilal did not agree before Tuesday, they probably do now.

The Saudi Pro League defending champions met Al-Feiha expecting to cut Al-Ittihad’s lead at the top to eight points but instead they ended up losing 1-0, a result that leaves the title race looking as good as over.

If that SPL race was a game, league leaders Al-Ittihad are 2-0 ahead with five minutes remaining and it is theirs to lose.

Al-Feiha’s goal came after 33 minutes. Sami Al-Khaibari got in front of defender Ali Al-Bulaihi to volley a corner into the bottom part of the net, and try as hard as the team from Riyadh did, they just could not get back in the game.

Despite over 70 percent possession, the champions did not create enough chances of real quality and were reduced too often to playing long balls into the area. When the opportunities came, they were not converted.

Al-Feiha had much to thank goalkeeper Vladamir Stojkovic for that. The Serbian made some fine saves to keep the titleholders at bay. Sticking in the memory was a flying block to keep out a Salem Al-Dawsari shot early in the game that looked destined for the top corner. Soon after the league’s top scorer Odion Ighalo had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was rightly ruled out for offside by VAR. Michael had a great chance just before the break but with just the goalkeeper to beat, shot wide from close range. The Brazilian hit the crossbar with just over 20 minutes remaining and that was as close as Al-Hilal came to getting anything from the game.

“We lost due to simple individual mistakes,” said a frustrated Al-Dawsari after it was all over. “They did not threaten our goal and did not create opportunities in open play and scored the winning goal from a corner but this is football.”

Al-Dawsari insisted that the title race was not over yet. “As players, we trust in ourselves, and the fans trust our capabilities, and the league is still there to be won. We will do our best to win all the upcoming matches and there is still time to come back from this result.”

The winger’s first comment sounds more plausible than the second but that is the message coming out of the club.

“It was a difficult game and we worked hard to create several chances to score, but the result didn’t go our way, we didn’t have any luck in front of goal,” said Ighalo. “Winning the title is now difficult but nothing has been decided yet and nothing is impossible. We will fight to win all the remaining games we have.”

If there is to be a chance, that is probably going to have to happen. As things now stand, the team from Jeddah are 11 points clear with five games left, one fewer than Al-Hilal. It is hard to imagine Al-Ittihad throwing it away now — three wins, or two wins and two draws, will bring the title back down to the Red Sea port for the first time since 2009, regardless of anything Ramon Diaz’s men can do.

It is not just the points gap. Al-Hilal have stopped winning at a crucial time of the season. On April 19, they defeated Istiklol of Tajikistan to make it 12 victories in a row. They ended the group stage of the Champions League with a draw and a defeat. Little was made of it all as they had already clinched a place in the knockout stage but successive losses are not something that the Riyadh giants are used to.

At a time when they probably need to win every game left this season, they lost again. A lack of fluency and creativity in attack does not bode well for the next few games. If it is a hangover from the exertions in the AFC Champions League, as Ighalo suggested, then coach Diaz could have rotated more during Group A, especially when a place in the knockout stage had been clinched with two games remaining.

As the players have said, the race is not officially over but even if Al-Hilal win all their games, one of which is against Al-Ittihad, they still need the Tigers to slip up. If the leaders defeat Al-Fateh on Friday to move 14 points clear when Al-Hilal have just six games left, it will surely be over.

For the league trophy to stay in Riyadh, there is going to have to be an amazing turnaround. It would rank as one of the greatest achievements in the history of Saudi Arabian football and that is why it is unlikely to happen.

Al-Ittihad have nine fingers on the trophy and will never forgive themselves if they let it slip now. Al-Hilal have to win and if they can do that, then they will have to wait and hope, but it is a very long shot indeed.

A much more realistic trophy this season is the King’s Cup and winning that upcoming final will also bring revenge against Al-Feiha, the team that has put a huge dent in the champions’ chances of retaining their league crown.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

