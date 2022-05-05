Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors

DUBAI: The 29th Arabian Travel Market will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 9-12 with the theme “The future of international travel and tourism,” reflecting the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, the event will host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over four days.

In collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the latest edition of ATM forms an integral part of the UAE’s Arabian Travel Week, the statement said.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “Since reopening to the global market in July 2020, Dubai has never looked back. We have been able to build on this momentum year on year, leading to a hugely successful Expo 2020 Dubai. And ATM comes when the rest of the world wants to be a part of this remarkable journey with Dubai.”

The current edition of the event offers industry professionals worldwide the chance to explore long-term opportunities in sectors such as travel, transportation, tourism, hospitality, events, and attractions, the statement added.

“With Dubai continuing to lead the recovery of the international business events sector, it is also important that we recognize the steadfast support of all our stakeholders, which has further enhanced the trust that international travelers have placed in the city,” Kazim added in the statement.

Attracting nearly 400 percent growth year-over-year, ATM Travel Tech, formerly Travel Forward, is one of the main highlights.

ATM Travel Tech Stage will host a selection of seminars, debates, and presentations on the long-term trajectory of Middle Eastern tourism and the latest travel technology products and services, according to the statement.

As part of the event, attendees will have an opportunity to explore trends and potential opportunities within India and Saudi Arabia.

Following the success of ATM’s hybrid approach during the global pandemic, the third installment of ATM Virtual will take place from May 17-18 2022, following the in-person event, the statement said.