  A highly decorated official with top awards to his credit
A highly decorated official with top awards to his credit

Updated 10 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Updated 10 sec ago
Ousama Habib

 


Henrik Hololei has been the director-general for mobility and transportation in the European Commission since 2015.

He holds a master’s degree in economics from Tallinn Technical University and another master’s degree in political science and international economy from Aarhus University, Denmark.

His career began in 1993 as an assistant trade commissioner at the Finnish Foreign Trade Association. Between 1995 and 2004, he held various positions in the government, including the director of the Office of European Integration, chairman of the Estonian Council of Senior Civil Servants for EU Integration, and chief government counselor of EU Affairs. 

Between 2001 and 2002, Hololei was the Minister of Economy. He represented the Estonian government in nominating itself as a member of the European Commission. 

In 2004, he moved to Brussels as the head of the cabinet of Vice President Siim Kallas, a position that Hololei held during both of Kallas’s regimes; the first dealing with administration, audit and anti-fraud and the second dealing with transport.

Hololei became deputy secretary-general of the European Commission and, on Oct. 1, 2015, became director-general for mobility and transport.

Hololei is chairman of the supervisory board of the Estonian School of Diplomacy and a member of the board of the Institute of Social Sciences of Tallinn University. He is also a member of the advisory council of the Baltic Development Forum.

He is a highly decorated official. His awards include the Grand Cross of the Lion of Finland, awarded by the President of Finland and the 3rd Class Order of the White Star by the President of Estonia, to name a few.

Hololei was named “European of the Year” by the Estonian European Movement. 

 

 

Topics: FAF2022

Updated 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Updated 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: A chemical engineer from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and a postgraduate in finance from the University of Sao Paulo, Luis Felipe advanced in his career by holding all the aces. In addition, he earned an MBA from Dom Cabral Foundation in São Paulo and a post-MBA degree from Kellogg University in Chicago.

Felipe, who is director-general, Airport Council International World, Canada, joined ACIW in June 2020 with vast experience in commercial and technical aviation.

He led the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, also known as ALTA, between Oct. 2017 and May 2020.

Before ALTA, Luis Felipe served as the vice president of supply development at World Fuel Services, improving its aviation fuel business in the region.

Luis Felipe served the International Air Transport Association for nearly a decade. He led several fuel and airport campaigns with governments, oil companies, fuel service providers and airports for the Americas, Africa and the Middle East regions.

 

Topics: FAF2022

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Ibrahim Suleiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi is a board member and major shareholder of Al Rajhi Holding Group and Al Arrab Contracting Co. He is also the chairman of Tibah Airport Development Co.

Tibah Airports Development Co. builds and operates airport facilities. It provides airport management services including passenger screening, air traffic control and related services.

The company operates the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. It is a consortium led by TAV Airports with its local partners Al Rajhi and Saudi Oger.

Established in 1997, TAV Airports is based in Turkey and is a leading airport management and operations services provider in the Middle East and North Africa region.

As the world’s leading private Islamic international developer, owner and operator of airports, TAV bridges the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds.

With PMIA, TAV Airports operates 11 airports in 5 countries, handling more than 62 million passengers and 540,000 aircraft.

Sulaiman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Rajhi holding company was founded in 2011. The holding company owns direct and indirect investments in a number of sectors inside the Kingdom and abroad.

The company is in pursuit to diversify and expand its investment asset with profitable annual revenues to fund the charity sector affiliated with the endowment. It also aims at achieving coordination and integration among its subsidiaries. 

Topics: FAF2022

Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

 

Abdul Wahab Teffaha has been the secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers' Organization since 1996.

After earning his master’s degree in socio-economic development and political sociology, Teffaha joined AACO as an assistant tariff analyst and rose to become assistant secretary-general in 1992.

He was elected secretary-general of the association in June 1996 and still serves in this capacity.

Teffaha played a crucial role in developing a new strategy to benefit AACO member airlines, including projects dealing with distribution agreements, ground handling, fuel, training and handling maintenance, repair and operations of the member airplanes.

Teffaha also leads AACO on all industry-related issues.

AACO is a non-political, nonprofit organization founded in 1965 with 30 constituent airline members from 18 countries.

“Flying is a dream coming true. Throughout the last 50 years, AACO members have transformed air transport from a conventional transportation mode to an experience of joy and delight. AACO is proud to be the association of such an elite group of airlines and views its 50th year as only a springboard for a greater global presence and a greater fulfillment of our guests’ aspirations.” said Teffaha at a conference earlier.

Topics: FAF2022

Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Almowkley is the CEO of Matarat Holding Co., a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Almowkley is also the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017.

The Saudi Matarat Holding company appointed Mohammed Almowkley as its new CEO in January 2022.

With 25 years of experience, Almowkley has a proven track record of motivating and guiding employees with vision and inspiration.

He won the Arab Government Excellence Award in 2019.

Founded in 2013, the company, previously known as Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Company, was established to operate and handle the commercial activities and investments of the civil aviation authority and own the strategic business units privatized by the administration. 

On Feb. 9, 2022, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Matarat Holding Co. completed the institutional transformation of 25 of the Kingdom’s airports and launched Jeddah Airports Co.

The announcement of the institutional transformation of airports to the private sector came with the royal decree to separate the legislative aspects from the operational ones.

It articulated the practical steps to achieve the objectives of the civil aviation sector strategy in developing Saudi airports, raising their operational efficiency, and providing the most satisfactory services to the passengers.  

Topics: FAF2022

Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah is responsible for delivering the $1 billion Bahrain International Airport Modernization Program, which includes elevating the airport’s infrastructure and services to the highest levels of safety, security, technology, passenger experience and environmental standards.

Al-Binfalah joined Bahrain Airport Co. in 2012 and was previously the general manager of DHL Aviation Service WLL for eight years. Before this, he held senior management positions at Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Co.

He was also one of the founders of a facility management company headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Kuwait, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Binfalah is currently working with a group of companies to establish the Bahrain Green Building Council. Moreover, he was recently appointed as a special advisor to the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific Regional Board.

Under Al-Binfalah’s leadership, the company has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf.

With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, the company‘s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region.

Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, the company has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

The new passenger terminal is the crowning jewel of a massive and comprehensive modernization program, which revamps the Kingdom’s entire aviation sector, integrating a range of industries into it.

 

 

Topics: FAF2022

