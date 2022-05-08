Saudi Zamil Industrial appoints new CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Zamil Industrial Investment Co. appointed Mohammed Al-Sahib as CEO following the resignation of Abdulla Al-Zamil.
The appointment came as Al-Zamil stepped down from his position to take charge as the chairman of the board of directors, according to a bourse filing.
Al-Sahib has an Executive MBA and a BA in business statistics and operations management. He has over 22 years of experience in the construction and management sectors, as well as in business development strategies.
Incorporated in 1998, Zamil Industrial is one of the leading players in the development of innovative engineering solutions for construction projects.