ThePlace: Wadi Al-Asilah in Makkah

Wadi Al-Asilah contains 60 early Islamic inscriptions — material that is highly important in the study of Arabic calligraphy. The Al-Asilah Valley is one of the valleys to the northeast of Makkah. It borders the Grand Mosque from the Al-Ju’ranah side and is located between El-Baroud and Al-Abtah, to the northwest of the ritual sites. It is 2 kilometers wide and 6 kilometers long, and stretches between Rai’ Al-Nuqra and Rai’ Umm Al-Silm.
Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the History Center of Makkah, said that the Al-Asilah region is known as the neighborhood of the descendants of Abdullah bin Khalid bin Usayd, who ruled Makkah during the caliphate of Caliph Uthman bin Affan.
Wadi Al-Asilah is rich in early Islamic inscriptions, especially on the Al-Wajrah Mountains and on Al-Qimmah rock. The former contains three peaks: Al-Wajrah Al-Kabir (The Grand Wajrah), Al-Wajrah Al-Saghir (Little Wajrah) and Abu Sirrah Mountain.
The total number of inscriptions is about 60, including one in the name of Safiyyah bint Shiba bint Uthman, and another in the name of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Hashim from the first century.
The neighborhood saw keen interest throughout the ages from Muslim caliphs and sultans, as well as rulers of Makkah. They were keen to provide drinking water for pilgrims. The area was located on the path of Iraqi pilgrimage caravans. Wells became clustered near the location of the inscriptions, with small distances of about 200 meters separating them.

RIYADH: A few years ago, local fashion brand campaigns and designs were usually promoted by faceless or indistinguishable models against a plain white background and focused on the clothing.

Obad Films is seeking to introduce a clothing line dynamically to audiences through a story.

It was co-founded by Saudi duo Faisal Shaath, 20, and Ahmed Obad, 22, and transformed their passion for photography into reality.

Their focus was and still is to bring a fresh and youthful perspective to the Saudi filmmaking industry. The company has been making its mark on Riyadh’s media sector through unconventional video production methods, driven by a determination to be heard and seen by the older generation.

“We got bored of how stuff is displayed. It’s always the same thing. If it’s a fashion brand, it’s always filmed in a parking lot, it's always filmed in a desert,” Obad told Arab News. “What makes us different is we really go beyond what you see in the market.”

Although they described those locations as generic, they still used the same settings for fashion brand Whyos’ video campaign. “We used a skate park, a parking lot, and a desert. The way we displayed them all together was truly different due to music choice, the way it was sequenced, the story that was told through the video,” said Obad.

The company’s client roster consists of brands and companies from a range of industries. They work with clothing and lifestyle brand Proud Angeles, streetwear and fashion concept store Urbn Lot, Saudi Arabia’s largest government-backed music festival Soundstorm by MDLBEAST, AlMashtal Creative Space, Huawei, and others.

The aim is to make high-quality content accessible to developing companies and startups. “We work with clients that know their target audience/mission, but just need an extra visual kick to kick start their business in an accurate and effective way,” Shaath told Arab News.

They built the company to bring the “youth’s lens to the world,” bridging generational gaps in Saudi society that can sometimes act as value barriers. “The youth’s lens is mainly everlasting creativity, as in we’re always striving to bring new and non-outdated visuals to the table locally and cater everything mainly towards the youth in terms of market,” said Shaath.

The term “youth” does not refer to a certain age bracket, but rather a mindset. “It’s beyond the youth. It’s meant for the youth now, and when they grow, to have that (understanding) of what really gives something value in a creative aspect,” he added.

“Just by the way it’s filmed, the effects that we use, the feeling that we give throughout our videos, we get this common question so many times. People don’t believe this is done locally. They ask: ‘Is this in Riyadh?’”

The country comes alive in a different way for their audience through their creative lens and youth-based vision.

The two filmmakers are self-taught, with no academic background in filmmaking. Nor have they received training on any specific means of doing things. Their knowledge in video production comes from their research, content analysis, and the public’s response to their work. They believe this has given them the freedom to experiment and test the boundaries of what filmmaking means or what it could look like in a professional or corporate context.

After two years of developing their skills and shooting promotional content for automotive showrooms since its inception, Obad Films have had a “breakthrough.” Their skills and passion allow them to quickly pivot to more creative industries aligned with their vision, such as fashion and music.

Obad initially picked up his editing skills by creating gaming edits uploaded to YouTube, which led to an accumulated experience in editing. Shaath cultivated his creative vision while attempting to grow his videography portfolio as a filmmaker and his friends’ modeling portfolios, using them as subjects. “(Our style) has been growing ever since,” he said.

 Shaath was a follower of Obad’s editing ventures, and they first met through a mutual friend at an international school that Obad attended. A month later, Obad Films was born in Riyadh’s Olaya District when 14-year-old Shaath and 16-year-old Obad decided to make their dream come true by picking up a Nikon D750 borrowed from Obad’s father’s photography shop six years ago.

The Saudi filmmaking community is capable of so much more, they said.

“They’re limited to what they studied and think that what they studied was the right way. The creativity that they have is what they’ve already been doing last year. It’s not being developed or elevated,” said Obad. “It’s not what you’ve been eating, it's what you could be eating.”

The company wants to use local talent rather than having to look across the border for guidance. “We can elevate this whole thing and be in that market so that the client doesn’t have to reach (for expertise) outside. We have that here,” said Obad. “If we sit down and create what the market has already been creating, we won’t really develop. We set expectations for ourselves due to what we view outside of the Kingdom.”

Through their cameras, filmmaking becomes an art that should not be gatekept. The traditional rules that come with it are amenable to the artistic vision itself, not the conventional standards of what it should be.

While a few years ago, the industry was not so susceptible to divergence, attitudes are slowly changing. They recalled a time when someone from a non-artistic background was interested in a certain ad. “They’ve finally been seeing that gap between international and local filmmaking become much smaller. It’s something the people know, but the film industry is not allowing it to flourish locally. We’re breaking the 101s,” said Shaath. “We don’t get stuck on a specific standard. We always strive to push. What's next? How can we develop? How can we present something in a different way?  I’m not here to do what I did last year, I’m here to do what is to be presented later on in 2025, 2030.”

As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s influence on the Saudi community is deeply rooted in helping youth capabilities to flourish, Obad Films is an example of how that notion manifests itself within the Kingdom culturally. It offers a fresh perspective on how Saudi efforts were once showcased and how they could be.

But Obad Films is not the end of the road for its creators, and their ambitions are far from over. “We’re looking to do more of what we’re doing right now, but on a higher scale and higher budget,” said Shaath.

While expanding their equipment inventory is certainly on the radar, they also intend to break every rule in the book. They aim to become the high-end creators they know they can be. “Even if the frame is wrong. Even if the color scheme is wrong. It’s right,” added Obad.

 

JEDDAH: Over 6 million students in Saudi Arabia on Sunday returned to their classrooms to continue their third and final academic semester after their 14-day Eid Al-Fitr school holiday.

According to the academic calendar, Saudi schools and universities will close for summer vacation on June 30 — a few days before this year’s Hajj season starts.

Last year, the Ministry of Education approved a three-semester educational scheme instead of the usual two. This was announced last May by Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of education, who also said that students would return to in-person learning after COVID-19 restrictions were eased following a drop in the number of daily infections due to high vaccination rates.

In a press conference, the minister explained that each semester will consist of 13 weeks, with a seven-day break after each semester.

The Jeddah education department has issued a circular to all schools and kindergartens requiring them to shift to summer timing, with students attending the morning lineup at 7 a.m. and the first class beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Based on a recommendation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman earlier announced that the Eid Al-Fitr school holiday would begin four days earlier than originally planned. The revised date applied to all school and university students.

This is the first time in 15 years that the Kingdom’s schools were open during Ramadan despite many calls by students and their parents to close schools during the holy month for the benefit of both students and teachers.

There are over 33,500 schools in Saudi Arabia, 29 state universities and 14 private universities, in addition to many specialized colleges and institutes.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s railways transported more than 3 million passengers in the first quarter of 2022, which marks a 208% growth, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Public Transport Authority’s (PTA) figures.

The PTA’s quarterly indicators for transport services show a substantial growth in the use of the rail networks in the Kingdom.

PTA said that the railways also transported more than 3 million tons of cargo during the current year, recording a growth rate of 26% compared to the same period of the previous year, in addition to transporting more than 160,000 containers.

PTA’s quarterly statistic includes all rail transport services in the Kingdom including the North Train, East Train, Haramain High-Speed Train, Princess Nourah University Train, and King Abdulaziz International Airport Automated Train.

RIYADH: Periodic maintenance work has been carried out on the cloth of the Kaaba after the holy month of Ramadan which saw people from around the world flock to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Umrah.

The belt of the Kaaba was tightened, its Kiswah had maintenance work on it to preserve its luster, and the edges of the cloth were tightened, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kaaba’s belt hangs 9 meters above ground and has verses of the Qur’an embroidered onto its black silk fabric in gold-plated silver thread.

Director of the maintenance department of the Kaaba’s Kiswah at the Grand Mosque, Fahd Al-Jabiri, said the maintenance of the cover is one of the tasks that the King Abdulaziz Complex For Holy Kaabah Kiswah carries out throughout the year.

The fabric is tightened from all four sides by the technical team, he added.

RIYADH: An international education conference began on Sunday in Riyadh and was inaugurated by the Saudi education minister.

The three-day International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 is being held at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. It is being attended by education ministers and experts and representatives from more than 260 international and local universities and educational bodies from 23 countries.

Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said he is confident that the event will provide a broad gateway for opportunities, innovative ideas, and inspiring results.

“The International Conference and Exhibition for Education is back to deliver its message once again, emphasizing the Kingdom's role and interest in improving the outcomes of education, in order to have its impact on the development of human capital, which is considered a long-term project that directly contributes to economic, social, and cultural development,” Al-Asheikh said.

He added that the event would allow enhanced visions and models for employing technologies through digital transformations and contemporary developments in education to be reviewed, leading to providing investments and financing alternatives to offer diversified learning models.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Education is hosting the event and it aims to contribute to strengthening the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and affirming its role as an active force in civilization, science, and human progress.

The event also aims to review opportunities for the development of education in the Kingdom, invest in its potential, and provide educational support from childhood.

