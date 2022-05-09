You are here

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
TASI, the main index, added 0.6 percent to 13,820 points, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.5 percent to 23,547 points. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, Tadawul, gained on Sunday as it reopened after the Eid break amid a rise in oil prices.

TASI, the main index, added 0.6 percent to 13,820 points, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.5 percent to 23,547 points.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, stock exchanges of Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all edged down.

Egypt, on the other hand, recorded gains of 0.6 percent.

Oil prices extended gains on Monday after posting their second straight week of gains days earlier.

Brent crude oil reached $112.7 a barrel and US benchmark WTI rose to $109.92 a barrel at 8:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Al Rajhi Bank’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to increase capital to SR40 billion ($10.7 billion) as well as distribute cash dividends of SR1.4 per share for 2021

Halwani Bros Co. recorded a 22 percent drop in profit to SR19.7 million in the first quarter as global inflation increased its cost burden

Al Khaleej Training and Education Co. appointed Abdul Aziz Al-Rashed as board chairman and Ahmed Al-Shadawi as vice-chairman

National Gas and Industrialization Co. signed an initial deal with Makeen Energy to boost operational efficiency and strengthen investment in gas supply sectors

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.'s board has proposed increasing capital through a rights issue of SR300 million to support the company's future plans

Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance's net profit fell by 40.5 percent to SR40 million in the first quarter

Saudi Cable Co.'s shares will be suspended from trading starting Monday until its 2021 annual financial results are disclosed

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. announced the resignation of its CEO Abdulla Al-Zamil and the appointment of Mohammed Al-Sahib with immediate effect

Zamil Industrial also appointed Abdulla Al-Zamil as board chairman and Bander Al-Zamil as vice chairman for a three-year term

Unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT are set to receive quarterly dividends of SR17.6 million in total for the period ending March 31

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul TASI Stock Market shares

  • The new policy will be formally presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022
RIYADH: In a bid to smooth the process of international air travel, Saudi Arabia has announced a new global air travel policy at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 09.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation, also known as GACA developed this policy, tentatively named Harmonizing Air Travel policy in cooperation with the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization, also known as ICAO.

The new policy will be formally presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 to receive approval from member states.

The new framework is expected to make international journeys simpler, by avoiding the confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.

A recent study by YouGov also found that confusion over health requirements is discouraging a significant number of people from traveling abroad.

“Aviation is the lifeblood of the global economy, and it is crucial to safeguard it from future disruption. The Harmonizing Air Travel policy framework demonstrates the leadership role Saudi Arabia is taking to ensure that the sector thrives in the years to come,” said GACA president Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) decreased in April, according to a press release from S&P Global. 

The headline index figure fell to 55.7, from 56.8 in March, the lowest reading in 3 months.

Despite this, output continued to rise driven by solid growth in new client orders, albeit at the lowest rate of growth since January. 

New business also rose at a slower pace in April. Some panelists indicated a drop in sales due to recent increases in charges.

However, the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest since June 2021 as firms made efforts to maintain a degree of spare capacity which helped to cut backlogs.

On the other hand, non-oil businesses were less confident in April, however, that activity will continue to grow. 

A considerable degree of uncertainty over the impact of higher global prices and geopolitical tensions resulted in the lowest degree of positive sentiment since January 2022 and one of the lowest on record.

S&P Global compiles the Saudi Arabia PMI from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 private sector companies.

The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: New Orders (30 percent), Output (25 percent), Employment (20 percent), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15 percent) and Stocks of Purchases (10 percent).

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia PMI Inflation Oil

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. intends to join the initial public offering boom on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange with an initial share sale of a 30 percent stake, the company said in a bourse statement. 

The company aims to float 12 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, TASI, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a statement.

The statement added that the final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period.

“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” said the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan.

“Our potential listing comes at an exceptionally exciting time as we continue to make remarkable strides towards opening up to the world, creating new opportunities, and elevating the lifestyle of every Saudi family as part of the Vision 2030,” he added.

Topics: real estate suadi IPO TASI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported a 40.5 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

Profit at the insurer dropped to SR40.75 million ($10.86 million) from SR68.50 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit was attributed to an increase in net claims of SR45 million and policy acquisition costs of SR31 million.

Topics: Al Rajhi Takaful Stock Market

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 22 percent profit drop in the first quarter as global inflation increased its cost burden.

The company’s net profit fell from SR25.4 million ($6.8 million) to SR19.7 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to the rising costs of raw materials due to global inflation in addition to increased marketing expenses.

It added that the devaluation of the Egyptian currency weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: food producer Saudi Halwani Bros Tadawul

