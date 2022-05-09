You are here

  • Home
  • Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
Max Homa with the champion trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament on Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcepa

Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
  • Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

AP POTOMAC, Md.: Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.

Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow.

Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host because of the Presidents Cup. TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine.

A two-shot swing on the 15th hole gave Homa a three-shot lead, only for another two-shot swing on the next hole narrowed the lead to one. A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlroy, who began the day six shots off the lead, was 3 under through 10 holes. He stalled from there and closed with a bogey for a 68 to finish alone in fifth, four shots back.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England: Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day for a one-shot victory in the British Masters, his first European tour title in nearly four years since a damaging court case.

Olesen closed with a 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at The Belfry. South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.

Olesen had taken a three-stroke lead into the final round but struggled Sunday before his brilliant finish, making a 30-foot eagle putt on the 17th and winning with a 35-foot birdie putt.

The Dane was suspended by the European tour in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.

Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career after playing in the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Topics: sports golf

Related

Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix video
Offbeat
Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas
Sport
Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
  • It is believed the Magpies boss will look to bring in five new players as he prepares to let go of some players at the end of the season
  • One player who has been subject to recent exit speculation has been Allan Saint-Maximin, after some misguided and supposedly misconstrued comments in the French press
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes he has some difficult decisions ahead on the future of his Newcastle United squad as the head coach reiterated his evolution, not revolution summer mantra.

The Magpies were hammered 5-0 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday, hot off the back of a 1-0 home reverse against fellow title challengers Liverpool.

And while this sequence of results has seen many leap to the conclusion that the Newcastle squad needs a complete revamp to compete with the Premier League's current top two, Howe is not in that mindset.

“There’s a huge gap between us, Liverpool and Manchester City, but I would say there is the same gap for most of the clubs in the Premier League,” he said. “Now we have to try and close that gap through the seasons. That, I think, requires evolution, not revolution. You’ve got to be very careful you don’t change too much too quickly. We’re looking to improve every day and improve in every transfer window, but I think it has to be small gradual steps.

“There’s no magic wand, no quick fix. It’s hard work and obviously smart moves in trying to improve the team.”

Arab News understands the Magpies will look to sign at least five players this summer to refresh their squad, a group that has fought or flirted with relegation for much of their time since promotion in 2017.

Howe, in recent interviews, has focussed on the qualities of his current group, and his words could have been mistaken for a manager keen to retain almost every member of his 25-man Premier League squad.

That's not the case, as Howe now admits.

“Every summer I have been in management I have had difficult decisions to make at the end of a season. Players that you love and have a great relationship with sometimes have to leave for the benefit of the team. This season is no different. I am sure there will be players who leave who have represented the club in a brilliant way. But those decisions can wait for the end of the season.

“Right now, it is about making judgments and assessments on everybody I am working with. Training, the training ground is an important place, I am making judgments there, and on days like today I am making judgments on performances I see, that is natural.”

One player who has been subject to recent exit speculation has been Allan Saint-Maximin, particularly after some misguided and supposedly misconstrued comments about his teammates in the French press.

Following last weekend's defeat to Liverpool, Saint-Maximin was quoted in the publication So Foot as saying: “Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from Sadio Mane.

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change opinions in the people’s heads. Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

His words did not go down well with his teammates or Howe and the player was forced into a dressing-room explanation and apology.

Saint-Maximin did, of course, start and play the full 90 minutes at the Etihad on Sunday. And when asked about where the situation lies, Howe replied: “Yeah, all good. We have moved on internally as a squad. I thought Maxi, you saw in the second half, was a counterthreat. He had moments. But I think when you play against Manchester City you only ever get sporadic moments. It is so difficult to get the ball off them.

“He would have been frustrated as you want more of the ball, more of a chance to impact, but it is difficult, as a team, to get enough possession to see your attacking players really influence the match.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Allan Saint-Maximin Premier league

Related

Special Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
Sport
Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close
  • Brazil dominated medal table Sunday winning 21 golds while UAE took 2nd place with 5
  • Zayed Al-Kathiri, leading UAE national team, Baniyas Club player, captured gold in brown-belt category
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Elite Brazilian athletes asserted their dominance in the professionals’ division on the third and final day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour finale in the UAE capital.

Meanwhile, in the club category, the UAE’s Commando Group took first place, followed by Al Wahda, and Palms Sports in second and third, respectively.

Men and women in the professional division took to the mats for ranking points and cash prizes at the Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Sunday and the big crowd was joined by Anderson Silva, the popular Brazilian-American mixed martial artist and former UFC middleweight champion.

In the professional competitions, Brazil took first place as its athletes bagged 21 gold medals, while the UAE finished in second having secured five golds.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, handed the winners their medals at the end of the three-day event, which was the finale of the season 2021 to 2022 tours that took place in Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, and London.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Our men and women performed so well in front of the world’s best athletes. I am extremely proud of their accomplishments.

“The most important benefit of the competitions is that they allow our heroes to put their skills to the test against so many talented athletes, which will contribute to their preparation for upcoming tournaments, particularly The World Games in the United States in July.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “As proven by the organization of more than 100 championships throughout the world and overcoming numerous difficulties and challenges, the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi, are progressing from success to success with each tournament. Abu Dhabi is undoubtedly the global capital of jiu-jitsu.”

Hasan Fardan Al-Fardan, chief executive officer of Al-Fardan Exchange, noted that the UAEJJF and AJP were doing an exceptional job that contributed to enhancing the country’s position on the global jiu-jitsu map.

He said: “This is in line with our wise leadership’s vision, marching us toward excellence on many levels. We’re seeing some incredible performances from a group of UAE champions who are taking on the world’s best players with excellent technical skills and zeal. It is a matter of pride and honor for us.”

National team player and member of the Baniyas Club, Zayed Al-Kathiri, was delighted to have reached the top of the podium earning gold in the brown belt 56-kilogram division, while Asmaa Al-Hosani, a purple belt from Palms Sports Academy, took bronze in the under 55kg.

Al-Kathiri said: “In preparation for the contests, I’ve been working extremely hard.” And he thanked his technical staff and fans for their support and motivation throughout.

Al-Hosani described her result as “a beautiful and unique experience,” adding that while aiming for gold, it had been “amazing” to compete against such talented players.

“I’m looking forward to representing my country and national team in future competitions,” she added.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts

Related

Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris
Sport
Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions
  • Atletico said ahead of the match that they were  not going to do this to avoid upsetting their fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MADRID: After keeping a promise that it wouldn’t give Real Madrid an honor guard before the game, Atletico Madrid went on to beat the newly crowned Spanish league champion 1-0 Sunday and moved closer to securing a Champions League spot.

Atletico clinched the victory in the last city derby of the season with a 40th-minute penalty kick converted by Yannick Carrasco.

The win gave fourth-place Atletico a six-point advantage over fifth-place Real Betis, the first team outside the Champions League spots with three rounds to go. Betis lost 2-1 at home to second-place Barcelona on Saturday.

Sevilla stayed one point in front of Atlético after salvaging a stoppage-time 1-1 draw at Villarreal earlier Sunday.

Madrid clinched their record-extending 35th league title last weekend with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol.

Madrid’s fans wanted Atletico to keep a tradition whereby players line up to applaud their opponents as they enter the field before kickoff. But Atletico said ahead of the match that they were not going to do this to avoid upsetting their fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Madrid were coming off their epic victory over Manchester City to advance to the Champions League final.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti rested some of his regular starters, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Vinícius Júnior and striker Karim Benzema. Modric and Vinícius came on as second-half substitutes.

Rodrygo, who scored twice late to force extra time against Man City on Wednesday, started the game.

Atletico had won only one of its last six games in all competitions — 2-1 against Espanyol in the Spanish league two rounds ago. Since then it had drawn at home against relegation-threatened Granada and lost at Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla draw late

Jules Koundé scored deep into stoppage time as Sevilla escaped with a draw at Villarreal to stay one point ahead of Atletico and seven points in front of Seville city rival Betis.

Kounde found the net five minutes into stoppage time after getting to a loose ball inside the area in one of the last plays of the game. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono also was in the area trying to score the equalizer.

Villarreal, coming off elimination from the Champions League after a home loss to Liverpool on Tuesday, had opened the scoring with Giovani Lo Celso in the 86th.

It was the second consecutive winless game for Unai Emery’s team, which stayed in seventh place.

“We suffered a lot,” Kounde said. “It was an important goal that gives us a point in a complicated field after we didn’t play well. We know how important it is to stay in the Champions League places. We have to lock that spot as soon as we can.”

Koundé’s goal came in Sevilla’s only second shot on target at the La Ceramica Stadium.

Rayo safe

Rayo Vallecano mathematically secured their position in the first division with a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Radamel Falcao was a second-half substitute for midtable Rayo, which had returned to the top flight this season after two consecutive years in the second division.

Getafe are not yet out of danger of being demoted for the first time since 2016. They sit in 15th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Espanyol earlier Sunday drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home in a match between teams far from the relegation zone.

Topics: football real madrid

Related

Moroccan Football Federation denies national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic dismissed
Sport
Moroccan Football Federation denies national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic dismissed
Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’
Sport
Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat
  • Former NBA MVP James Harden scored 31 points to lead six Philadelphia players in double figures in a 116-108 victory
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The Dallas Mavericks rained 20 three-pointers and again neutralized Phoenix point guard Chris Paul to beat the top-seeded Suns 111-101 on Sunday and knot their NBA playoff series at two games each.

Star guard Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 for Dallas, who have won two games at home to level the best-of-seven Western Conference matchup after dropping the first two games in Phoenix.

The Suns, who finished the regular season with the best record in the league, will try to regain the advantage when they host Game 5 on Tuesday. It's guaranteed to shift back to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday.

The Philadelphia 76ers also won a second straight game at home to level their Eastern Conference series with Miami at two-all.

Former NBA MVP James Harden scored 31 points to lead six Philadelphia players in double figures in a 116-108 victory.

Center Joel Embiid, who missed the first two games with a concussion and facial fracture, scored 24 points, his presence again making things tougher for Miami defensively.

"The organization on offense, it helps a lot with him on the floor," said Philadelphia's Danny Green, who made three three-pointers on the way to 11 points. "Without him we look a little discombobulated."

"James was incredible tonight for us," Green added of Harden, who also pulled down seven rebounds and handed out nine assists in his strongest showing of these playoffs.

Embiid carried the Sixers early, scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Harden, who didn't score in the opening period, took over with 13 points in the second and Philadelphia took a 64-56 lead into halftime after an opening half that featured 17 lead changes.

The Sixers, up 89-85 going into the fourth, pushed the lead to 10 with less than six minutes remaining. Miami had cut it to five when Harden drove to the rim for a basket then drained a three-pointer.

Embiid, still playing in a protective mask, grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Tyrese Maxey for a dunk that made it 111-103 and Harden made another three-pointer to push the lead to 11 with 1:07 left, effectively sealing the win.

Harden scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Sixers withstood a 40-point performance from Miami's Jimmy Butler.

"We know it's going to be tougher in their building," Green said of game five looming in Miami on Tuesday. "We've got to come in more intense, more focused."

In Dallas, the Mavericks held off the Suns despite a poor shooting effort from Doncic, who connected on just nine of 25 shots and just one of 10 from three-point range.

Overall, the Mavs were on fire from beyond the arc, their eight three-pointers in the first quarter helping them build a 37-25 lead.

Their 14 three-pointers in the first half tied a franchise playoff record for three-pointers in a half.

They led 68-56 at the break and even more ominously for Phoenix, veteran point guard Paul committed his fourth foul trying to make a tip-in with 1.1 seconds left before halftime.

Paul picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter and headed to the bench. He returned with 10:28 left in the fourth and promptly fouled out thanks to a hand to the arm of Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points. Jae Crowder added 15 and Deandre Ayton scored 14.

But the Mavericks bench out-scored the Phoenix reserves 36-26.

"This team was amazing," said Doncic, who was outstanding but received little support in the Mavs' two series-opening defeats. "Everybody that gets to the court leaves everything out there. If we play hard and we get stops, we're a dangerous team."

While Doncic struggled with his shots, he added 11 assists along with four rebounds. He also forced four steals as the Suns turned it over 17 times.

While Phoenix managed to cut the deficit to four points with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter, the Mavericks repelled every challenge.

Topics: basketball sport basketball

Related

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics
Special How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine
Sport
How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
  • The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

MANCHESTER: Eddie Howe has confirmed that two of his Newcastle United midfielders’ seasons have come to an end due to injury.

Speaking after the Magpies suffered a humbling 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, Howe revealed that absentee duo Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey will miss the Magpies’ final two Premier League games of the campaign.

The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte.

Explaining the absence of Willock and Shelvey, Howe said: “Joe has had a knee problem for a couple of months. We felt it was gone but it came back against Liverpool last week, so it looks like his season is over.

“Jonjo has a calf injury, which is quite similar to the one he had at the start of this season, so it looks like both players are out for the season.”

While Howe has lost two key first-team players for the matches at home to Arsenal next week and Burnley away on the final day, the Manchester mauling did see Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson make their first appearances since February and December respectively.

And while neither were fit enough to start the encounter, both got 21 minutes plus added time ahead of potential starts against the Gunners in eight days’ time.

“They showed that they can give us when they came on,” Howe said.

“Kieran immediately put two or three brilliant crosses into the box, real quality from the wide areas and Callum had his one-v-one and his chance from Maxi’s cross. He looked bright as well.

“They actually contributed to probably our best spell in the game immediately when they came onto the pitch. Massive boost for everyone connected to Newcastle to see them back.

“They are two huge players for us and we have missed them, albeit the players in their absence stepped up fantastically well and I have to compliment the full squad in that. Yeah, great to have them both back.”

The five-goal defeat ensured a 9-0 aggregate score against the Citizens in 2021/22 — and another sorry tale in this fixture for the Magpies.

Howe said: “Whenever you come here you know you are going to concede chances, you just hope they have an off day when it comes to their finishing.

“You hope you will get chances the other way and unfortunately we have not taken them. So it is a mix of things that has gone against us.

“We had the first big chance in the game, we didn’t take it and the scoreline looks harsh, but Manchester City will probably have a different view on it.”

Topics: Newcastle United Manchester city english Premier League Eddie Howe

Related

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Special Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
Sport
Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.