Israel police arrest woman suspected in threats to PM family

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP, File)
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested on Monday a 65-year-old woman suspected of sending death threats with bullets to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family last month.
A statement from the police only identified the woman as a resident of southern Israel; police said further details of the case remained under a court-issued gag order.
Bennett’s family received two death threats in the mail, along with the bullets. In response, security around the premier and his family was tightened and police and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.
Bennett, who leads a small nationalist party, has come under intense criticism from Israeli hard-liners who accuse him of abandoning his ideology. In 1995, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish ultranationalist opposed to his peacemaking attempts with the Palestinians.
Bennett leads a narrow coalition of eight parties ranging from a small Islamist party to Jewish ultra-nationalists that have little in common beyond their opposition to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Bennett’s government was formed after four inconclusive parliamentary elections that highlighted deep divisions in Israeli society over relations with the Palestinians, religion and state, and Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while on trial for corruption.

Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister

Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister

Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons: Minister
  • Pope has suffered from knee pain, was seen using a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday
  • Lebanon’s presidency in April said that the 85-year-old pontiff would visit Lebanon in June
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Pope Francis has postponed a trip to Lebanon initially planned for June over health concerns, Lebanon’s tourism minister Walid Nassar said Monday.
Nassar did not elaborate on the “health reasons” behind the postponement, but the pope who has suffered from pain in his knee was seen using a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday.
“Lebanon received a letter from the Vatican officially informing it of the decision to postpone the scheduled visit of the Pope to Lebanon,” Nassar said in a statement published by the official National News Agency.
The pope’s “foreign visits and scheduled appointments... have been postponed for health reasons,” said Nassar, who heads a committee tasked with preparing for the trip.
The Vatican had never confirmed the visit but Lebanon’s presidency in April said that the 85-year-old pontiff would visit Lebanon in June.
Francis has been suffering for months with pain in his right knee, that forced him to cancel numerous engagements and from presiding over some religious celebrations.
The Vatican has not said officially what the problem is, although sources have told AFP he has chronic arthritis.
The pope himself has also spoken of an injured ligament in his knee.
He told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published last week that he would undergo an “intervention with infiltration.”
And in April, the pontiff told a newspaper in Argentina that he was treating his knee pain by putting ice on it and taking some painkillers.
His visit to Lebanon, following Lebanon’s May 15 parliamentary elections, would have been the third by a pope to the country since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.
Pope Benedict XVI visited in 2012, to appeal for peace months after the start of the civil war in neighboring Syria, while Pope John Paul II came in 1997.
Lebanon, home to one of the largest Christian communities in the Middle East, has been gripped by an unprecedented economic downturn since 2019, with more than 80 percent of the population now living in poverty.
Francis, who has received Lebanon’s president and prime minister in the Vatican in recent months, had previously promised to visit the country and repeatedly expressed concern over its worsening crises.

El-Sisi instructs Egyptian Armed Forces to clear Sinai of terrorists following attack

El-Sisi instructs Egyptian Armed Forces to clear Sinai of terrorists following attack
Updated 09 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi instructs Egyptian Armed Forces to clear Sinai of terrorists following attack

El-Sisi instructs Egyptian Armed Forces to clear Sinai of terrorists following attack
  • Assault on pump station west of the Suez Canal leaves 11 soldiers dead, five injured
Updated 09 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed law enforcement to complete the cleansing of areas in Sinai of terrorist elements during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Egyptian Armed Forces, a day after an attack on a water pumping facility east of the Suez Canal.

El-Sisi stressed the need to continue implementing all security measures that contribute to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

The meeting reviewed the incident, which killed 11 security personnel including an officer, and injured five others. El-Sisi expressed his condolences for those killed and injured, and praised the efforts made by the Egyptian Armed Forces in combatting terrorism and its sources in the Sinai Peninsula. 

He also commended the efforts of the security services in completing giant national projects in cooperation with other state institutions, noting the country’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by the men of the armed forces and police to preserve its security.

Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez, military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, confirmed in a statement that a group of militants, who he referred to as “takfiri,” attacked the water pumping station in western Sinai on May 7, engaging Egyptian troops stationed on the ground, killing 11.

Condemnations of the attack poured in from various Arab countries, with many of Egypt’s regional neighbors expressing solidarity with Cairo in its battle against terrorism.

Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week

Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week

Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a 2015 nuclear deal will visit Tehran this week, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday.
“The agenda for talks (with Enrique Mora) in Tehran is nearly finalized,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press briefing.
“He will meet with Ali Bagheri, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator.”
The date of Mora’s arrival in Iran’s capital has not been confirmed, but local press reported he is expected on Tuesday.
The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon, something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
It was agreed between Iran and the five permanent United Nations Security Council members China, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and France, alongside Germany.
But the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed biting economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back its own commitments.
Talks in Vienna have over the last year focused on bringing the US back into the deal and lifting its sanctions, while ensuring Tehran’s full adherence to its own commitments.
Adversaries for decades, Iran and the US have been engaged in negotiations only indirectly, even while Tehran has negotiated directly with the remaining parties to the deal.
Tehran and Washington have been exchanging views through the EU’s Mora.
The Vienna talks have been stalled since March.
Among the key remaining sticking points is Iran’s demand that Washington delist its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from a US terror list.
“Mora’s trip moves the talks in the right direction,” Khatibzadeh said, noting that messages are “constantly exchanged between Iran and the United States via the European Union.”

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists
  • A tour guide who filmed the incident with his smartphone has accused the teens of “verbally and physically” harassing the women
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered Monday that 13 teenage boys arrested over the weekend and accused of harassing two women tourists at the Giza Pyramids near Cairo remain in custody pending an investigation.
The arrests came after a video surfaced on social media showing a crowd of boys swarming around two young women at the famous archaeological site, one of Egypt’s top tourist attractions.
The boys are seen jeering at the women and some press close to them as they try to get away. One woman turns and tries to push a boy away. It is unclear from the footage whether any of the boys groped the women. A voice is heard saying the video should be sent to the minister of tourism.
A tour guide who filmed the incident with his smartphone has accused the teens of “verbally and physically” harassing the women, charges they deny, the office of the chief prosecutor said.
The video has drawn outrage on social media in this Muslim majority country where sexual harassment as well as sexual misconduct, mostly ranging from catcalls to occasional pinching or grabbing in public, is rampant.
According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, the arrested boys are between 13 and 15 years old. The statement did not provide any details on the women tourists.
If charged, the boys will be tried before a juvenile court.
Visitors to the Pyramids at Giza and other famous archaeological sites in Egypt are routinely harassed and followed by young men aggressively offering tours, souvenirs, carriage or camel rides.
The problem of sexual harassment in Egypt gained worldwide attention during and after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak, when women were harassed, groped — and in some cases, beaten and sexually assaulted — during mass anti-government protests.
In recent years, women inspired by the #MeToo movement have spoken out on social media about the problem. Authorities have increased penalties for sexual harassment, which is now punishable with up to five years in prison. They have also intensified efforts to combat harassment and aggressive touts at tourist sites.

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops
  • The extremist group announced its claim of the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

CAIRO: A Daesh affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers.
At least five other soldiers were wounded in Saturday’s attack, according to the Egyptian military. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years.
Thousands of people attended separate funerals for the dead Sunday.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, meanwhile, presided over a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which includes the military’s top commanders, to discuss the consequences of the attack, his office said without offering further details.
The extremist group announced its claim of the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The authenticity of the statement could not be verified but it was released on Telegram as similar claims have been in the past.
The attack took place in the town of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal.
Militants attacked troops at a checkpoint guarding the pumping facility, then fled the site. The military said troops were pursuing the attackers in an isolated area of the northern Sinai Peninsula.
Egypt is battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.
The pace of militant attacks in Sinai’s main theater of operations and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched an extensive operation in Sinai as well as parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya.

