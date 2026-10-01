RIYADH: A new podcast presented by the Editor-in-Chief of Arab News, Faisal J. Abbas, premieres with a landmark interview with Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief and ex-ambassador to both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Titled "Arab Views", the podcast will speak to influential voices from the Middle East, and probe international subject matter experts, on current affairs and the region's most pressing topics.

For its debut, the show speaks with Prince Turki, who sheds valuable light on Saudi Arabia's long-term policies and history of balancing restraint with retaliation, and talks candidly about the conflicts with Iran and in Yemen, and other topical issues.

Left: HRH Prince Turki Al-Faisal. Right: Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas

"Arab Views is meant to provide long-form explainers and much-needed context to the content we are bombarded with on a daily basis in the form of breaking news and bite-size social media posts," said host Faisal Abbas.

"Aimed to be a stand-alone mini-series, it will complement the quality content we already produce on a daily basis in Arab News in its different languages, platforms and already existing shows," he said.

"The podcast is only the first step of a much wider initiative; as we believe that now, and possibly more than ever, it is time for Arab Views to be heard," Abbas concluded.

The show will be available on its own independent channels, but will also be carried on the social media accounts of Arab News, its website and YouTube page. Selected episodes will also appear in Arabic on sister television channel Asharq Bloomberg and its various digital platforms.

To view the premiere episode with Prince Turki Al-Faisal, click here