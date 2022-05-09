Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

You are here

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to restructure the board of the Supreme Council of tourism.
REEM WALID 

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: While Egypt is exposed to several challenges, it is taking a number of measures to improve the country’s infrastructure and economy. The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still aiming to develop an enhanced water system. The president is seen reshuffling the Supreme Council of Tourism. Meanwhile, Egyptian firms such as Petrojet are seen participating in projects abroad. Also, the Suez Canal Authority has increased the number of dredgers to boost the canal expansion project. 

Ministry 

·      The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still pursuing efforts to manage the water system in the country with high efficiency, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing minister Mohamed Abdel Atti. 

This comes as the ministry wishes to preserve water and consequently bring down the number of water complaints. 

Tourism 

·      Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to restructure the board of the Supreme Council of tourism, Egypt Today also reported. 

Under the restructuring, the president himself will be heading the board with the prime minister, the Central Bank of Egypt governor, the ministers of tourism, defense, foreign affairs, among others as members.

Projects

·      Egyptian construction engineering company Petrojet has submitted the lowest bid for a $70 million Jordanian fertilizer project, Meed reported. 

Jordan-based minerals harvesting firm Arab Potash Co. is the client which is aiming to expand one of its facilities in the country.

·      Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has raised the number of dredgers operating at the southern entrance of the canal expansion project to eight, Egypt Today reported. 

This comes as the authority’s dredger Tariq bin Ziyad has joined the fleet of dredgers working at the southern entrance of the navigational course.

 

Topics: Egypt economy Projects tracker

REEM WALID 

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Contractors in the MENA region are getting ready to submit bid documents for two Libyan drilling contracts, while others are preparing to be part of Saudi’s $500 billion Oxagon project. Meanwhile, bids have been invited for Alinma Bank’s headquarters in Riyadh. 

Drilling 

·Several contractors are set to submit pre-qualification papers by May 30 for two Libyan drilling contracts as part of the $3 billion Mellitah offshore complex expansion project, Meed reported. 

While the first contract covers the drilling of eight wells, the second contract covers the drilling of 23 wells, both in Block NC41 region.

Marine

·Saudi future city Neom is giving contractors until July 3 to bid for a contract to deliver dredging and quay wall works for the Kingdom's eight-sided floating city in the Red Sea Oxagon, Meed reported.  

Launched by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in November, Oxagon is a project estimated to have a total value of $500 billion.

Tower

·Bidders for Saudi Arabia-based Alinma Bank’s headquarters project in Riyadh have been reported to have until May 22 to submit their bids, Meed reported. 

The package includes civil, structural, architectural, and electromechanical works.

Topics: economy Oil drilling construction MENA infrastructure

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The world's largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to its lowest level since July 2021, as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell 3.7 percent in early Monday trading to $33,531, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.  

The decline in Bitcoin follows a broad retreat in crypto assets amid a global flight from risky investments.

The price of ether, the second-largest currency, fell by as much as 4.6 percent. 

During the same period, the Nikkei gauge fell by 2.5 percent and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank by 1.2 percent.

A sell-off gripped the entire cryptocurrency universe on Monday, with Cardano down 8.4 percent and Polkadot down 6.7 percent.

Markets across the globe are becoming more cautious, as monetary policy is tightened to combat inflation and ebbing liquidity.

Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform.

“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” he said, adding that Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO Price stock

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: As a recovery in Saudi tourism continues, the first quarter of 2022 has witnessed over 130 percent of growth in the sector, compared to pre-pandemic levels, the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority said during the Arabian Travel Market event.

Fahd Hamidaddin attributed the progress to “the absolute alignment between vision, leadership, resources, and talent.”

Hamidaddin’s remarks came during the panel session on Saudi Arabia’s tourism vision coming of age at the four-day event. 

Held in Dubai, the event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over the four days. 

Topics: ATM2022 saudi tourism Travel

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The aviation sector has slowed due to China’s zero-Covid policy, which is impossible to achieve, according to International Air Transport Association director general, Willie Walsh. 

Walsh made the remarks while speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 9. 

Walsh noted that soaring energy prices are one of the most difficult challenges the aviation sector is facing, as it tries to come out of the economic slump caused by the pandemic — with consumers paying higher ticket prices. 

The IATA director general revealed that the airline industry is committed to achieving net-zero by 2050, despite the challenges this involves. 

Sounding a cautionary note, he made it clear that these initiatives would cost a lot of money, and would need greater commitment from the financial community to allocate funding to help achieve this target.

While the use of hydrogen as aviation fuel has been much talked about in recent months, Walsh indicated that a complex process was involved to achieve this.

He said countries should initially develop aircraft engines that can use this energy source.

Topics: FAF2022

Arab News

  • Ismael added that the country has launched a helicopter company to enable tourism in the Giga projects
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working towards achieving a solid aviation ecosystem as it looks towards taking on a regional hub role, in line with the nation's Vision 2030, said Raid Ismael, co-head of MENA direct investment, PIF. 

“From a commercial aviation perspective, there are lots of opportunities when it comes to the new carrier within Riyadh. The most important is the ecosystem that is around it. To have a solid ecosystem and a multiplier effect, to make sure we drive that into a leading hub within the region,” said Ismael. 

While talking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, on May 9, Ismael revealed that the key objective of the PIF strategy is to become an enabler to execute Vision 2030, and added that aviation is a key sector that PIF is focused on. 

Ismael added that the country has launched a helicopter company to enable tourism in the Giga projects — NEOM, The Red Sea Project and Amaala. 

He added that the PIF is trying to provide an effective ecosystem for security services for airports, in close alignment with government agencies like GACA. 

Topics: FAF2022

