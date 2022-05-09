Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

RIYADH: While Egypt is exposed to several challenges, it is taking a number of measures to improve the country’s infrastructure and economy. The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still aiming to develop an enhanced water system. The president is seen reshuffling the Supreme Council of Tourism. Meanwhile, Egyptian firms such as Petrojet are seen participating in projects abroad. Also, the Suez Canal Authority has increased the number of dredgers to boost the canal expansion project.

Ministry

· The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still pursuing efforts to manage the water system in the country with high efficiency, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing minister Mohamed Abdel Atti.

This comes as the ministry wishes to preserve water and consequently bring down the number of water complaints.

Tourism

· Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to restructure the board of the Supreme Council of tourism, Egypt Today also reported.

Under the restructuring, the president himself will be heading the board with the prime minister, the Central Bank of Egypt governor, the ministers of tourism, defense, foreign affairs, among others as members.

Projects

· Egyptian construction engineering company Petrojet has submitted the lowest bid for a $70 million Jordanian fertilizer project, Meed reported.

Jordan-based minerals harvesting firm Arab Potash Co. is the client which is aiming to expand one of its facilities in the country.

· Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has raised the number of dredgers operating at the southern entrance of the canal expansion project to eight, Egypt Today reported.

This comes as the authority’s dredger Tariq bin Ziyad has joined the fleet of dredgers working at the southern entrance of the navigational course.