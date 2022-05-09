Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority is building concentric circles around Diriyah, such as malls, amusement parks, and other tourist attractions, which will attract around 7 million people, the CEO said.

“Diriyah is culturally sacred and not a theme park,” Jerry Inzerillo said during the Arabian Travel Market event that began on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He said that human resources is what he is mostly concerned about, adding that 36 percent of the staff are Saudi females.

“The Kingdom has a bright future,” Inzerillo said, which is one of the reasons why talented Saudis are coming home, he added.

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.