UAE, Greece sign several MoUs including $4.2 bln investment initiative 

UAE, Greece sign several MoUs including $4.2 bln investment initiative 
Sheikh Mohammed and Mitsotakis discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries. (Twitter)
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

UAE, Greece sign several MoUs including $4.2 bln investment initiative 

UAE, Greece sign several MoUs including $4.2 bln investment initiative 
  • The agreements MoUs were in the fields of investment, renewables, healthcare, advanced industries and technology, and other vital sectors
  • Sheikh Mohammed and Mitsotakis discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries and expanding their strategic partnership
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Monday, the state news agency WAM reported.

The agreements MoUs were in the fields of investment, renewables, healthcare, advanced industries and technology, and other vital sectors, according to WAM. 

The Greek prime minister was accompanied by several members of Greece’s Cabinet, including Minister of Development and Investments, Adonis Georgiadis, and Minister of the Environment and Energy Konstantinos Skrekas. 

During their meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Mitsotakis discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries and expanding the strategic partnership between the UAE and Greece, WAM reported. 

The two leaders reviewed opportunities to advance their relations, especially in the economic, investment, developmental, environmental and energy fields, and looked at expanding their partnership in renewables and food security.

The leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern and relevant developments, including the Ukraine crisis, according to WAM.

The MoUs and agreements signed included: 

- An MoU on security cooperation, fighting organized crime and counter terrorism.

- An MoU to establish a $4.2 billion Investment Initiative to facilitate investments in the Greek economy across a wide range of sectors.

- A Strategic Framework Agreement between Motor Oil and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore opportunities to supply LNG cargoes to Greece, as well as explore other cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

- An MoU between Masdar and Motor Oil to cooperate on decarbonising the energy market in Greece.

- An MoU between Mubadala Investment Company and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI) to extend their partnership in the €400 million co-investment platform.

Topics: UAE Greece

Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements

Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League chief slams Israeli PM's Jerusalem statements

Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
  • Aboul Gheit’s comments come after Israeli PM says it is ‘the sovereign over Jerusalem’
  • The Arab League chief deplored “the attempt to violate the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which restricts the right of prayer to Muslims only”
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his total rejection of any Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem.

Abdoul Gheit’s stance came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s statements on Sunday, when he said that his country is “the sovereign over Jerusalem, regardless of any external considerations, and will take all decisions related to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city,” according to a statement by his office.

The Arab League chief deplored “the attempt to violate the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which restricts the right of prayer to Muslims only, which may ignite a cycle of violence that threatens security and stability in the region.”

An official source at the league’s general secretariat quoted Aboul Gheit as saying: “The talk about any alleged Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites represents a flagrant violation of international law, and a violation of international legitimacy resolutions that no one recognizes.”

The source added that Aboul Gheit “stressed the Arab League’s firm position in defending Palestinian rights and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their leadership and institutions in defending East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.”

Topics: Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit Naftali Bennett Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem

Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs

Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs
Updated 10 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs

Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs
  • According to the Egyptian military, items seized included four-wheel-drive vehicles, rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, a satellite phone and 1 million narcotic tablets.
Updated 10 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Border guards in western Egypt thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large amount of weapons, ammunition and drugs.

The Defense Ministry said: “This comes as a continuation of the efforts of the border guards in directing fatal strikes against criminal elements and smugglers, and aborting plans and attempts aimed at harming society and Egyptian national security.”

According to the Egyptian military, items seized included four-wheel-drive vehicles, rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, a satellite phone and 1 million narcotic tablets. Legal measures have been taken against the smugglers.

The border guards said they are continuing their “intense efforts … to secure Egypt’s borders.”

Topics: Egypt crime

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal but worried about nuclear activities

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal but worried about nuclear activities
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal but worried about nuclear activities

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal but worried about nuclear activities
  • IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warns Iran that the country was not being transparent enough about its nuclear activities
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s chief said on Tuesday he is still hopeful for a deal between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear pact but that talks were struggling and the moment could be lost.
“We are, of course, still hopeful that some agreement is going to be reached within a reasonable time frame, although we have to recognize the fact that the window of opportunity could be closed any anytime,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said, speaking to European Parliament committees via webstream.
He said he had also warned Iran that the country was not being transparent enough about its nuclear activities.
“In the last few months were able to identify traces of enriched uranium in places that had never been declared by Iran as places where any activity was taking place,” he said.

Topics: Iran IAEA

Kuwait’s Crown Prince accepts government resignation 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince accepts government resignation 
Kuwait’s government is the only Gulf country with a fully elected parliament. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Kuwait's Crown Prince accepts government resignation 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince accepts government resignation 
  • The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of the government in a decree, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Tuesday.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, KUNA added. 

The decree comes over a month after the government resigned on April 5. 

Kuwait’s government is the only Gulf country with a fully elected parliament.

Topics: Kuwait

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

Iran's judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali's execution will be carried out

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
  • No date given as to when the execution will take place
  • Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian disaster medicine researcher arrested by Iran, will be executed without a possibility of exchange with an Iranian national tried in Sweden, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“Djalali has been sentenced to death on several charges and the verdict is final. The sentence will be carried out,” spokesperson Zabihollah Khodaian said, without saying when it would take place.
Last week, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported that the Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21. He was arrested in 2016.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since Sweden detained and put on trial former Iranian official Hamid Noury on charges of war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.
Noury’s trial, condemned by Iran, ended on Wednesday; the verdict is due in July. He could face a life sentence in Sweden.
“These two issues are not related. Mr. Noury is innocent and Mr. Djalali was arrested two years prior to Mr. Noury's case. There is thus no possibility of an exchange of these two individuals,” Khodaian said, adding that Noury's case was “politically motivated.”
Indicating greater tensions between Tehran and Stockholm, authorities detained a Swedish man in Iran on Friday, a few days after Sweden’s foreign ministry advised against unnecessary travel to Iran. 

Topics: Iran Ahmadreza Djalali

