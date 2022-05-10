You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
  • More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the United Nations says
  • More than 3.9 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the east; 1.65 million have fled the Kyiv region and 1.3 million have fled the north
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes and stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday.

This is in addition to the more than 5.9 million Ukrainians who have left the country entirely since Moscow invaded on February 24.

The figure for the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3, issued by the UN’s International Organization for Migration, is up from the estimate of 7.7 million that the IOM gave as of April 17.

“The needs of those internally displaced and all affected by the war in Ukraine are growing by the hour,” said IOM director general Antonio Vitorino.

“Access to populations in need of aid remains a challenge amid active hostilities, but our teams are committed to continue delivering urgent assistance inside Ukraine and in neighboring countries.”

The IOM conducted its latest survey between April 29 and May 3.

Sixty-three percent of current IDPs are estimated to be women.

Almost half of the IDPs have fled their homes in the eastern region of Ukraine, where Russia is now concentrating its assault.

More than 3.9 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the east; 1.65 million have fled the Kyiv region and 1.3 million have fled the north.

The survey found that 36 percent of IDPs — 2.9 million people — are now in the relatively safer west of the country.

The IOM study found that financial support was the overwhelming need among IDPs, with shelter another pressing need.

“Nine percent of all people surveyed in the latest report, including those not internally displaced, indicated that their homes were damaged or destroyed,” the IOM said. “Among the internally displaced alone, this figure rose to 27 percent. Every one out of 10 people surveyed said that they would need materials to fix damaged homes.”

The rapid representative assessment was conducted through interviews with 2,000 anonymous respondents aged over 18 who were contacted at random by telephone.

The survey is used by the IOM to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility and to assess the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

World
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
AP

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
  • Top intelligence agency has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists
  • Paz Esteban became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s government fired the director of the country’s top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region’s secession.
The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists and for taking a full year to discover that the handsets of the prime minister and leading defense and security officials were infiltrated, possibly by a foreign power.
Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who was among the hacking targets, announced after Cabinet meeting that Paz Esteban would be relieved as CNI director.
“That (the hacks of government phones) took a year to discover, well, it is clear there are things that we need to improve,” Robles said. “We are going to try to ensure that these attacks don’t happen again, even though there is no way to be completely safe.”
Esteban’s replacement will be Esperanza Casteleiro, “a woman who has worked for almost 40 years” at the intelligence agency, Robles said.
Esteban acknowledged during a closed-door parliamentary committee hearing last week that with judicial permission, her agency had hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists.
In a separate case, the government recently revealed that an “external” power infected the cellphones of Robles and of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Pegasus spyware last year.
The phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of Spain’s police and border control agencies, also was infected with the spyware at the same time as the defense minister’s phone.
Sánchez’s minority left-wing coalition has often had to rely on votes Parliament from Catalan separatist parties, which have threatened to withdraw their support if the government does not accept responsibility for the hacking.
The leader of Spain’s opposition conservatives, Popular Party president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo slammed the decision to remove Esteban. He said the government had sacrificed her to the Catalan separatists.
“It is a monstrosity that Sánchez offers the head of the CNI director to the separatists, once again weakening the state to assure his survival,” Popular Party President Alberto Nuñez Feijóo wrote on Twitter.
Esteban, 64, became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019, initially on an interim basis. Her appointment was made permanent in February 2020.
The previous CNI director had received criticism for failing in 2017 to stop preparations by Catalan separatists to hold an independence referendum that had been deemed illegal by Spain’s top courts.
The alleged phone hacks of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists was denounced last month in a report by the Canada-based digital rights group Citizen Lab.
The list of phones that were allegedly infected by Pegasus spyware, which the Israeli company NSO says it only sells to government agencies, includes the current regional head of Catalonia. The Citizen Lab report said the hacks started in late 2019, with Esteban in charge of the CNI.
Robles has defended the targeting of Catalan politicians for their involvement in a separatist plot that tried and failed to separate Catalonia from the rest of Spain five years ago.
Gabriel Rufián, the parliamentary spokesman for the Catalan party ERC, said that dismissal of Esteban was not about appeasing the separatists. He noted that the CNI has also been accused of neglecting the tech security of top government officials.
“It seems logical, with all my respects to Esteban, that in a country that admits that the phones of the prime minister and defense minister have been illegally spied upon, for the head of the CNI to assume the responsibility,” Rufián said.

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random. (AFP)
Updated 49 min 48 sec ago
AP

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha
  • Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation
Updated 49 min 48 sec ago
AP

BUCHA: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged Tuesday that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russia’s war.
Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation.
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal on March 31.
“We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here, but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” Baerbock said. “And we as the international community will do this. That’s the promise we can and must make here in Bucha.”
Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. The trip comes days after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine’s unwillingness to invite the German president because of his past close dealings with Russia.
Baerbock visited Bucha together with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, saying the international community would help Ukraine to collect evidence of war crimes.
Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were going shopping, and a woman and her two children shot dead while they were trying to flee.
“Nobody can take away the pain (of the survivors),” she said. “The pain of fathers and mothers, of aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and colleagues. But we can ensure there is justice.”
The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said Tuesday that it had received reports of more than 300 men, women and children being unlawfully killed in Bucha during the occupation.
Across Ukraine, the global body has corroborated 3,381 civilian deaths since the beginning of the war.
“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” Bogner said.

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port
  • Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic
  • The UN drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

JAKARTA: Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday made Indonesia’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said.
Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.
The four black packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of cocaine worth $82.6 million (1.2 trillion rupiah) were found floating near Merak port on Java island on Sunday, the navy’s deputy chief of staff said at a news conference Monday.
Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic, Vice Adm. Ahmadi Heri Purwono said. Smugglers likely put the drugs in the water near a port for them to be moved by a speedboat and were monitoring the packages when they were seized by the navy, he said.
“This is a spectacular seizure of cocaine, considering its huge value and the impact on the people as a result of the illicit drugs,” Purwono said. No one has been arrested, and authorities are still investigating, he said.
The officers who spotted the package were among 5,000 navy personnel deployed to secure Eid Al-Fitr homecomings. Millions of Indonesians celebrate the holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by traveling to see their families across the vast archipelago.
The UN drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population. Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency estimates there are 5.6 million drug users in the country of 270 million people.
Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners. Its last executions were in 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack
  • Militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO suspected to be behind the attack
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

BUNIA, DR Congo: Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a displaced persons’ camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.
The attack occurred on Monday, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the region.
It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.
CODECO — the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo — is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.
It is considered one of the deadliest militias operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of ethnic massacres in Ituri.
Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in the region, said most of the victims in Monday’s attack were children and stressed the death toll was provisional.
Photos seen by AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.
Ituri and neighboring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued.

Russia pounds Odesa as civilian bodies uncovered elsewhere

Russia pounds Odesa as civilian bodies uncovered elsewhere
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Russia pounds Odesa as civilian bodies uncovered elsewhere

Russia pounds Odesa as civilian bodies uncovered elsewhere
  • Strikes came the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without being able to boast of major new battlefield successes
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russia pounded away at Ukraine’s vital southern port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
The bodies were found in a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the city of Kharkiv, which has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.
“This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!” said Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration, in a social media message announcing the deaths.
Izyum lies on a key route to the eastern industrial region of the Donbas, now the focus of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Synehubov did not say specifically where the building was.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. One person was killed and five were wounded, the military said.
Ukraine alleged at least some of the munitions used dated back to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting. Ukrainian, British and American officials warn Russia is rapidly expending its stock of precision weapons and may not be able to quickly build more, raising the risk of more imprecise rockets being used as the conflict grinds on. That could result in wider damage and more civilian deaths.
But the Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank tracking the war, said Moscow did use some precision weapons against Odesa: Kinzhal, or “Dagger,” hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.
Using advanced guided missiles allows Russia to fire at a distance without being exposed to potential anti-aircraft fire.
The strikes came the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without being able to boast of major new battlefield successes. On Monday, he watched troops march in formation and military hardware roll by in a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the Soviet Union’s role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
Many Western analysts had expected Putin to use Victory Day holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, but he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.
Putin has long bristled at NATO’s creep eastward into former Soviet republics. Ukraine and its Western allies have denied the country posed any threat.
“The danger was rising by the day,” Putin said. “Russia has given a preemptive response to aggression. It was forced, timely, and the only correct decision.”
Intense fighting also raged in Ukraine’s east, including at a steel plant in Mariupol, where Russian forces sought to end the resistance of Ukrainian defenders making their last stand.
One of the Ukrainian fighters holding out at the steel plant said they were still defending the city. Valeri Paditel, who heads the border guards in the Donetsk region, said the fighters were “doing everything to make those who defend the city in the future proud.”
The Ukrainian military warned Tuesday that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries. The claim wasn’t immediately explained in the report. But Russian shelling has previously targeted oil depots and other industrial sites during the war.
Russia has about 97 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, largely in the east and the south, a slight increase over last week, according to a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment. Each unit has roughly 1,000 troops, according to the Pentagon.
The official said that overall, the Russian effort in the Donbas hasn’t achieved any significant progress in recent days and continues to face stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
Satellite photos showed intense fires in Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine on Monday. A cause for the fires wasn’t immediately clear. However, Planet Labs images showed thick smoke rising to the east of Vasylivka, a city which is flanked by nature preserves.

