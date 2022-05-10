Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements

You are here

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (Reuters)
Updated 10 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Aboul Gheit’s comments come after Israeli PM says it is ‘the sovereign over Jerusalem’
  • The Arab League chief deplored ‘the attempt to violate the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which restricts the right of prayer to Muslims only’
Updated 10 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his total rejection of any Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem.

Abdoul Gheit’s stance came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s statements on Sunday, when he said that his country is “the sovereign over Jerusalem, regardless of any external considerations, and will take all decisions related to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city,” according to a statement by his office.

The Arab League chief deplored “the attempt to violate the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which restricts the right of prayer to Muslims only, which may ignite a cycle of violence that threatens security and stability in the region.”

An official source at the league’s general secretariat quoted Aboul Gheit as saying: “The talk about any alleged Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites represents a flagrant violation of international law, and a violation of international legitimacy resolutions that no one recognizes.”

The source added that Aboul Gheit “stressed the Arab League’s firm position in defending Palestinian rights and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their leadership and institutions in defending East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.”

Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea

Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea
Updated 23 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea

Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea
  • Sermons to warn against ‘dangerous’ voter boycott in Sunday’s poll
Updated 23 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Sunni preachers have been told to issue a call in their Friday sermons for people to take part in the country’s parliamentary elections on May 15.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, the Sunnis’ supreme religious authority, instructed preachers to urge Lebanese to head to the polling stations on Sunday, and elect those who would “preserve Lebanon, and the future of its children, its Arab identity and its legitimate institutions.”

Many Sunnis have said they will boycott the elections following a decision by the head of the Future Movement, former prime minister Saad Hariri, to step down from politics and not contest the poll.

Some say that the many electoral lists and numerous candidates in Beirut, Tripoli and Akkar make it difficult to choose Sunni MPs, with most voting only for the Future Movement in previous elections.

Derian has previously declared that “election is a duty and a necessity,” and warned of the “extremely dangerous” effects of a voter boycott on the representation of Sunnis in parliament.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari visited several election hopefuls on Tuesday, including the Sunni candidate on the Zahle Sovereignty list, Bilal Hoshaimy. This electoral list includes activists who took part in the Oct. 17 protests.

Bukhari also visited current MP and candidate Michel Daher, who is running with the Independent Sovereigns list, which includes nonpartisan figures.

The incoming parliament will elect a new president to succeed Michel Aoun.

For the second day, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah addressed party supporters in the southern suburb of Beirut and singled out voters “who support the resistance, but do not want to vote because of the living crisis.”

Nasrallah described the upcoming election as a “political July war” — a reference to the July 2006 conflict with Israel — and said: “You must get out of your homes to exercise political resistance in order for us to have armed military resistance; if the resistance abandons its weapons, who will protect Lebanon?”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also urged his supporters to vote on Sunday. Before Berri’s speech, the Amal Movement candidate Qabalan Qabalan criticized the “clamor, chaos and madness” that accompanies election campaigns.

Qabalan said that his party hopes to renew political life and constitutional institutions in Lebanon in order to get the country out of the “deep pit” it is in.

“There is no need to raise the ceiling in political discourse, nor to provoke sectarian and political fanaticism in the hope of a vote or a seat or a majority here or there. We must admit that the country does not function by a system wherein a majority rules over a minority. A majority cannot subjugate a minority, no matter how powerful it is, because the foundations of this country are based on understanding among all its components and groups,” Qabalan said.

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces party — which is engaged in a fierce battle against the Free Patriotic Movement — addressed supporters during an electoral meeting in which he criticized Aoun, saying that the presidency has become “a title for undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty, destroying its institutions and eroding the state; a title of hunger, poverty, humiliation and power cuts.”

The FPM is a Lebanese Christian group founded by Aoun in 2005.

Geagea said that Lebanon witnessed “the biggest lies and fraud undertaken by the FPM. Its goal was only to reach power, and when it achieved that, it forgot its promises.”

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
  • Authorities fear escalation in hostilities in the weeks ahead on anniversaries of the Palestinian Catastrophe (Nakba), and the occupation of the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza and the Golan Heights
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has significantly escalated its security crackdown on the West Bank and East Jerusalem in an attempt to prevent Palestinian attacks, according to security experts.

It is doing this, they say, by stepping up arrests, using excessive force, demolishing the homes of suspects, and reinforcing its military presence across the West Bank and along the 1,200-kilometer segregation wall that separates the territory from Israel.

However, these measures will not work, the experts told Arab News, without a political process that offers Palestinians hope that the Israeli occupation will end.

Continuing Palestinian attacks have led to a dispute between the Israeli political and military establishments as there is no specific Palestinian culprit to blame and target in response to the attacks. This was also the case during the second Palestinian Intifada and Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has demanded that Hamas pay the price for incitement, in particular a speech by its leader, Yahya Sinwar, that he blamed for motivating the recent attacks. Meanwhile, military officials proposed the launch of a large-scale military operation against Jenin and surrounding villages on the grounds that most of the attackers came from there.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatened the Palestinians, saying: “Without security stability, the Palestinian economy will be damaged, the steps we have taken will collapse, and the land from where the perpetrators come will be shaken.”

Israeli security officials expect the wave of Palestinian attacks to continue for a several weeks. Security agency Shin Bet is finding it difficult to confront the threat because the attackers are not posting messages on social media before carrying out attacks.

On Tuesday, the first anniversary of the start of last year’s war in Gaza, described by Hamas as the ‘Sword of Jerusalem Battle,’ Palestinian factions confirmed their continued readiness to resist the Israelis.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said: “The ‘Jerusalem Sword’ battle constituted an important chapter in the history of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, who thought that his hand was free in Jerusalem and that his policies and plans had provided the opportunity to impose temporal and spatial division at Al-Aqsa Mosque and to displace our people in Sheikh Jarrah (a neighborhood in Jerusalem).

“The resistance imposed equations and rules of engagement that made Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa its top priorities.”

The Israeli army is preparing for the possibility of escalations in hostilities on upcoming dates that are of special significance to Palestinians, including: May 15, the anniversary of the Palestinian Catastrophe (Nakba); May 29, the anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem, when settlers organize a march; and June 5, the anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Syrian Golan Heights.

Ghassan Al-Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst, told Arab News that the violent reactions by Palestinians had been provoked by Israeli actions against them that have reached unprecedented levels.

“Provocations by Israeli extremist right-wingers at Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, and a free hand given to settlers in the West Bank to attack the Palestinians and their properties, have caused Palestinian outrage,” he said.

“The problem is that the current Israeli government is fragile and is forced to make concessions to settlers and Israeli right-wing parties, whether regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque or in the West Bank, in addition to the economic hardships the Palestinians are experiencing.

“The solution to the problem of violent Palestinian reactions is not by using military force, but rather by mitigating provocations against the Palestinians, improving the economic situation and giving them hope for a political future.”

Israeli authorities launched a massive crackdown in East Jerusalem in April. Police arrested 894 Palestinians, imposed home-confinement orders on 37 others, banned 590 people from Al-Aqsa Mosque, injured 463 people, and demolished one house, according to a report issued by Jerusalem Governorate.

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians
Updated 10 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians
  • Catholic leader sends message to Pope Tawadros II on 9th friendship day
  • Two churches had signed a Christological declaration to initiate ecumenical dialogue on May 10, 1973
Updated 10 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has confirmed to all Coptic Christians his “unfailing friendship in Christ,” and pledged engagement for “full visible communion” between the two churches.

The leader of the Catholic Church made the commitment in a message on the nineth Coptic-Catholic Friendship Day to Tawadros II, the pope of Alexandria and patriarch of the See of St. Mark, who lives in Egypt.

Francis expressed his “heartfelt gratitude for the spiritual bonds uniting the See of Peter and the See of Mark. May we continue our pilgrimage of Christian fraternity, especially in preparation for next year’s celebration of the 10th anniversary of our memorable meeting in Rome and of the 50th anniversary of the historic encounter between Pope Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III.”

Tawadros II met with Francis in the Vatican on May 8, 2013. That was the second gathering of popes in Italy in 1,500 years.

The last visit of a Coptic pope to the Vatican occurred on May 10, 1973, when then-Pope Shenouda III and then-Pope Paul VI signed a Christological declaration to initiate ecumenical dialogue between the two Christian churches.

Francis told Tawadros II that “friendship is the surest way to achieve unity” between Christians, and wished to continue “the journey towards full visible communion.”

“As we approach the Feast of Pentecost, I pray that the Holy Spirit will unite us ever more and bestow his gifts of consolation upon our suffering human family, especially in these days of pandemic and war.”

Unofficial figures estimate the percentage of Copts in Egypt at 10 to 15 percent of the population. The Coptic Orthodox Church has stated it has 20 to 25 million members.

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
  • Borrell said that Russia was not invited due to the war in Ukraine.
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.
Opening a donor event in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that 60 percent of Syria’s population “suffer food insecurity, and barely know where the next meal is going to come from.”
“The Russian war will increase food and energy prices and the situation in Syria will become worse,” he said.
Borrell said the 27-nation bloc would provide an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for Syria this year, bringing the annual total to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). He said the EU would also provide 1.56 billion euros ($1.65 billion) next year.
“Our strong political commitment to Syria must be backed by equally strong financial commitments,” Borrell said. He vowed that the EU would maintain sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, and stressed that there can be no normalized relations until Syrian refugees are “safe to go back home.”
Food prices around the world were already rising, but the war in Ukraine – a major wheat supplier – has made things worse. The impact is worsening the plight of millions of Syrians driven from their homes by the country’s 11-year war. Many rely on international aid to survive.
The war in Ukraine has also created a whole new group of refugees. European nations and the US have rushed to help more than 5.5 million Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries, as well as more than 7 million displaced within Ukraine’s borders.
Half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million people was displaced by the conflict.
Aid agencies are hoping to draw some of the world’s attention back to Syria at Tuesday’s conference, hosted by the EU. The funding also goes toward aid for the 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.
Non-EU country Norway said Monday that it would provide 1.5 billion kroner ($156 million) in 2021 to assist people in Syria and neighboring countries.
Last year, the EU, the United States and other nations pledged $6.4 billion to help Syrians and neighboring countries hosting refugees. But that fell well short of the $10 billion that the UN had sought.
Imogen Sudbery, from the International Rescue Committee aid group, urged the EU to do more, noting that “even if donors pledge the same as previous years, they will not fill this alarming and rapidly-increasing funding gap.”
Syria’s foreign ministry criticized the Brussels event, saying neither the Syrian government nor its ally Russia are taking part in it. It said the conference is being organized by countries that are imposing sanctions on the “Syrian people” and blocking reconstruction.
“Countries organizing or participating in this conference occupy or support the occupation of part of the Syrian territories and loot the resources of the Syrian people,” the ministry said. The term “occupation” was a reference to hundreds of US troops present in oil-rich eastern parts of Syria.
Borrell said that Russia was not invited due to the war in Ukraine.
“We are inviting those partners who have a genuine, a real interest to contribute to peace in the world,” he said. The UN decided not to co-host this year’s conference because the EU refused to invite Russia.

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
  • The move represents the clearest acknowledgement since the parliament appointed Bashagha in March
  • Both sides are backed by armed factions and any attempt by Bashagha to force his way into Tripoli could trigger fighting across western areas of Libya
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s parliament wants the government it has appointed under Fathi Bashagha to be based for now in Sirte, it said on Tuesday, amid a stalemate over control of the capital Tripoli where another administration refuses to hand over power.
The move represents the clearest acknowledgement since the parliament appointed Bashagha in March that he cannot take over in Tripoli yet with Libya paralyzed by its crisis of two governments.
Deadlock between Bashagha and Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who was appointed prime minister last year, risks igniting a new round of conflict in Libya after two years of comparative peace, or splitting its territory again between rival camps.
Both sides are backed by armed factions and any attempt by Bashagha to force his way into Tripoli could trigger fighting across western areas of Libya.
The parliament will hold its own next session in Sirte, a central coastal city close to the frozen frontline from Libya’s last conflict, in support of Bashagha’s government, said the chamber’s spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi and it split in 2014 between warring factions in the west, where Tripoli is located, and in the east, where the parliament moved.
Dbeibah’s government was installed last year to run all of Libya for an interim period as part of a peace process that was meant to include national elections in December.
However, after the election process collapsed amid disputes over the rules, the eastern-based parliament said Dbeibah’s term had expired and moved to appoint its own administration.
Dbeibah says his government is still valid and that he will hand over power only after an election.

