Israeli minister pledges full probe into killing of reporter

An undated photo provided by Al Jazeera shows Shireen Abu Akleh standing next to a TV camera in an area where the Dome of the Rock shrine at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is seen at left in the background. (AP)
Updated 11 May 2022
  • Benny Gantz told reporters that Israel has been in touch with US and Palestinian officials
  • While the military initially suggested Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister promised a thorough investigation of the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday and asked that Palestinian officials hand over the bullet that killed her.
Benny Gantz told reporters that Israel has been in touch with US and Palestinian officials, and said all parts of the investigation would be made public.
While the military initially suggested Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians, while she was covering an Israel raid in the West Bank, Gantz was more cautious Wednesday evening. “We are trying to figure out exactly what happened....I don’t have final conclusions.”
“I am very sorry for what happened,” Gantz told reporters. “Currently we do not know what was the direct cause of Shireen’s death. We are very decisive to have a full-scale investigation of this process, and we hope to get Palestinian cooperation on this issue. Without the report of the pathological findings and the forensic findings, it would be very hard for us to find out what happened on the ground.”
“We investigated all the troops that were part of the operation,” he added. “So far, we don’t have any final conclusion.”

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes
Updated 11 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • A Shiite voter in Beirut’s second constituency told Arab News that he had been offered $300 if he and his family agreed to vote for a particular businessman
BEIRUT: With Lebanon’s crucial parliamentary elections on Sunday expected to go down to the wire, candidates and party supporters have been accused of trying to buy their way to victory by offering cash bribes to undecided voters.

A Shiite voter in Beirut’s second constituency told Arab News that he had been offered $300 if he and his family agreed to vote for a particular businessman.

The man, who asked to be identified only as Mohammed, said: “Supporters campaigning for their parties call me every day to ask who I will be voting for. I have no idea how they got my number. Some offer ration cards, others money, to either vote for them, or even boycott the elections or cast a blank ballot.”

Mohammed, who has no links with the Amal Movement or Hezbollah, said he is unlikely to vote. “All the parties in power had the opportunity to fulfill their promises, but they have left their people mired in their misery. We will not re-elect them.”

Electoral bribery has long been a problem in Lebanon, despite laws banning the practice, but has become more widespread and visible with the collapse of the national currency and decline in living conditions.

Now, if rumors from the money exchange black market are to be believed, the exchange rate will drop ahead of the elections as parties attempt to buy votes using US currency.

One money changer, who declined to be named, told Arab News: “Electoral spending is expected to rise during the next few days as parties attempt to buy the largest number of votes, through direct bribes.”

People in Beirut have reported that money changers have been stopping passers-by in the street to ask if they want to exchange their dollars.

Many believe the election result will depend on undecided voters or those desperate for money, who will end up voting for the highest bidder.

Lebanese electoral law states: “During the period of the electoral campaign, the provision of services or the payment of funds including the obligations and expenses of candidates shall be prohibited.”

Nadim Abdelmalak, head of Lebanon’s supervisory commission for elections, said recently: “The commission has not received any complaint from any party regarding electoral bribery.”

However, according to the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections, rapidly worsening living conditions are reinforcing the presence of bribery, especially with  about 80 percent of the population facing poverty as a result of the country’s economic crisis.

The unemployment rate is also approaching 40 percent amid a record collapse of the national currency against the dollar, while a freeze on bank withdrawals and the withholding of depositors’ funds are also threatening household budgets.

Ihab, a cab driver and voter in the Beirut’s second district, said that “he doesn’t mind receiving help from any electoral list.”

Many electoral lists offered gas and food vouchers. “They even offered to pay the generator bills and they are now offering to rent my car to transport voters for payment in dollars. I agreed, but I will not vote for anyone.”

LADE said that it had evidence of candidates distributing baby milk in the north of Lebanon, while others have donated solar panels to light roads.

Samer, a voter in the Zahle district, said that “as the electoral battle in the region heats up, the bribes will double and this will manifest on the election day. Those voting in the morning will be less bribed than those voting in the afternoon.”

Bribery appears commonplace in the electoral districts where competition is fierce, especially Beirut I, Beirut II, Zahle, Keserwan, Jbeil, Batroun, Koura, Bsharri, Zgharta and Chouf Aley.

However, the contest seems less heated in regions controlled by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

Mayssa, from the Baalbek–Hermel district, said: “A group from Hezbollah visited our home in the southern suburbs of Beirut and asked about the number of voters in the family. They assured us that transport will be available from Beirut to the district. They didn’t offer anything else.”

With fuel prices at crippling levels, most parties are offering voters in remote areas gas vouchers to cover their driving costs to polling stations.

The cost of refueling a car often exceeds 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($300), which means voters in isolated villages can face a $600 bill to drive back and forth to vote.

Salam, who works in a Beirut hotel, said: “Hezbollah is confident that they will win the elections. That is why they are not urging us to vote for them, although I am reluctant to vote because I no longer believe in anyone.”

British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

  • Retired geologist Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested in March at the Baghdad airport
  • The charges against him are based on Iraq's opaque antiquities laws and are punishable by death
BAGHDAD: A British national accused by Iraq of collecting small archaeological fragments will be tried next week on charges potentially punishable by death, his Baghdad lawyer said Wednesday.
Retired geologist Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested in March at the Baghdad airport after Iraqi customs officials found him in possession of pottery fragments taken from an ancient site in southern Iraq. A German citizen accompanying him was also charged, but details of his case have not been made public.
Fitton will stand trial before Iraq’s Felony Court this Sunday, his lawyer, Thair Soud, told The Associated Press.
The charges against him are based on Iraq’s opaque antiquities laws and are punishable by death. However, Fitton’s legal team and a British official following the case have said they believe this outcome will be unlikely.
During the trial, Soud will have to prove to a panel of judges that Fitton did not harbor any criminal intent when he picked up shards of pottery found strewn across the desert landscape during a tourism expedition to Eridu, an ancient Mesopotamian site in what is now Dhi Qar province. In total, 12 fragments of pottery and other shards were found in Fitton’s possession by Iraqi authorities.
Soud had drafted a proposal under Iraqi law to have the case closed before a trial takes place on the grounds that it could harm Iraq’s national interests. Tourism is a nascent industry in the country, but the government introduced visas on arrival last year to encourage international visitors to come and tour its many archaeological sites.
Fitton’s family has petitioned the British Foreign Office to assist Soud in submitting his proposal to Iraq’s public prosecutor, garnering over 100,000 signatures. Fitton missed his daughter Leila Fitton’s wedding in Malaysia, which took place last Sunday. She said she was “heartbroken” by his absence.
Concerns grew shortly after Fitton’s arrest when Shiite militia groups published posts on social media that included his passport details and accused the British government of attempting to intervene with Iraqi judicial procedures.

Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula

Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

  • The deaths follow a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers and was claimed by Daesh
  • News of the attack came as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Cairo
CAIRO: At least five Egyptian military personnel were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday in northern Sinai, two security sources said, the second deadly strike against security forces on the peninsula in less than a week.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire at a security post in the coastal area of northeastern Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities.

The deaths follow a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers and was claimed by Daesh, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Egypt expanded security control over populated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by militants linked to Daesh have continued.

News of Wednesday’s attack came as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Cairo. The Egyptian presidency said the two had discussed the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, which is a major provider of military aid to Cairo.

On Monday, El-Sisi voiced hopes for deeper counter-terrorism ties with Washington in a meeting with the general who oversees US forces in the Middle East, a US military official said.

Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh

Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

  • The group aims to reaffirm their shared determination to continue fighting Daesh
  • Nuland, the third highest-ranking US diplomat, replaced Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tested positive for COVID-19
RABAT, Morocco: Members of the global coalition fighting the Daesh group gathered in Morocco on Wednesday to discuss the campaign, a reminder of the persistent threat from the extremist group despite the overwhelming preoccupation with Russia’s war on Ukraine.
US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita the annual meeting of senior officials from the 8-year-old, 83-member bloc. The group aims to reaffirm their shared determination to continue fighting Daesh.
Nuland, the third highest-ranking US diplomat, replaced Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tested positive for COVID-19.
Daesh at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles (103,600 square kilometers) stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. It lost its last patch of territory in eastern Syria in March 2019 following a years-long global fight against the group.
Since that time, it has largely gone underground and waged a low-level insurgency, including roadside bombings, assassinations and hit-and-run attacks mostly targeting security forces in Iraq and Syria.
In recent months, the group has exploited economic collapse, lack of governance and growing ethnic tensions in the impoverished region to reverse counter-Daesh gains.
Its attacks in the region included a major assault earlier this year to seize a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 Daesh detainees.
The group has claimed several attacks in Israel recently, and a Daesh affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers. In Afghanistan, Daesh militants have stepped up attacks on the country’s new rulers, the Taliban, as well as religious and ethnic minorities.
This year’s meeting is taking place to the backdrop of significant other international priorities, including the devastating war in Ukraine, fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and stepping up the fight against climate change.
Moroccan media report that some 80 countries would be represented at the gathering Monday. Delegates will also discuss ways to prevent resurgence in Iraq and Syria by stabilizing liberated areas and pursuing sustainable solutions for Daesh detainees and their family members, as well as countering Daesh networks on the African continent and elsewhere.
The Moroccan government said it hopes the meeting will result in increased international commitment and cooperation in the fight against Daesh, with a particular focus on Africa and the growing terrorist threat in the Middle East and other countries.
Numerous Moroccans have traveled to Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to join extremist groups in recent years. Morocco has also experienced multiple attacks itself. Five suicide attacks in Casablanca in 2003 killed 33 people. In 2011, an explosion destroyed a cafe in Marrakesh, killing 17 people, most of them foreign tourists.

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

  • Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Omani FM Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat
  • Omani FM Al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements
DUBAI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday visited Oman, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, where he met with the Gulf Arab state’s ruling sultan, Omani state media said.

US-allied Gulf states have not taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while urging restraint and diplomacy to end the crisis. Gulf oil producers had also resisted Western calls to pump more oil and help isolate Moscow.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements and supported all international efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, state media reported.

Indirect US-Iranian talks to revive the pact have stalled.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are the other parties to the accord, which Washington quit in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually breach various nuclear restrictions the deal imposes.

