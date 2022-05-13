You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
At least $1 billion is needed to kick-start South Africa's green hydrogen industry (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mck7

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: South Africa will need to attract investments of $14 billion for its green hydrogen plan to succeed, Bloomberg reported citing the head of the government’s climate finance task team.

At least $1 billion would be needed to create an industry that could export 20,000 tons of climate friendly fuel annually, Daniel Mminele said in a speech this week.

An additional $13 billion will be required to hit the 270,000 ton target, he said.

Mminele, a former central banker, was appointed this year to negotiate details of an offer of $8.5 billion in climate finance from some of the world’s richest nations to help South Africa cut its reliance on coal. 

Some of that money would need to go toward developing green hydrogen and electric-vehicle industries in South Africa, he told a think-tank.

On a separate note, Saudi Arabia will discuss closer cooperation in the mining industry with South Africa, as agreed at a meeting of the Kingdom’s Cabinet last February, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as a step to diversify the Kingdom's economy away from oil.

In this context, Saudi state-owned mining company Ma'aden announced the opening of a new regional office in South Africa on its Twitter account, on May 12. 

“From Africa, Saudi culture shines with its deep-rooted history,” Ma'aden said.

Topics: South Africa Green hydrogen

Related

NEOM Green Hydrogen appoints David Edmondson as new CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM Green Hydrogen appoints David Edmondson as new CEO

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais

UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s Shaheen Chem Investment will join a proposed joint venture between Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Co., or TA’ZIZ, and Reliance Industries to build a $2 billion chemical facility.

The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is a project involving ADNOC and ADQ, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported.

To be built in Ruwais, the Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride and Polyvinyl Chloride facility will supply local manufacturers, replacing imported chemicals and export to international markets.

“The partnership supports our national strategy to drive the growth and diversification of the country’s industrial base, strengthen domestic supply chains and enable the private sector to ‘Make it in the Emirates’, in line with the leadership’s wise directives,” CEO of TA’ZIZ, Khaleefa Yousef Al-Mheiri, said.

Topics: TA’ZIZ Reliance Shaheen

Related

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains
Updated 35 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains
Updated 35 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose around 1.5 percent on Friday but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China’s COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling fuel supplies from Russia, Reuters is reporting.

Brent crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.6 percent, at $109.13 a barrel at 0602 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.40, or 1.3 percent, to $107.53 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts were, however, on track to post declines for the week, with Brent set to drop nearly 3 percent and WTI 2 percent.

The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a EU ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note that oil traders were looking “for a glimmer of light at the end of China’s gloomy lockdown tunnel.”

“Still, we continuously end up at square one with lower case counts weighted against the authorities doubling down on their zero COVID policy,” he added.

Inflation and aggressive rate rises have driven the US dollar to 20-year highs, which has capped oil price gains as a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive when purchased in other currencies.

Analysts, however, continue to focus on the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil, after Moscow imposed sanctions this week on European units of state-owned Gazprom and after Ukraine halted a key gas transit route.

“With European natural gas prices soaring, it is inevitable that some spillover into oil will occur,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note

“An escalation by Russia on the sanctions front is likely to flow into oil price strength,” he added.

An International Energy Agency report on Thursday highlighted the duelling factors in the market, saying rising oil production in the Middle East and the United States and a slowdown in demand growth are “expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption.”

The agency said it saw output from Russia falling by nearly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) from July, or about three times more than is currently displaced, if sanctions for its war on Ukraine are expanded or if they deter further buying. 

— Reuters

Topics: Oil

Related

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings
Business & Economy
Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings

Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands

Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands

Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation currently visiting the Netherlands held meetings and joint working sessions with Dutch counterparts to enhance partnership and economic cooperation between the two countries as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The delegation is being headed by the Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Competitiveness Center, Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The agenda included holding several meetings with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jan-Kees Goet, the Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency Dr. Hilde van der Meer, and the Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb.
The delegation traveled to Rotterdam to complete joint working sessions hosted by the Foreign Investment Agency with the participation of major Dutch companies, during which they focused on promising opportunities and prospects for cooperation and partnership in the areas of waste management, e-health, hydrogen production, water and agriculture.
The delegation also concluded a field tour with the Director of International Affairs at the Port of Rotterdam, Rene van der Plas, to review the Netherlands’ expertise in the areas of port planning and development, and its role in facilitating business and increasing the effectiveness of logistics services, in addition to reviewing the port’s vocational training academy.
The Saudi delegation included leaders from the ministries of energy, investment, environment, water and agriculture, the General Authority for Ports, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, the National Competitiveness Center, Jeddah Islamic Port, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers, in addition to representatives of the most prominent national companies, such as Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Netherlands Holland Vision 2030

Related

Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, is in the technological feasibility stage of its two green hydrogen projects, Emirates News agency reported citing a senior executive. 

Green hydrogen will constitute an important role in the utility firm’s portfolio of renewables, Farid Al-Awlaqi added. 

It is a significant part of the firm’s 2030 growth strategy, which entails increasing its gross power capacity to 30 gigawatts from 18 GW in the UAE and adding up to 15 GW internationally. 

The capacity growth will focus on renewable energy to include over 30 percent of its generation portfolio by 2030, compared to 5 percent currently. 

The two green hydrogen projects are TAQA’s partnership with Emirates Steel to develop the first green steel production in the Middle East and North African region. 

The second one is the development of an industrial-scale green ammonia manufacturing and export facility in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi TAQA Hydrogen

Related

UAE’s TAQA, Dubal Holding, EWEC to acquire Emirates Global Aluminium assets
Business & Economy
UAE’s TAQA, Dubal Holding, EWEC to acquire Emirates Global Aluminium assets

Aramco profit estimates at $38bn, eyes world’s top-valued firm spot

Aramco profit estimates at $38bn, eyes world’s top-valued firm spot
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Aramco profit estimates at $38bn, eyes world’s top-valued firm spot

Aramco profit estimates at $38bn, eyes world’s top-valued firm spot
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, will announce its quarterly financial results on May 15 amid expectations by analysts that profits will increase.

The company’s median net income forecast, based on 12 analysts' expectations, stands at $38 billion, compared to $31 billion in the fourth quarter and $21 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Aramco has recently been in a race with Apple Inc. for the world’s most valuable company for the first time since 2020, with the tech major being pressured by rising inflation.

Strong oil prices drove the crude giant to claim the top position globally in terms of market cap as its shares hit record levels on May 11 to yield a valuation of $2.43 trillion.

A day later, Aramco was longer the highest valued company as its stock retreated 1.8 percent to exit the week with a $2.366 trillion market cap, slightly behind Apple’s $2.371 trillion valuation.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Profit Market cap

Related

Fitch revises Saudi Aramco’s outlook to positive, affirms rating at ‘A’
Business & Economy
Fitch revises Saudi Aramco’s outlook to positive, affirms rating at ‘A’

Latest updates

South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
South Africa needs $14bn for green hydrogen plan: Climate finance chief
Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been ‘reopened’: EU’s Borrell
Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been ‘reopened’: EU’s Borrell
Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais
UAE’s Shaheen joins TA’ZIZ, Reliance JV to construct $2bn chemical project in Ruwais

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.