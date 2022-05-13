You are here

Saudi flight academy expands domestic training sites to accommodate Chinese students: CEO
Captain Larry Wade, CEO of OxfordSaudia Flight Academy, speaking to Arab News (Arab News)
WAEL MAHDI

WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi flight academy OxfordSaudia is expanding its domestic training sites to accommodate Chinese students amid an agreement with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, its CEO said.

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 gave the potential to bring students and to initiate this training opportunity, Captain Wade told Arab News during the Future Aviation Forum held in Riyadh.

“We kept talking to the Chinese and we realized this vision of being able to bring them. We didn't expect it to be 1,000 students, we expected small numbers,” he said.

Captain Wade said that there are 1,200 students in the school at the moment. 

“The opportunity here is for us to take the students that we have now and employ them, because at the moment, the airlines aren't hiring, so we can employ our own students to teach these Chinese students,” he said.

“It's exciting now that we have the first group coming in, you know, we're actually starting the process of working with that first group of students right now,” he added.

Saudi Arabia will see its men and women working as aviation expert trainers across the globe, and the academy graduates finishing this year will become flight instructors.

The Academy has announced an agreement with Oxford Aviation Academy to also hire instructors into those schools, he added.

“This gives us an opportunity to take Saudi men and women and use them around the world as expert trainers, develop their expertise, and then bring them back into the airline industry to further their career,” said Wade.

The agreement, struck with Maitland 175 and GTI Outreach Educational Resources INC, who represents the major 5 airlines in China, is worth SR350 million ($93.3 million) and marks the first time foreign students will  train to be pilots in the Kingdom.

Maria Hsueh, the President of Maitland 175 and GTI Outreach Educational Resources Inc, said in a statement: “We are also excited to know we are planning on partnering with them to open a flight school in China in an effort, staffed by OxfordSaudia Flight Academy graduates, focusing on creating additional capacity to train Chinese Students at home.”

ICAO President encourages countries to echo Saudi’s challenging aviation targets

ICAO President encourages countries to echo Saudi’s challenging aviation targets
Updated 20 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

ICAO President encourages countries to echo Saudi’s challenging aviation targets

ICAO President encourages countries to echo Saudi’s challenging aviation targets
Updated 20 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation targets should be duplicated by other states, according to the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization council

The Kingdom wants to see the number of travelers going from and to Saudi Arabia rise from 100 million a year to 300 million — a goal described as a “challenge” but a “great opportunity” by Salvatore Sciacchitano, during an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum, held in Riyadh. 

He added that he was “optimistic” about Saudi Arabia’s plans thanks to the “political commitment” and “evolution of the transport” in the Kingdom.

“This is a national objective, it is great that other states would duplicate the same approach in their states,” he said.

Speaking of aviation challenges, Sciacchitano talked about the importance of harmonization at the global level. 

“This is mainly a task of ICAO, in order to create environmental regulations that we do actually, in order to facilitate these kinds of exchanges. Actually, the market is still regulated by mechanisms over profit, so that they do not facilitate very much,” he said.

The aviation sector also faces financing challenges, according to the ICAO President, saying: “We must acknowledge that airlines are the weak ring of the chain, and those that suffer more for example, in the economic value of the chain, are the less profitable. This is something that we must acknowledge and that the risk is high,” he said.

“One of the most important opportunities that must be taken is to liberalize market access,” he added

Sciacchitano spoke of the “destruction” of the aviation sector because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “We've moved from 4.5 billion passengers in 2019 to 2.7 billion in 2020, with a loss of 60 percent of traffic.” 

He suggested that traffic could reach 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, with some regions in Latin America and Europe hitting 90 percent.

While the Pacific area will continue to struggle, the global rebound should be complete by the end of 2023/2024, Sciacchitano suggested.

The ICAO president also called for a more harmonized approach to border closures in future. 

Carbon emissions

Sciacchitano called for an increase in demand for sustainable aviation fuel in order to bring down its sky-high cost compared to traditional forms of energy provision. 

He said that with sustainable aviation fuel costing 355 times more than jet fuel, new global rules needed to be introduced to help bring down the price — as well as an increase in production.

“What needs to be done is to have a global framework, or regulatory framework, and that this is a job before ICAO in order to grant accessibility of what are called the sustainable aviation fuels or low carbon aviation fuels in order to facilitate the access to fuel that is emitting low or no carbon dioxide,” he said. 

Sciacchitano defended the work the industry has already done to lower carbon emissions, saying that  airplanes today emit 80 percent less carbon dioxide than in the 60s. 

If the global fleet were replaced with the most environmentally-friendly planes currently available, the carbon dioxide emissions would be cut by 40 percent overnight, he explained.

Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse

Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse

Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse
  • Bitcoin edges back up from 16-month low
  • TerraUSD collapse shakes crypto market
  • Analysts say impact on traditional markets limited
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON: Cryptocurrencies nursed large losses on Friday, with Bitcoin back above $30,000 and but still set for a record losing streak after the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, rippled through cryptocurrency markets, according to Reuters.

Crypto assets have also been swept up in broad selling of risky investments on worries about high inflation and rising interest rates. Sentiment is particularly fragile, as tokens supposed to be pegged to the dollar have faltered.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market value, managed to bounce in the Asia session and traded around $30,500 at 1140 GMT. It has staged something of a recovery from a 16-month low of around $25,400 reached on Thursday.

But it remains far below week-ago levels of around $40,000 and, unless there is a rebound in weekend trade, is headed for a record seventh consecutive weekly loss.

“I don’t think the worst is over,” said Scottie Siu, investment director of Axion Global Asset Management, a Hong Kong based firm that runs a crypto index fund.

“I think there is more downside in the coming days. I think what we need to see is the open interest collapse a lot more, so the speculators are really out of it, and that’s when I think the market will stabilize.”

Beyond Bitcoin 

Crypto-related stocks have taken a pounding, with shares in broker Coinbase steadying overnight but still down by half in little more than a week.

In Asia, Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology and BC Technology Group, which operate trading platforms and other crypto services, eyed weekly drops of more than 20 percent.

But broader financial markets have so far seen little knock-on effect from the cryptocurrency crash.

“Crypto is still tiny and crypto integration within broader financial markets is still infinitesimally small,” said James Malcolm, head of FX strategy at UBS.

“This idea that what goes on in crypto stays in crypto – that’s in many ways where we still are at the moment.”

Stablecoin Squeeze 

Selling has roughly halved the global market value of cryptocurrencies since November, but the drawdown has turned to panic in recent sessions with the squeeze on stablecoins.

Stablecoins are tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, often the US dollar, and are the main medium for moving money between cryptocurrencies or to convert balances to fiat cash.

Cryptocurrency markets were rocked this week by the collapse of TerraUSD, which broke its 1:1 peg to the dollar.

The coin’s complex stability mechanism, which involved balancing with a free-floating cryptocurrency called Luna, stopped working when Luna came under selling pressure. TerraUSD last traded around 9 cents, while Luna plunged close to zero.

Tether, the biggest stablecoin and one whose developers say is backed by dollar assets, has also come under pressure and fell to 95 cents on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap data, but was back at $1 on Friday.

“Over half of all bitcoin and ether traded on exchanges are versus a stablecoin, with USDT or Tether taking the largest share,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

“For these types of stablecoins, the market needs to trust that the issuer holds sufficient liquid assets they would be able to sell in times of market stress.”

Tether’s operating company says it has the necessary assets in Treasuries, cash, corporate bonds and other money-market products.

But Tether is likely to face further tests if traders keep selling, and analysts are concerned that stress could spill over into money markets if pressure forces more and more liquidation.

Ratings agency Fitch said in a note on Thursday that there could be “significant negative repercussions” for cryptocurrencies and digital finance if investors lose confidence in stablecoins.

“Many regulated financial entities have increased their exposure to cryptocurrencies, defi and other forms of digital finance in recent months, and some Fitch-rated issuers could be affected if crypto market volatility becomes severe,” it said.

However, Fitch said that weak links between crypto markets and regulated financial markets will limit the potential of crypto market volatility to cause wider financial instability. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Alun John; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Energy consumption rise drives net profit increase for Dubai utility firm DEWA 

Energy consumption rise drives net profit increase for Dubai utility firm DEWA 
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Energy consumption rise drives net profit increase for Dubai utility firm DEWA 

Energy consumption rise drives net profit increase for Dubai utility firm DEWA 
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority recorded a net profit of 691 million dirhams ($188.13 million) and revenues of 5.06 billion dirhams in the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter revenues increased by 15 percent, driven by an increase in consumption across all sectors and the transition to a normalized tariff structure in the beginning of this year, a statement showed.

A rise in hospitality and commercial activities in Dubai amid ease of pandemic restrictions globally has contributed to the robust demand growth.

“The strong first quarterly result is a testament to our resilient operating business model and continues a track record of consistent growth. We have ample liquidity on our Balance sheet to allow us to pursue growth opportunities,” DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said.

Electricity revenue grew by 17.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the previous year, while water revenue grew by 20.2 percent and district cooling revenue grew by 17.6 percent.

DEWA’s consolidated gross fixed assets grew by 2.8 billion dirhams to 204.2 billion dirhams as on March 31, 2022 compared to 201.4 billion dirhams on December 31, 2021.

“DEWA will continue to make disciplined capital investments, achieving cost savings while growing our footprint and maintaining a high level of safety, quality and customer happiness. We are committed to creating incremental shareholder value and to providing dividend visibility to our shareholders,” Al Tayer said.

DEWA currently provides its services to 3.5 million Dubai residents, and the Emirate’s active daytime population of over 4.7 million, according to the statement.

Those numbers are expected to grow to 5.8 million and 7.8 million respectively by 2040. 

An interim dividend payment of 3.1 billion dirhams is scheduled to be paid in October 2022, DEWA said.

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows

Raizen allocates $390m to turn waste into biofuel as demand of clean-energy grows
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian bioenergy company Raizen will invest 2 billion reais ($390 million) to build two “second-generation” ethanol plants to turn waste into biofuel amid a growing demand for clean-energy supplies. 

Operations are expected to start in 2024, Bloomberg reported citing CEO Ricardo Mussa.

The facilities will take waste from turning cane into sweetener and use the leftovers to make the fuel, he added. 

This comes as part of the firm’s efforts to deliver 20 second-generation ethanol plants by 2031.

 

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg

Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry has appointed the financial advisory Rothschild to supervise the restructuring of the construction firm Binladin Group.

The appointment means the restructuring process will need more time to be completed, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The restructuring process of Binladin Group started two years ago.

This happens as the Saudi construction company seeks to reduce its debt and to recover following years of losses. 

 

