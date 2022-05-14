You are here

How Saudi women’s participation in logistics and e-commerce is gaining momentum

An Amazon KSA delivery van.
An Amazon KSA delivery van. (Supplied)
Caline Malek

  • More Saudi women are joining the Kingdom’s workforce in a host of industries long dominated by men
  • Saudi reforms preventing gender discrimination are paying dividends as more women enter the labor market
DUBAI: With every passing year, more and more Saudi women are joining the Kingdom’s workforce in a host of industries long dominated by men, in large part thanks to reforms introduced under the Vision 2030 reform agenda.

The Vision 2030 reform agenda was launched in 2017 to help diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by tapping the energy and ideas of the Kingdom’s own young people — particularly its long-underrepresented women.

To this end, the Kingdom brought forward legislation that prevented gender discrimination in wages, occupations and working hours, and enabled women to incorporate businesses without obtaining prior consent. It also launched leadership training programs designed to boost the number of women in management roles.

Since the June 2020 launch of Amazon.sa, a dedicated online store for customers in Saudi Arabia, Amazon has been on a hiring spree, recruiting young Saudis to help facilitate and expand its delivery logistics network at a local level.




Eman Al-Enezi, Amazon KSA's first Saudi female delivery associate. (Supplied)

More recently, Amazon’s recruiters have been targeting Saudi women to manage operations in the Kingdom, in keeping with the government’s drive to Saudize its workforce and empower women.

The US multinational best known for its e-commerce platforms and more recently for its forays into cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence is today one of the world’s most valuable and widely recognized brands.

The Amazon empire was built on the back of a streamlined global logistics network, staffed by legions of employees based at distribution centers all over the world.

Amazon’s latest Saudi hiring scheme was launched in March this year to create opportunities for women in collaboration with the company’s delivery service partners.

“The main challenge is the idea that these jobs are only for men,” Eman Al-Enezi, Amazon KSA’s first Saudi female delivery associate, told Arab News. “I am proud to shatter this misconception and prove that women are equally as capable in this area.”

Amazon says that it drew significant interest among women eager to find work in the logistics sector when it first launched its recruitment program in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha and Dammam last year.




A picker collects items from storage shelves to collates customers' orders at Amazon. (AFP/File Photo)

In response to this demand, according to the company, the program this year offers expanded opportunities for female delivery associates in Jazan, Al-Qassim, Makkah, Madinah and Al-Hofuf.

Al-Enezi says that the program has been very fulfilling and hopes more Saudi women will consider a career in logistics as a result.

“Since joining the company, I have been impressed by the efforts made to ensure my safety and comfort, and I appreciate the flexibility my role offers,” she said.

“Having been with Amazon for a while now, I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact of the company’s female delivery associate hiring program.

“My colleagues are settling in well to their new working environment and are happy to be part of a dynamic organization that puts their needs first.”

Amazon says that it is proud to have fulfilled its commitment to workplace diversity by creating jobs for Saudi women.




Saudi women mechanics at their repair and service garage in Jeddah. (Supplied)

“At Amazon, we have always firmly believed that diversity unlocks fresh perspectives,” Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News.

“These, in turn, enable us to harness the power of innovation and find new ways to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. We are actively trying to remove barriers in an industry that has traditionally been seen as male dominated, not only in Saudi Arabia but across the globe.

“We are proud to partner with local businesses across the country to help level the playing field and create opportunities for talented women to build successful careers in a future-facing industry.

“This program is fully aligned with Amazon’s global commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, while also supporting the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 national transformation strategy.”

According to Saran, Amazon works directly with its delivery service partners to provide training that is geared toward helping female delivery associates balance their individual requirements, using their feedback to tailor work to their lifestyles.

“This allows us to adapt the program to suit their needs in real time,” Saran said. “For instance, we have adopted a flexible approach to working hours, and the routes involved include deliveries to public areas, namely universities, hospitals, compounds and schools.”

Cutting-edge digital technologies and shop-floor automation have transformed the logistics industry in recent years, making careers in the sector accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities.

However, it is the evolution of social attitudes toward women in the workplace and changes in the legal framework of Middle Eastern societies that has unlocked their suppressed potential.

“Here in the MENA region, the past few years have brought unprecedented, transformative changes,” Saran said. “In today’s Saudi Arabia, women hold leadership positions and exercise the highest levels of authority across both business and government.”

Women’s empowerment has been high on the Saudi government’s agenda — with the private sector’s wholehearted endorsement. “By maintaining the momentum of these efforts, we can help accelerate the speed of change even further,” Saran said.

Indeed, while a diverse and inclusive culture is critical to recruiting and retaining women, Saran believes that it is equally important to create a clear path for them to advance and achieve their full potential.

“Increased flexibility, mentoring programs and leadership training can all contribute to ensuring women employees feel valued, engaged and motivated to stay on the path to leadership,” he said.

“With this goal in mind, it is important to nurture a corporate culture that is inclusive, just and equitable, and empowers Saudi women to successfully grow their careers. It is also vital for organizations to evaluate their boards and leadership teams for diversity.”

In line with the Saudi government’s priorities, Amazon says that it has launched its own inclusive leadership training programs to help ensure a gender-balanced talent pipeline.




The logistics industry has been transformed by cutting-edge technology and automation. (AFP/File Photo)

From recruitment and retention to nurturing leaders, the company says, efforts are being made to ensure a diverse and inclusive workplace where women feel comfortable and empowered to aspire to leadership roles.

“Seeing women succeed as leaders provides inspiration and strong motivation to other female employees,” Saran said. “These women, in turn, act as role models and mentors to nurture future female leaders within organizations.”

Amazon is not alone. Many other private-sector entities are prioritizing the promotion of women to leadership roles.

“What Amazon is doing is great and I predict we will see similar initiatives coming from the private sector this year, in support of the Saudi national transformation journey,” Mona Althagafi, Serco Middle East’s KSA country director, told Arab News.

“As leaders in this country, it is up to us to be the change. We cannot sit back and hope that gender equality happens. We need to be the driving force behind it.”

Like Amazon, Serco’s focus on diversity in its own talent acquisition and upskilling processes has boosted female representation among its executive team to 50 percent. Additionally, some 30 percent of its extended leadership team is represented by women.

“In 2020, we had no female representation in senior operational roles and decided to change that narrative,” Althagafi said.




Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon MENA. (Supplied)

These incentives appear to be working. A recent survey by Gartner, a US tech research and consulting firm, revealed that 2021 saw the highest proportion of women in the global supply chain workforce for the past five years.

These upward trends point to a bright future both for the Saudi e-commerce logistics industry and for the working lives of Saudi women.

“Amazon’s ambition to be a great place to work has reinforced our resolve to create the best possible working environments for women,” Saran said.

“Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion resonates throughout the organization and we will continue to seek new ways to empower our female employees in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.”

For Al-Enezi, the fresh Amazon recruit, anything seems possible.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to break down barriers for Saudi women, which represents a significant step toward gender equality in the industry,” she said.

“The pace of change has been remarkable, and it’s inspiring to be part of it all.”

Digital asset deals in KSA top $20bn in 2021, says BitOasis executive

Digital asset deals in KSA top $20bn in 2021, says BitOasis executive

  • Ali Alobaid expects cryptocurrency use in the MENA to grow quickly over the next few years
RIYADH: The value of virtual asset transactions in Saudi Arabia was worth around $20 billion with over 800,000 Saudis using digital currencies last year, according to the managing director of trading platform BitOasis in the Kingdom, Ali Alobaid.

He told Arab News: “We believe that this can grow by five times over the next five years. Last year, KSA probably represented 15 percent of Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa activity.”
Alobaid joined BitOasis, a leading crypto trading platform operating in seven countries across the MENA region, as managing director for the Kingdom this year, following other roles in the payments and fintech space in the country.

By the end of the year across MENA, about 4 percent of the adult population will have
invested in crypto-currencies.

Ali Alobaid, Managing director of BitOasis in KSA


The executive added: “In terms of demographics, our user base in the Kingdom is primarily made up of millennials. More specifically, close to 45 percent of all trading activity on BitOasis is driven by 25-34-year-olds, while another 30 percent is driven by 35- 44-year-olds.”
He expected cryptocurrency use in the MENA to grow quickly over the next few years.

The BitOasis MD added: “We are still at an early stage in the region’s journey toward mass adoption of virtual assets or cryptocurrency. We estimate that by the end of the year across MENA, about 4 percent of the adult population will have invested in crypto-currencies. In the US the number is about 20 percent.”
He also expected this type of currency will be embraced more by a younger, tech-savvy, generation.
Alobaid said: “We do expect markets that are characterized by young, tech-savvy early adopters that are keen to get exposure to a diversity of investable assets, where nations such as Saudi Arabia, will witness accelerating adoption and growth in the next few years. The adoption of these assets in the MENA region grew by 15 times between July 2020 to June 2021 — twice the global average. The Kingdom is one of the fastest growing markets for crypto-adoption in the MENA region.”
BitOasis, which launched in 2015, allows retail and institutional investors across the region to buy, hold, and sell over 40 virtual assets or cryptocurrencies.
Alobaid said: “We offer trading pairs in the UAE dirhams and the Saudi riyals and provide Arabic-language customer support. We generate revenues from the commissions we charge on buying and selling just like an exchange or brokerage platform that operates with shares or other assets.”
However, BitOasis does not enable peer-to-peer trading of virtual assets on its platform.
Alobaid added: “Such activity is more likely to lead to frauds and scams. It’s simply not in the consumer’s interest, and that includes Saudi residents, to allow such trading. There is also a lack of supervision from a regulatory perspective. Our advice would always be to use a supervised centralized platform for trading activity.”
He added BitOasis introduced a swap feature on its core platform last month, which allows users to simply buy cryptocurrencies with other digital coins.
Alobaid said: “Our core platform allows retail users to track and manage their crypto portfolio without the complexity of going through a sophisticated trading experience. With the new feature, core users can now swap a chosen percentage of bitcoin, ethereum or other crypto assets in their existing portfolio with another, in a few clicks. Users also have full visibility on conversion rates in real-time as they start and execute a swap transaction.”
Alobaid said the platform also has a partnership with UK-based online payment firm Checkout.com, which makes it easier for users to transfer funds and “reduces friction.”
Alobaid expects cryptocurrencies will be gradually regulated over the next two years.
He said: “We currently have the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and the Dubai World Trade Center that regulate virtual asset activity. The Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority has indicated that they intend to launch a framework for the UAE.”
He added: “This will further drive consumer protection, foreign investment, and innovation and ensure that the region develops its own relevant use-cases around Web 3.0 (blockchain-based) technologies.”
Alobaid is well aware of the debate about the volatility of digital coins, but maintains they are a useful asset class.
He said: “It is true that virtual assets are subject to volatility, not unlike many financial assets, however, over the long-term investors in virtual assets have reaped significant gains.”
The platform head added: “Virtual assets are another type of investable asset class and one that has increased in popularity globally over the last decade. Today the market cap of virtual assets is approximately $2 trillion against $12 trillion for gold. Investors can diversify their portfolios, which today may consist of stocks, or real estate, along with virtual assets to achieve diversification.”

Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US continue to explore cooperation in space sector

Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission Abdullah Al-Swaha held several discussions with heads of American space companies. (SPA)
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of a Saudi delegation leading the Kingdom’s space technological advancement endeavors with the US has held a number of bilateral meetings on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Abdullah Al-Swaha, held several discussions with heads of American space companies to exchange expertise and technologies, and enhance joint capabilities in the space sector.
The meetings come as part of the Saudi minister’s official visit to the US, where he met with the founder and CEO of Axiom Space, Michael Suffredini, and CEO of Redwire Peter Cannito.
The meetings discussed several issues aimed at exchanging know-how and technologies related to microgravity platforms, joint cooperation to localize the satellite industry, seeking to enhance joint capabilities to discover space debris, and effectively contributing to building advanced navigational systems, the SPA statement said.
Al-Swaha also met with a number of heads of American space companies on Thursday, including John Elbon, chief operating officer of United Launch Alliance, and Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective.
The meetings aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of spacecraft launch services, build partnerships to contribute to the growth of the space tourism sector, exchange expertise and technologies, and develop the sector’s role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Pakistani health-tech platform MEDZnMORE raises $11.5m Pre-Series A

Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistani health-tech platform MEDZnMORE has raised $11.5 million in Pre-Series A funding.

MEDZnMORE aims to utilize this funding to expand its team, MAGNiTT reported. 

Investors included Integra Partners, Nunc Gestion, Sturgeon Capital, and Alta Semper.

Other investors in the Karachi-based company, which was founded in late 2020, include AlTouq Group, ACE & Company, Key Family Partners, Reflect Ventures, and Atlas Asset Management.

CEO Asad Khan said: “In a market of over 220 million people, where public healthcare spending is only 1.2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, and where 55 percent of all healthcare spending is out-of-pocket, people generally rely on medicines to alleviate their suffering, rather than spend on prohibitively expensive medical procedures.

“Ensuring the accessibility of affordable and authentic medicines is essential. At MEDZnMORE our aim is to make health and wellness products available in all corners of the country.”

The Pakistani healthcare industry surged during the pandemic, and aggregated over $10 million over the past two years, MAGNitt said.

The investor interest in startups providing digital healthcare infrastructures, online teleconsultations, and creating online marketplaces for medicines, spiked.

The sector has raised $5 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to a MAGNiTT report, credited entirely to the on-demand servicing platform, Find My Doctor.

MENA healthcare industry raised south of $50 million with Altibbi ($44 million Series B) raising the lion’s share of investment.

PIF military arm SAMI eyes international expansion to accelerate global footprint, CEO says

WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries plans to expand globally in a bid to accelerate its rise into the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, according to its CEO.

“One of the key mandates is to be the top 25 company in the world by 2030. Our commitment to leadership is to beat that number. To be definitely more than 25,” Walid Abu Khaled told Arab News on the second day of the Future Aviation Forum held in Riyadh.

“So we'll hopefully be in the top 15 by 2030, or we'll be top 25 before 2030,” he said.

The company is looking to oversee opportunities in bid to beat original growth targets.

The focus is on the defense industry, on supporting the Saudi armed forces and their allies, and on delivering first class product and service to customers, SAMI CEO said.

“We might see some export opportunities very soon although my focus is, you know, for at least the next five years is 100 percent on the Saudi market. There will be opportunities and synergies between what we do here and what we can deliver to neighboring and allied countries,” he said.

In parallel, there will be some development programs where the company will work on developing Saudi products for use in the Kingdom, he said.

SAMI will probably add 1,000 employees to its current 2,600 team by the end of this year, according to its CEO.

“We are developing the best engineers you can find in the Kingdom when it comes to technology related to avionics aviation's communications.” 

SAMI will play a key role in building the defense industry, and it will definitely serve the commercial industry, with the partnership of Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus and others, he said.

The PIF-owned company has at least five operating divisions including aerospace, land, sea, said Abu Khaled.

There is also an advanced electronics and defense systems divisions offer support across all sections, he added.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most attractive markets globally when it comes to the defense industry, according to Abu Khaled, who said that other multinational companies have approached SAMI because of the attractive market of the Kingdom.

“In just four years, we became one of the top 100 defense companies in the world,” he said.

On potential listing of the company, Abu Khaled said it is a company goal, as it will allow everyone to benefit from its capabilities and growth.

“We continuously review this option, but in all honesty, it's not discussed at the board now, because we don't see it viable in the next couple of years,”  he said.

Updated 13 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi flight academy OxfordSaudia is expanding its domestic training sites to accommodate 1,000 Chinese students amid an agreement with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, its CEO said.

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 gave the potential to bring students and to initiate this training opportunity, Captain Wade told Arab News during the Future Aviation Forum held in Riyadh.

“We kept talking to the Chinese and we realized this vision of being able to bring them. We didn't expect it to be 1,000 students, we expected small numbers,” he said.

The agreement, struck with Maitland 175 and GTI Outreach Educational Resources INC, who represents the major 5 airlines in China, is worth SR350 million ($93.3 million) and marks the first time foreign students will  train to be pilots in the Kingdom.

Maria Hsueh, the President of Maitland 175 and GTI Outreach Educational Resources Inc, said in a statement: “We are also excited to know we are planning on partnering with them to open a flight school in China in an effort, staffed by OxfordSaudia Flight Academy graduates, focusing on creating additional capacity to train Chinese Students at home.”

Captain Wade said that there are 1,200 students in the school at the moment. 

“The opportunity here is for us to take the students that we have now and employ them, because at the moment, the airlines aren't hiring, so we can employ our own students to teach these Chinese students,” he said.

“It's exciting now that we have the first group coming in, you know, we're actually starting the process of working with that first group of students right now,” he added.

Saudi Arabia will see its men and women working as aviation expert trainers across the globe, and the academy graduates finishing this year will become flight instructors.

The Academy has announced an agreement with Oxford Aviation Academy to also hire instructors into those schools, he added.

“This gives us an opportunity to take Saudi men and women and use them around the world as expert trainers, develop their expertise, and then bring them back into the airline industry to further their career,” said Wade.

