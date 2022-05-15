You are here

  • Home
  • Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks
Erez Crossing is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckdw9

Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks
  • Erez Crossing is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work
  • Crossing closed on May 3 ahead of Israel’s national memorial and independence days
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel reopened on Sunday its only crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers nearly two weeks after closing it over unrest, the defense ministry said.
“Following an assessment of the security situation, it has been decided... to open Erez Crossing for passage of workers and permit holders from the Gaza Strip into Israel, beginning Sunday,” said COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defense ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.
The crossing is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work.
Israel had closed the crossing on May 3 ahead of Israel’s national memorial and independence days, and amid Palestinian violence in the occupied West Bank, although the Gaza front was quiet.
Israel and Hamas, the militant rulers of the impoverished coastal enclave, have fought repeatedly over the last 15 years, most recently in May last year.
Israeli authorities feared tensions and violence in and around Jerusalem during April, when Muslims observed the holy fasting month of Ramadan, would bring another conflict with Gaza, but that did not happen.
A recent World Bank report put the unemployment rate in Gaza, a Palestinian territory of some 2.3 million people, at nearly 48 percent, with work in Israel a vital lifeline to the enclave’s economy.

Topics: Gaza strip Israel

Related

Special Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks
Middle-East
Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks
Special More Palestinians apply for Israeli work permits
Middle-East
More Palestinians apply for Israeli work permits

Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue

Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue

Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ahmed El-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, affirmed the religious institution’s “endeavors to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue.”

Receiving Louis Raphael Sako, the Chaldean Catholic patriarch in Iraq, El-Tayeb said Al-Azhar will continue to “confront extremist and destructive ideas.”

The patriarch expressed his happiness to meet El-Tayeb and said: “Iraqi Muslims and Christians eagerly await his visit.”

He added that the document of human brotherhood signed by El-Tayeb and Pope Francis is the roadmap in the relationship between Muslims and Christians.

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
  • President Kais Saied has entrenched his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order and rejecting his replacement of the independent electoral commission with one he named himself.
“The people want democracy” and “Saied has led the country to starvation” were two slogans chanted by the protesters who gathered in central Tunis a week after a smaller demonstration in support of the president.
“It has become clear that the street supports a return to the democratic path,” said Samira Chaouachi, the deputy leader of the dissolved parliament who like Saied’s other opponents accuses him of a coup.
Saied has entrenched his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer, dismissing parliament, moving to rule by decree and saying he will replace the democratic constitution through a referendum.
Saied denies a coup, saying his intervention was legal and necessary to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation at the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite who had taken control of government.
Meanwhile, Tunisia’s economy and public finances are in crisis and the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package amid widespread poverty and hardship.
Saied’s moves have thrust Tunisia into its biggest political crisis since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy and triggered the ‘Arab Spring’, threatening the rights and freedoms won 11 years ago.
He has replaced a judicial council that guaranteed judges’ independence as well as the independent electoral commission, casting doubt on the integrity of both the legal process and of elections.
“Our peaceful resistance will continue in the street until we restore our freedom and democracy,” said one of the protesters, Tijani Tizaoui, a private sector employee, who said he had been imprisoned before the revolution for protesting.
The 2014 constitution was the result of months of intense negotiation among a broad array of political parties and civil society bodies including the powerful UGTT labor union, which has more than a million members.
Saied has rejected calls for a similar inclusive dialogue, saying those who opposed his moves should be barred from discussion on Tunisia’s future as he prepares for a referendum on his new constitution.
“Tunisians refuse the unilateral change of the electoral system ... Tunisians are here to reject Saied’s referendum,” said Nejib Chebbi, a veteran politician at the protest.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Middle-East
Tunisia president: ‘There will be no single way to resolve political crisis’
President Kais Saied attending a cabinet meeting in the capital Tunis. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied condemns parliament sessions as ‘illegal’

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops
Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
AP

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops
  • Daoud Zubeidi was wounded in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday
Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: A Palestinian gunman who is the brother of a prominent Palestinian militant died Sunday after being critically wounded in clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.
Daoud Zubeidi was wounded in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Zubeidi is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, a jailed Palestinian militant who briefly became one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison last year. He was eventually caught and returned to prison.
Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was killed in those clashes.
Daoud Zubeidi was taken to Israel’s Rambam hospital where he was sedated and on a respirator and where his death was pronounced Sunday.
Israel has been carrying out raids in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank for weeks following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that have killed nearly 20 people. More than 30 Palestinians have been killed, most of them involved in attacks or clashes with the military. An unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed and rights groups say Israel often uses excessive force.
It was during the raids in Jenin on Wednesday that well-known Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed after being shot in the head.
The Palestinians, including fellow journalists who were with her, say she was killed by Israeli gunfire. The Israeli military says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen at the time, and it’s unclear who fired the fatal bullet.
Abu Akleh was laid to rest Friday in Jerusalem in a mass funeral in which Israeli police pushed and beat mourners and pallbearers. Israeli police said they would conduct an investigation into the incident.
Abu Akleh’s death and the shocking scenes from her funeral drew condemnations from around the globe and calls for an investigation into her killing.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has said there was a “considerable chance” that Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian gunmen, said Sunday he stood behind the soldiers operating in Jenin.
“The state of Israel does not place any limits on the struggle against terrorism,” he told a meeting of his Cabinet. “We will continue in all the necessary actions to grant security to Israeli citizens.”

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Related

Special Jordanian journalists stage sit-in after Al-Jazeera journalist killed in Jenin   photos
Media
Jordanian journalists stage sit-in after Al-Jazeera journalist killed in Jenin  
Update Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid

New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects

New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects

New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
  • Macron, who was re-elected this month, expressed his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s new president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held talks Sunday with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as world leaders streamed in to Abu Dhabi to pay tribute to his predecessor.
Macron, who was re-elected this month, expressed his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog are also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Monday.
Presidents and monarchs from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Oman and Tunisia, and Sudan’s de facto leader, were among a long line of dignitaries to offer their condolences on Saturday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called to congratulate the new president and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to commend his “dynamic and visionary leadership.”

Topics: UAE

Lebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, Beirut port blast

Lebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, Beirut port blast
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Lebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, Beirut port blast

Lebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, Beirut port blast
  • Election seen as a test of whether Hezbollah and its allies can preserve their parliamentary majority
  • Country has been rocked by an economic meltdown that the World Bank has blamed on the ruling class
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese voted on Sunday in the first parliamentary election since the country’s economic collapse, with many saying they hoped to deal a blow to ruling politicians they blame for the crisis even if the odds of major change appear slim.
The election, the first since 2018, is seen as a test of whether the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies can preserve their parliamentary majority amid soaring poverty and anger at parties in power.
Since Lebanon last voted, the country has been rocked by an economic meltdown that the World Bank has blamed on the ruling class, and by a massive explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020.
But while analysts believe public anger could help reform-minded candidates win some seats, expectations are low for a big shift in the balance of power, with Lebanon’s sectarian political system skewed in favor of established parties.
“Lebanon deserves better,” said Nabil Chaya, 57, voting with his father in Beirut.
“It’s not my right it’s my duty — and I think it makes a difference. There’s been an awakening by the people. Too little too late? Maybe, but people feel change is necessary.”
Fadi Ramadan, a 35-year-old voting for the first time, said he wanted to give a “slap to the political system” by picking an independent.
“If the political system wins, but only just, I consider that I would have won,” said Ramadan, casting his vote in Beirut.
In southern Lebanon, a political stronghold for the Shiite Hezbollah movement, Rana Gharib said she had lost her money in Lebanon’s financial collapse, but was still voting for the group.
“We vote for an ideology, not for money,” said Gharib, a woman in her thirties who was casting her vote in the village of Yater, crediting Hezbollah for driving Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in 2000.
Polls are due to close at 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT), with unofficial results expected overnight.
The economic meltdown has marked Lebanon’s most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, sinking the currency by more than 90 percent, plunging about three-quarters of the population into poverty, and freezing savers out of their bank deposits.
The last vote in 2018 saw Hezbollah and its allies — including President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a Christian party — win 71 out of parliament’s 128 seats.
Those results pulled Lebanon deeper into the orbit of Shiite Muslim-led Iran.
Hezbollah has said it expects few changes from the make-up of the current parliament, though its opponents — including the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces, another Christian group — say they hope to scoop up seats from the FPM.
Adding a note of uncertainty, a boycott by Sunni leader Saad Al-Hariri has left a vacuum that both Hezbollah allies and opponents are seeking to fill.
As the vote neared, watchdogs warned that candidates would purchase votes through food packages and fuel vouchers issued to families hit hard by the financial collapse.
Nationals over the age of 21 vote in their ancestral towns and villages, sometimes far from home.
The incoming parliament is expected to vote on long-delayed reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to unlock financial support to ease the crisis.
It is also due to elect a president to replace Aoun, whose term ends on Oct. 31.
Whatever the outcome, analysts say Lebanon could face a period of paralysis as factions barter over portfolios in a new power-sharing cabinet, a process that can take months.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a tycoon serving his third stint as premier, could be named to form the new government, sources from four factions have told Reuters.
Mikati said last week he was ready to return as premier if he was certain of a quick cabinet formation.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanese civil servants receive sealed ballot boxes at the governmental saray in Sidon on May 14, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanon holds its breath as 3 million set to vote in pivotal poll
UNIFIL vehicles drive past Lebanese parliamentary election billboards on a highway in Tyre on May 5, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanon to deploy 75,000 troops on eve of crucial poll

Latest updates

5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final
5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final
MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project
MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project
Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue
Al-Azhar grand imam, Chaldean patriarch vow to continue Islamic-Christian dialogue
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops
Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.