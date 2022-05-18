Saudi stocks opened on a positive note for a fourth day: Opening bell

You are here

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 50 percent to reach 12,753, while the parallel market, Nomu, started almost unchanged at 22,679
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened on a positive note once again as more earnings were released early Wednesday, easing investors’ concerns.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 50 percent to reach 12,753, while the parallel market, Nomu, started almost unchanged at 22,679, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. grew 3.47 percent to lead the gainers, after reporting a profit surge of 675 percent in the first quarter.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.49 percent.

The Saudi Electricity Co. dropped 3.17 percent, after it reported a 10 percent decline in quarterly profit.

Methanol Chemicals Co. rose 1.66 percent, after it reported a 244 percent spike in profits in the first quarter.

Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co. edged down 4.26 percent to lead the fallers.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.25 percent, and Alinma Bank added 0.81 percent.

Brent crude settled at $112.46 a barrel, and US WTI crude traded at $113.29 a barrel, as of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Banks are hesitant to provide funds for creative media ideas, said Mohamed Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, during the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18. 

He noted that the Middle East region lacks a collaborative effort between banking systems and creative projects. 

Khammas also made it clear that businesses cannot always rely on the government to step in to support, and at times, they require the assistance of banks, which is not happening in the region now, especially for creative industries. 

During his talk, he also urged banks to fund new products and creative ideas in the region. 

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales
  The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 192 percent to SR1.6 billion for the quarter
RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. saw its profit spike by 675 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm's profits hit SR221 million ($59 million), compared to SR29 million during the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 192 percent to SR1.6 billion for the quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed its improved performance mainly to higher property sales and reduced operating expenses and finance costs.

 

Geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 big issues the world is facing: Commercial Bank of Kuwait CEO

Geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 big issues the world is facing: Commercial Bank of Kuwait CEO
DUBAI: The ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine, along with the Covid-19 pandemic are among the big issues that the world is facing right now, according to Elham Mahfouz, CEO of Commercial Bank of Kuwait. 

While speaking at the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18, she noted that GCC countries are producing nations, while there are several other countries that live on subsidized bread, which makes geopolitical tensions a serious issue for the whole world. 

Mahfouz said that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call, and it made us see the world from a different perspective. 

The CEO added that the sudden fluctuation in wheat and gas prices after the Ukrainian invasion was totally unexpected. 

Average VC investment size in UAE has tripled since 2016, says UAE minister

Average VC investment size in UAE has tripled since 2016, says UAE minister
DUBAI: The average size of venture capital investment in the UAE has tripled since 2016, according to Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, UAE’s Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

While talking at the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18, Al-Falasi revealed that the foundation of entrepreneurship is about having access to talent, and the UAE is the best place to tap talent as the country has “always been the labor market of choice in the region.”

He also talked about the vitality of having high-ranked universities and educational institutions, adding that the UAE wants to ignite the interest in entrepreneurship among young people.

The minister also noted that digitization is pivotal to scaling up any business, and emphasized that web3, blockchain, and crypto are fundamental in modern-day business operations.

Saudi Electricity shares drop 4% as higher fuel costs eat into profits

Saudi Electricity shares drop 4% as higher fuel costs eat into profits
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. fell in early Wednesday trading after posting a decline of 10 percent in quarterly profit, as rising costs squeezed its operating profit.

Shares of the state-owned utility provider were down 4 percent to SR25.75 ($6.87) as of 11:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Its net profit fell to SR1.5 billion last quarter, down from SR1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher fuel costs, adding that operating and maintenance costs increased due to higher electricity demand.

Despite that, revenues nudged higher by 1.4 percent to SR13.5 billion from the same quarter a year earlier.

