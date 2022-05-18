You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region

Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region

Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region
Stock image Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qkxg

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region

Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region
  • $500 million technology venture capital fund plans to do so through building its technical capability and enabling its portfolio companies
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Technology Ventures has partnered with Meta — formerly Facebook — to scale up the tech ecosystem in the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The $500 million technology venture capital fund plans to do so through building its technical capability and enabling its portfolio companies, it said in a statement. 

As part of the deal Meta will provide strategic and financial incentives to serve STV's objectives towards its portfolio and the broader ecosystem.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia VENTURE CAPITAL Meta Investment

Related

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store. (AFP)
Media
Meta opens first physical store
Special Saudi startups trail Egyptians in VC deals despite 400% increase in Q3 funding
Business & Economy
Saudi startups trail Egyptians in VC deals despite 400% increase in Q3 funding

Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms

Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms

Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms
  • The EU has pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent compared with 1990 levels by 2030, and to get to net zero emissions by 2050
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Denmark: Four European Union countries plan to build North Sea wind farms capable of producing at least 150 gigawatts of energy by 2050 to help cut carbon emissions that cause climate change, Danish media reported Wednesday.

Under the plan, wind turbines would be raised off the coasts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, daily Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said.

The project would mean a tenfold increase in the EU’s current offshore wind capacity.

“The North Sea can do a lot,” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen told the newspaper, adding the close cooperation between the four EU nations “must start now.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are scheduled to attend a North Sea Summit on Wednesday in Esbjerg, 260 kilometers (162 miles) west of Copenhagen.

In Brussels, the Commission moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for all the 27-nation bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power.

The investment initiative by the EU’s executive arm is meant to help the bloc’s 27 countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year.

The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

“We are taking our ambition to yet another level to make sure that we become independent from Russian fossil fuels as quickly as possible,” von der Leyen said in Brussels when announcing the package, dubbed REPowerEU.

The EU has pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent compared with 1990 levels by 2030, and to get to net zero emissions by 2050.

The European Commission has set an overall target of generating 300 gigawatts of offshore energy of by 2050.

Along with climate change, the war in Ukraine has made EU nations eager to reduce their dependency on Russian natural gas and oil. In 2021, the EU imported roughly 40 percent of its gas and 25 percent of its oil from Russia.

At a March 11 summit, EU leaders agreed in principle to phase out Russian gas, oil and coal imports by 2027.

Topics: economy energy wind farms offshore wind farms renewables

Related

Renewable power to hit record in 2022: International Energy Agency
Business & Economy
Renewable power to hit record in 2022: International Energy Agency
France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear
Business & Economy
France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns

Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns

Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns
  • The European Union’s failure to persuade Hungary to lift its veto on a proposed embargo on Russian oil is adding price pressure
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations that easing COVID-19 restrictions in China will boost demand and as supply concerns grew.

Brent crude was up $1.69 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $113.62 a barrel at 1150 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $2.26 cents, or 2 percent, to $114.66 a barrel, reversing some of the previous session’s losses.

Hopes of further lockdown easing in China boosted expectations for demand recovery. The country’s authorities allowed 864 of Shanghai’s financial institutions to resume work, sources said on Wednesday, a day after the Chinese city achieved a milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID cases outside quarantine zones.

And China has relaxed some COVID test rules for US and other travelers.

The market also saw support from rising supply concerns. Russian crude output in April fell by nearly 9 percent from the previous month, an internal OPEC+ report showed on Tuesday, as Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine hit the top oil producer.

The price rise is being capped by reports that the US is planning to relax sanctions against Venezuela and allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate oil licenses with Venezuela’s national producer.

“Though this will bring little relief to the market in the short term, it would nonetheless be a first step toward ensuring that more oil could reach the market in future from currently sanctioned countries,” Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht said.

The European Union’s failure to persuade Hungary to lift its veto on a proposed embargo on Russian oil is adding price pressure, although some diplomats expect agreement on a phased ban at a summit at the end of May.

The EU intends to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($315 billion) of investments by 2030 to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“In the meantime, the oil market will likely take its cues from today’s EIA update concerning US oil stocks,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

US crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

For the economic outlook, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to stifle inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia russia sanctions European Union (EU)

Related

Oil rises on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes
Business & Economy
Oil rises on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
Business & Economy
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

MENA Project Tracker: South Korea’s Posco commences work on a green ammonia project in Oman

MENA Project Tracker: South Korea’s Posco commences work on a green ammonia project in Oman
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

MENA Project Tracker: South Korea’s Posco commences work on a green ammonia project in Oman

MENA Project Tracker: South Korea’s Posco commences work on a green ammonia project in Oman
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: While South Korea’s Posco has commenced work on a green ammonia project in Oman, UAE’s Emaar has extended the bid deadline for a package regarding the Dubai-based Creak Beach project. Meanwhile, contractors are expected to wait another year until Saudi’s Neom project becomes the region’s largest project by contracts. On another note, Saudi’s Myclinic has been chosen to build, own, and operate Al-Ula hospital project.

·      South Korean steel making company Posco Group has announced that it has started work on a green ammonia project in Oman, MEED reported. With a potential capacity of 4 GW, the project is part of at least 10 hydrogen and green ammonia projects that are being planned in the country. 

·      Emirati multinational real estate development company Emaar has pushed the bid deadline for the package to work on the third phase of its Creek Beach development located in Dubai until May 23, MEED reported. The package includes the building of 14 medium-rise buildings accommodating an estimated 900 residential units. The project is one of 24 plans that the real estate firm is currently either designing or tendering.

·      Contractors might have to wait another year before Saudi’s Neom project to be the region’s largest project in terms of contracts, MEED reported. This comes as the project currently has contracts worth $1.8 billion at the tender stage and other contracts amounting to $875 million at the prequalification stage. 

·      Saudi Arabian clinics operator Myclinic has been awarded the build, own, operate, and transfer contract for the $100 million Al-Ula hospital project, MEED reported. The duration of the contract extends to 10 years, after which the asset will be handed over to the Royal Commission.

 

Topics: MENA project tender bidding Oman

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project
MENA project tracker — UAE’s Arada awards $125m contracts to propel residential construction
Business & Economy
MENA project tracker — UAE’s Arada awards $125m contracts to propel residential construction

Egyptian pound devaluation boosted dollar revenues by 30%, CBE governor says

Egyptian pound devaluation boosted dollar revenues by 30%, CBE governor says
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

Egyptian pound devaluation boosted dollar revenues by 30%, CBE governor says

Egyptian pound devaluation boosted dollar revenues by 30%, CBE governor says
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt boosted its dollar revenues by about 30 percent after it devalued its own currency in March, according to the governor of the country’s Central Bank.

Tarek Amer described the move as a “correction” at the time, as the Egyptian pound dropped to 18.17-18.27 against the dollar, having previously traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since late 2020.

Speaking at the Arab Banking Conference in Cairo, Amer said the move has led to an increase in dollar revenues, although he did not clarify what these are, Asharq reported.

He added that the foreign currency liquidity’s rate of increase has reached 67 percent. 

The ratio of loans to deposits in the Egyptian banking system is currently around 48 percent, Amer said 

The devaluation of the pound came after weeks of pressure on the currency as foreign investors pulled out billions of dollars from Egyptian treasury markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Egypt currency economy

Related

Egypt In-Focus: Total US investments in Egypt hit $24bn; Unemployment rate drops
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Total US investments in Egypt hit $24bn; Unemployment rate drops

Texas-based electric motor maker Infinitum secures $80m to ramp up production: NRG matters

Texas-based electric motor maker Infinitum secures $80m to ramp up production: NRG matters
Updated 18 May 2022
REEM WALID 

Texas-based electric motor maker Infinitum secures $80m to ramp up production: NRG matters

Texas-based electric motor maker Infinitum secures $80m to ramp up production: NRG matters
Updated 18 May 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector remains unstable as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Carbon emissions are anticipated to increase drastically should Europe replace all Russian gas imports.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic is still trying to find alternative sources of supplies in case Russia stops flows.

On a micro level, the UK’s Drax Group Plc is planning to double its capacity at a plant in Scotland. 

Meanwhile, Texas’ Infinitum Electric has received a significant investment from major energy firms that will help it ramp up production.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Should Europe replace 100 percent of Russian gas imports, up to 800 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent could be released into the atmosphere over the span of one year, Reuters reported. This comes as such a decision will mean that coal will make a comeback consequently causing an increase in emissions. 

·The Czech republic’s industry ministry has announced that it intends to launch a new state energy trader in an attempt to strengthen energy security in the country as it drifts away from Russian supplies, Reuters reported. This comes as Russia halted supplies to Bulgaria and Poland which raised concerns about other European countries.

Through a micro lens:

·UK-based power generation business Drax Group Plc has announced that it plans to double its capacity at a plant in Scotland by adding a new hydropower station there, Bloomberg reported. The firm intends to make room for the new station by excavating part of a mountain residing in Scotland.

·Texas-based electric motor maker Infinitum Electric has secured $80 million in investments from multiple energy giants, Bloomberg reported. 

The amount will be utilized in helping the firm bolster its production. This comes as motors are projected to drive an estimated 30 percent of industrial electricity demand growth by 2040, according to analysts from UK’s multinational professional services network Deloitte.

Topics: economy energy renewables electricity Oil gas russia sanctions

Related

Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters
France's Engie agrees deal with Russia's Gazprom on gas payments
Business & Economy
France's Engie agrees deal with Russia's Gazprom on gas payments

Latest updates

Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region
Saudi Technology Ventures, Meta partner to scale up tech ecosystem in region
World’s tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit UAE
World’s tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit UAE
Swiss woman indicted over ‘extremist knife attack’
Swiss woman indicted over ‘extremist knife attack’
Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms
Four European nations to build North Sea wind farms
Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns
Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.