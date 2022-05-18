Japanese delegation visits KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh

You are here

RIYADH: A diplomatic delegation from Japan visited the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The delegates watched a presentation detailing humanitarian and aid projects carried out by KSrelief, which amount to 1,997 schemes across 83 countries in cooperation with 175 international, regional, and local partners.

The country that benefited the most was Yemen, where 702 projects with a total value exceeding $4 billion were carried out, followed by Palestine with 107 projects worth $369 million, and Syria with 702 projects worth $327 million.

The projects provided food, health, educational, and shelter aid.

The delegates also learned about the center’s various qualitative programs including the rehabilitation of recruited children, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance, and projects providing prosthetic limbs.

The Japanese delegates praised the big role that KSrelief plays in supporting needy people around the world.

