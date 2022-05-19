You are here

  • Home
  • Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery

Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery

The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined. Korean media
The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined. Korean media
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymmzc

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery

Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery
  • Aramco Overseas Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, is S-Oil’s major shareholder
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: At least eight workers were injured in an explosion at an S-Oil refinery in Ulsan on Thursday, reported The Korean Herald.

Aramco Overseas Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, is S-Oil’s major shareholder. According to the local media, firefighters were notified of an explosion at the S-Oil refinery at 8:52 p.m. The facility is situated some 400 km southeast of Seoul.

The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined. The Korean Herald quoted fire authorities as saying “the accident occurred inside S-Oil’s refinery at Onsan industrial park while crude oil was being processed into petroleum.”

The injured workers who were transferred to the hospital are being treated for second-degree burns to the face and the palms, according to authorities. S-Oil is the third-largest oil refiner in Korea.

The firefighters at the refinery appeared to be having trouble fighting the blaze, according to local reports.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 
Updated 46 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 
Updated 46 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: The eurozone recorded its first current account deficit in a decade in March while Australia reached its lowest unemployment since 1974 and Japan saw a rise in exports by 12.5 percent year-on-year. 

Eurozone swings to current account deficit 

The eurozone recorded its first current account deficit in a decade in March on a small trade deficit and an outflow of secondary incomes, or transfers between residents and non-residents, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account deficit of 1.57 billion euros after a surplus of 15.73 billion euros a month earlier, according to adjusted figures.

In the 12 months to March, the current account surplus totaled 1.8 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product, down from 2.6 percent in the preceding 12 months.

Australia boasts lowest unemployment 

Australia’s unemployment rate stood at its lowest in almost 50 years in April as firms took on more full-time workers, a tightening in the labor market that will ratchet up pressure for further hikes in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed the jobless rate held at 3.9 percent in April, from a downwardly revised 3.9 percent in March, matching market forecasts.

Employment missed forecast with a rise of just 4,000, though that reflected a large 92,400 gain in full-time jobs being offset by a 88,400 drop in part-time work.

The fall in unemployment will be welcomed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who has made jobs the clarion cry of his election campaign ahead of what is expected to be a close vote on Saturday.

It also strongly suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia  will lift interest rates again in June as it scrambles to contain a flare up of inflation to two-decade highs.

The central bank’s hike to 0.35 percent this month was the first since 2011 and markets are odds on it will move to 0.60 percent at its June 7 policy meeting.

So strong is the inflation tide globally that investors are wagering rates will rise to at least 2.5 percent by the end of the year, even if that threatens to cripple the economy.

So far, the labor market has withstood the pressure with employment rising by 381,500 in the past 12 months. Underemployment also fell to its lowest since 2008 and this rate has a close correlation to wages over time.

Philippines kicks off rate hikes 

The Philippine central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Thursday, joining peers around world in a rush to stem intensifying inflationary pressures that could derail the country’s economic recovery.

The central bank also said the strong economic rebound and labor market conditions in the first quarter provide scope “to continue rolling back its pandemic-induced interventions,” signaling further tightening could be expected.

The economy may expand even faster in the second quarter than the better-than-expected 8.3 percent annual pace in January-March, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno said.

China lowers lending benchmark 

China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The loan prime rate, which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People’s Bank of China.

Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64 percent of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year LPR or the five-year tenor.

Among them, 12 respondents forecast a marginal cut of 5 basis points to both tenors.

The remaining 10 participants believe the LPR will remain unchanged for the fourth straight month, in line with a steady borrowing cost of the central bank’s medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, which now serves as a guidance to the lending benchmark.

New Zealand forecasts narrower deficit 

New Zealand’s government on Thursday promised to spend more than NZ$1 billion ($630 million) to help people cope with inflation that has reached three-decade highs in the Pacific nation.

The public deficit for the current financial year, ending on June 30, will be narrower than previously forecast but a return to surplus will take longer than expected, the government said in its annual budget announcement.

Heavy spending will be targeted toward defense, infrastructure, including new schools, and the country’s health system, which will see more funding for drugs and, again, infrastructure.

“As the pandemic subsides, other challenges both long-term and more immediate, have come to the fore. This Budget responds to those challenges,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

“COVID-19, climate change and the war in Ukraine have taught us we need to build a more secure economy that protects New Zealand households from the external shocks we know are coming,” she added. Ardern was not at the release of the budget as she currently has COVID.

Sri Lanka holds rates

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka held its key lending and borrowing rates steady on Thursday following a massive 700 basis points increase at its previous meeting and reiterated the need for more fiscal measures and political stability in the economy.

The Standing Lending Facility rate remained unchanged at 14.50 percent while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was steady at 13.50 percent.

“It is envisaged that the recent tightening of monetary conditions and the strengthening of monetary policy communication will help anchor inflation expectations of the public in the period ahead,” CBSL said in the statement.

Wages, though, are still lagging, at least by the official measure which showed annual growth ticked up only slightly in the first quarter to 2.4 percent, half the pace of inflation.

Japan exports rise 

Japan’s exports rose 12.5 percent in April from a year earlier, posting a 14th straight month of increase, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compared with a 13.8 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.7 percent rise in March.

Imports rose 28.2 percent, versus the median estimate for a 35.0 percent increase, as a weaker yen helped boost already surging global commodity prices, inflating import bills.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 839.2 billion yen ($6.56 billion), against the median estimate for a 1.150 trillion yen shortfall.

“The RBA has returned to a more forward-looking approach for labor costs amid much higher inflation, shifting on leading indications from liaison and the anticipated feed through of the still-tightening labor market to wages outcomes,” said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.

He sees the central bank hiking by a quarter point at each of the next three monthly meetings.

Oman’s annual inflation drops 

The Sultanate of Oman’s annual inflation dropped almost 0.92 percentage points in April to its lowest since September 2021, according to potentially revised data by the National Center for Statistics and Information.

The country’s annual Consumer Price Index in March stood at 3.59 percent compared to 2.67 percent in April 2022, showed the data.

Oman’s consumer price level reached 2.46 percent in September 2021 where it started to rise until it peaked at 4.35 in January 2022 and has since been on a gradual decline, according to data portal of the NCIS. 

The largest factors contributing to the drop in Oman’s CPI were Transport and Tobacco which fell from 6.63 and 2.98 in March to 2.42 and -1.05 in April respectively.

However, there was a slight rise in the prices of fish and seafood, fruit, meat, bread and cereals and a few others.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: economy eurozone Australia Manila China Oman

Related

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April

Aramco signs deal to develop dates production, food manufacturing industries in Al-Ahsa

Aramco signs deal to develop dates production, food manufacturing industries in Al-Ahsa
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Aramco signs deal to develop dates production, food manufacturing industries in Al-Ahsa

Aramco signs deal to develop dates production, food manufacturing industries in Al-Ahsa
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has signed an initial agreement with the Palm Cooperative Society in Al-Ahsa for an initiative that seeks to develop dates production and food manufacturing industries in the governorate.

The initiative’s first phase includes the processing and operation of the association’s existing factory, which includes the production, packaging and marketing of products, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also aims to directly assist 200 beneficiaries with low incomes in Al-Ahsa governorate and to provide training courses on farming methods to cover the largest number of indirect beneficiaries.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Al-Ahsa Dates

Related

Aramco likely to keep dividends at 2021 levels after record profit: Al Rajhi Capital
Business & Economy
Aramco likely to keep dividends at 2021 levels after record profit: Al Rajhi Capital

Singapore’s Global Schools Foundation opens its first campus in Riyadh

Singapore’s Global Schools Foundation opens its first campus in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Singapore’s Global Schools Foundation opens its first campus in Riyadh

Singapore’s Global Schools Foundation opens its first campus in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the opening of Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation’s One World International School in Riyadh. 

This comes as part of RCRC International Schools Attraction Program that aims to bring international schools to the Saudi capital in partnership with the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Education, said a statement. 

“Attracting prestigious global institutions such as the OWIS is a big part of how Riyadh is creating a world-class education ecosystem,” Mazen Tammar, head of education sector at the RCRC, said. 

“The international institutions brought here by the RCRC will not only enhance the education sector but also contribute to the transformation of the capital into one of the world's most competitive and liveable cities by 2030,” he added. 

Founded in 2002, Singapore-based GSF has several international brands including OWIS, Dwight School — Korea and GIIS.

It currently operates 26 campuses in eight countries with over 25,000 students. 

Topics: Education Investment Riyadh

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 61% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 61% owing to lower sales
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 61% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 61% owing to lower sales
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co. posted a 61 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR23 million ($6 million), down from SR60 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was caused by a decline in sales and an increase in production costs.

For the same period, sales and revenue totaled SR139 million, down 24 percent from the first quarter of last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement construction

Related

Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi City Cement’s profit down 74% on lower sales

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s losses widened by 344% despite higher sales

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s losses widened by 344% despite higher sales
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s losses widened by 344% despite higher sales

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s losses widened by 344% despite higher sales
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dammam-based Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has widened losses by 344 percent in the first quarter of 2022 despite a slight increase in its revenues.

The company’s net losses widened to SR5.98 million ($1.5 million) during the first quarter of 2022, compared to SR1.34 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

Increased net losses happened despite a 4.3 percent increase in the company’s revenues. 

This rise in losses was a result of recorded accounting profits during the first quarter of 2021 against settlement discounts for some outstanding obligations with some banks that amounted to around SR20 million. 

Established in 1968, the company manufactures pipes. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pipe sales

Latest updates

Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery
Eight injured in S. Korea’s S-Oil Ulsan refinery
Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 
Macro Snapshot — Eurozone swings to current account deficit; Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 
Former US President George W. Bush’s freudian slip sees him confuse ‘wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq’ with Ukraine
Former US President George W. Bush’s freudian slip sees him confuse ‘wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq’ with Ukraine
Biden cheers Finland, Sweden NATO plans as Turkey balks
Biden cheers Finland, Sweden NATO plans as Turkey balks
UN envoy concludes meeting with Yemeni public figures
UN envoy concludes meeting with Yemeni public figures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.