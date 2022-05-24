Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market opened flat in early trade on Tuesday morning as traders remained cautious.

Both the main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, were flat at 12,247 and 22,363, respectively, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi Arabia.

The shares of Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 7.08 percent, leading the gainers in the market.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. fell 6.12 percent to lead the laggards, after the firm has reported a 50 percent drop in quarterly profit.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading down 0.89 percent.

Both L'azurde Co. for Jewelry and Kingdom Holding Co. gained 0.24 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively, as they reported profits for the first quarter of 2022.

The Alhokair Group rose 0.75 percent after reporting its losses narrowed by 48 percent in the first quarter.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.33 percent, while the Saudi National Bank gained 1.03 percent.

From the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 0.26 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. opened unchanged.

The energy market saw Brent crude trade at $112.03 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $108.96 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time