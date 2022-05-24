You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr
FHS2022
FHS2022

Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr

Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr
Culinary Arts Commission CEO Mayada Badr spoke at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 24. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmeby

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr

Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage and there is no necessity to copy from other regions, according to Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission. 

“We want to do a lot more in Saudi cuisine. We have our own heritage and we don’t want to copy it. We are using what we have,” she said. 

While speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 24, Badr revealed that several young Saudi nationals are entering the culinary art sector. 

According to Badr, international brands have made their presence felt in the Saudi market along with local brands, which is ultimately resulting in healthy competition in the food and beverage industry. 

Talking about the impact of Vision 2030 on the F&B sector, she added, “With Vision 2030, we Saudis decided to share more than ever. You go to those tiny towns and you feel welcomed. They share food and you get exposed to all sorts of traditional food.” 

Topics: FHS2022 Saudi hospitality hotels tourism

Related

Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’
Business & Economy
Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’

PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map

PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map

PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

DUBAI: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has charted out master plans to develop downtown Jeddah, revealed Amr Khashoggi, chairman of Amkest Group.

Deprived neighborhoods in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city are undergoing significant redevelopment after decades of relentless urbanization.

Jeddah’s municipal authorities are clearing districts and squatter settlements where planners say substandard infrastructure, crime, and disease are blighting the lives of roughly half a million people.

“Today, if you drive around in those areas, you will find flatlands available for development,” said Khashoggi on the sidelines of the Top CEO event in Dubai.

The area includes the historical region of the city, and Jeddah Islamic Port, the biggest gateway for Saudi Arabia’s imports and exports, with 75 percent of the country’s exports and inbound transshipment going through it.

“The biggest cost of development is the cost of land, and that’s available already, so it’s going to be easier for companies like ROSHN to come and develop high-quality housing and commercial investment,” he said.

Jeddah is also seeing other significant developments in the central of the city, led by Jeddah Central Development Company, including the coastal part known as the Jeddah waterfront. The area recently hosted Formula One, the highest class of international car racing.

“It will be a good area for people to entertain,” he said.

The city’s rebirth has led to a surge in demand for real estate and resulted in increasing prices.

“The demand is there, but the question is whether people can afford it or not,” said Khashoggi.

Banks today are contributing by offering mortgages in more accessible ways than before, which will help close the gap.

“We are in the building material business, and we see that the demand is increasing; many contractors have been awarded jobs,” he said.

To Khashoggi, the challenge today for the construction sector is not finding new projects; the challenge is finding enough labor.

There is a labor shortage; many have gone home during COVID-19 and never returned.

Amkest Group was founded by Amr Khashoggi in 1983, investing in sectors of landscaping, information technology, transportation, telecommunications, and building materials.

 

Topics: ROSHN Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

ROSHN passes industry milestone of 10m man-hours LTI-free
Corporate News
ROSHN passes industry milestone of 10m man-hours LTI-free

Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell

Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell

Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market opened flat in early trade on Tuesday morning as traders remained cautious.

Both the main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, were flat at 12,247 and 22,363, respectively, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi Arabia.

The shares of Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 7.08 percent, leading the gainers in the market.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. fell 6.12 percent to lead the laggards, after the firm has reported a 50 percent drop in quarterly profit.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading down 0.89 percent.

Both L'azurde Co. for Jewelry and Kingdom Holding Co. gained 0.24 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively, as they reported profits for the first quarter of 2022.

The Alhokair Group rose 0.75 percent after reporting its losses narrowed by 48 percent in the first quarter.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.33 percent, while the Saudi National Bank gained 1.03 percent.

From the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 0.26 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. opened unchanged.

The energy market saw Brent crude trade at $112.03 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $108.96 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market Tadawul

Related

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Business & Economy
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer Al Akaria has seen its losses widen by 539 percent in the first quarter of 2022, despite a surge in sales.

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, reported SR29.4 million ($7.8 million) in net loss, compared to SR4.6 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to rising finance costs following the suspension of activities in Al Widyan Project as well as higher marketing and other expenses.

Revenues, on the other hand, soared by 54 percent on the year to SR282 million.

Established in 1976, Al Akaria is one of Saudi Arabia's leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects.

Topics: real estate Saudi

Related

Saudi developer Al Akaria to increase capital by $426m
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria to increase capital by $426m
Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market ended Monday with another steep decline, as concerns over the global economy and mixed earnings reports tempered investor optimism.

TASI lost 0.8 percent to 12,235, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.15 percent to 22,363.

Dubai’s stock market led the fall in the Gulf as it shed 2.5 percent, followed by indexes of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, with a 2.2 and 1.5 percent decline, respectively.

Bourses of Bahrain and Oman edged lower, while Qatar’s QSI bucked the trend to close 1.4 percent higher.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian main index was up 0.5 percent in the previous session.

In energy trading, concerns over a possible recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs caused oil prices to drop on Tuesday.

Brent crude went down to $112.06 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate retreated to $108.97 a barrel as of 9:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., has turned in a profit of SR1.43 billion ($382 million) in the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Real Estate Co.’s losses widened by 539 percent to SR29.4 million in the first quarter despite a surge in sales

Shareholders of Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, approved the board’s proposal to pay out SR0.85 per share in dividends for 2021

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co.’s losses were trimmed by 33 percent to SR5.09 million in the first quarter of 2022

Alhokair Group saw its losses narrowing by 48 percent in the first quarter to SR31 million

National Gypsum Co.’s profit dropped by 77-percent to SR3.2 million in the first quarter

Basic Chemical Industries Co. said it will not distribute cash dividends to shareholders for 2021

Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, reported a 50 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR4.6 million

Shareholders of Riyadh Cement Co. approved a dividend distribution of SR0.75 for the second half of 2021

Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. posted a 43 percent profit decline to SR8.7 million in the first quarter

Allied Cooperative Insurance swung into a net loss before Zakat of SR29.6 million in the first quarter, compared to SR3.4 million in profit a year ago

National Metal and Manufacturing Co. slightly widened first-quarter losses from SR7.08 million to SR7.14 million

Raydan Food Co.’s losses were narrowed by 49 percent to SR4.7 million in the first quarter as its accumulated losses reached 48 percent of capital

Scientific & Medical Equipment House reported a 10-percent drop in first-quarter profit to SR16.8 million

Jazan Energy and Development Co. posted a 75 percent profit jump to SR3.56 million for the first quarter of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into a net loss of SR6.8 million before Zakat in the first quarter of 2022

Al Jouf Cement Co. submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority as it seeks to cut capital by SR343 million

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. swung into losses of SR658,446 in the first quarter of 2022

Middle East Specialized Cables Co.’s first-quarter profits dropped from SR900,000 to SR100,000 despite a 68-percent jump in sales

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.  got approval from CMA to raise its capital by SR300 million through a rights issue

Development Works Food Co. turned into losses of SR2.26 million last quarter on the back of higher costs

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co.’s request to raise capital by SR265 million was approved by CMA

Calendar

May 24, 2022

Naseej for Communication and Information Technology Co.’s listing on Nomu

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co.’s listing on Nomu

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock

Related

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell
TASI lower on mixed earnings and oil price uncertainty: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI lower on mixed earnings and oil price uncertainty: Closing bell

UAE’s ADNOC, BP and Masdar sign new energy partnership

UAE’s ADNOC, BP and Masdar sign new energy partnership
Updated 24 May 2022
Reuters

UAE’s ADNOC, BP and Masdar sign new energy partnership

UAE’s ADNOC, BP and Masdar sign new energy partnership
Updated 24 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it, oil major BP and Abu Dhabi future energy company Masdar will advance their new energy partnership through the development of clean hydrogen and technology hubs.

ADNOC said it, alongside BP, moved to the design phase of the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project, its first UK investment.

Other partnerships included a feasibility study for a low-carbon hydrogen project in the UAE and an expanded ADNOC-BP-Masdar partnership to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuels from municipal waste and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: economy Oil energy ADNOC BP Masdar

Related

Oman to launch national firm focussed on green hydrogen projects
Business & Economy
Oman to launch national firm focussed on green hydrogen projects
Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr
Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage, says Culinary Art Commission CEO Mayada Badr
UK lawmakers criticize ‘absence’ of Afghan evacuation plan
UK lawmakers criticize ‘absence’ of Afghan evacuation plan
PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map
PIF’s ROSHN plans to put downtown Jeddah on the map
Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell
Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell
Gigi Hadid begins filming second season of Netflix show ‘Next in Fashion’
Gigi Hadid begins filming second season of Netflix show ‘Next in Fashion’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.